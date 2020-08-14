The Media Lounge: Adding value for our readers













We value our readers, and we truly value their insights. As a publication catering to South Africa’s community of media professionals, we are extending our online and magazine offerings.

We are soon to launch The Media Lounge, a live and interactive video-driven forum for our readers to discuss the issues challenging the sector and offer insights into possible solutions. We have a host, we have the venue, now we want your input.

Crowdsourcing YOUR ideas

But before we go ahead, we’d like YOUR ideas on the topics you’d like to lay bare. We want to crowd source your views on the issues we face, on the subjects you would like to know more about, on ad technology, advertising, the different media sectors, social media, television, planning and strategy, the impact of the pandemic…

There’s a lot to talk about, and we’d like to facilitate the conversation.

Please drop us a line on tmo.live@gmail.com giving us your ideas, your name and contact information. Once we have a shortlist, we’ll ask you to vote in order of priority.

