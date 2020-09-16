Advertising Benevolent Fund issues Envelope Challenge to raise funds













Times are tough, more so than usual. Colleagues in the industry have fallen on tremendously difficult times. It’s been both mentally and financially painful. The Advertising Benevolent Fund (ABF) is a fund designed to serve the advertising industry, supporting these very people in need.

“We rely on funds to provide short term relief. This comes from corporate and individual donations as well as industry charity auctions and event fundraisers,” the ABF said in a press release.

“We’ve had some incredibly generous donations in the last couple of months which we are extremely grateful for. The Spar group kindly donated R20k worth of shopping vouchers for our cases, Park Advertising injected a much needed R20k donation and other amazing businesses provided the prizes for our current fundraising event. But we need more from any business or individual in the industry than can help.”

To raise funds, the ABF has launched the Envelope Challenge in which those who enter also have a chance of winning. There are various prizes in the envelopes such as:

2 night stay at Casa Do Sol, Hazyview – sponsored by aha hotel & lodges

Manicure & pedicure vouchers – sponsored by dimanzi

Spa vouchers – sponsored by Health Spas

Cash prize of R2k – sponsored by Turn Left Media

R700 Pro shop voucher – sponsored by SPARK Media

R1000 shopping vouchers – sponsored by Spar

To stand a chance of winning any of the above, and many more prizes, you can purchase a ticket for R200. Or you can be a stand out leader, and buy 10 tickets for R1 500 / 20 tickets for R2 000 for your team.

All the funds raised will go towards helping those in need of financial support – run by an independent validation committee and social worker.

The ABF is able to provide a section 18A exemption certificate for tax benefits, so please get in touch to pledge, sponsor or buy tickets for our fundraiser. Contact one of the committee members now.

Olav Westphal (President) – ow@sparkmedia.co.za

John Bowles – johnb@turnleftmedia.co.za

Brigette Simonsz – bs@sparkmedia.co.za

Connor Rogers – connor.rogers@vdx.tv

Riana Loots – riana@kerizzma.co.za

