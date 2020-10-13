Devi show on e.tv and eNCA moves to new timeslot













[PRESS OFFICE] Devi has a new timeslot. Starting on Tuesday, 13 October, Devi will air on e.tv at 10:30pm and on eNCA at 8:30pm as of Thursday, 15 October.

Devi previously occupied the Friday 6:30pm e.tv and 8:30pm eNCA slots.

Using her trademark unique sense of humour and straight-talking approach, Devi will continue to fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of a range of extraordinary guests.

Devi repeats will air every Thursday.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.