John Perlman takes helm of 702’s Afternoon Drive show













Veteran broadcaster John Perlman is taking over the slot vacated by Joanne Joseph, and will steer 702’s Afternoon Drive show from September. Perlman was most recently the host of Today with John Perlman on Kaya FM.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming John to our 702 family, and we know he is going to become a keystone of our refreshed approach to talk radio and our enhanced proposition for current and new listeners,Thabisile Mbete.

“John has contributed immensely to journalism in South Africa, both in print and broadcast. We know that his fresh perspectives – that come from a career covering stories from the world of sport to current affairs, and everything in between – is going to be just what audiences are looking for on their Afternoon Drive,” she added.

Perlman will be bringing his brand of analysis and meaningful conversation between 3pm and 6pm weekdays.

Perlman won several awards while at Kaya FM including the News and Actuality Show of the Year award for 2020, and an induction into the Radio Awards Hall of Fame. He is respected for his insights, his ability to facilitate constructive debate and for making many of the complex issues that shape South African society easier to engage and approach with balance.

“The world is changing fast and the rise of digital and social media has seen a seismic shift in how audiences are engaging with information – and how, through the proliferation of disinformation and fake news – their trust in that information has been eroded,Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

“Primedia Broadcasting has a deep commitment to accountable media, and we will continue to focus on our community-centric approach, which has always been such a prominent part of 702’s DNA. We know that John will be key in having the kinds of conversations that contribute to the broader role 702 plays in our society, and to connect with our listeners and communities fundamentally.”

Perlman’s career started in print journalism with the Weekly Mail, later moving on to write for the Saturday Star and the Sunday Independent. His decade long print career also encompassed contributions to several international publications, including The Guardian and the Financial Times.

