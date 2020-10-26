JJ Tabane joins eNCA with new talk show, Truth to Power













Dr JJ Tabane joins eNCA to host a riveting current affairs show that will air twice weekly. Truth to Power will be broadcast on Sundays at 20:00 and Mondays at 20:30. The first show starts on Sunday, 1 November 2020, at 20:00.

JJ Tabane is known for not mincing his words and telling the truth exactly as it is. He is a communication and media expert who has hosted radio and television shows and conducted interviews with newsmakers in South Africa and abroad. The Sunday show will see JJ Tabane engaging with a high-profile guest in his inimitable style and on Mondays he asks a panel of guests some hard-hitting questions on topical issues.

Truth to Power as it translates, seeks to speak truth to Power through courageously confronting authority, calling out injustices on government officials, business leaders and civil society’s watch and demanding change in response to peoples’ concerns on the serious issues like state and business corruption.

“I want to give our people a voice and engage on issues that impact on them and their daily lives. I am not afraid to tackle the tough issues or to be tough on those who should be held accountable. Similarly, I am not shy to give credit where it’s due. I am here to join that missing link between the governed and the governors”, says Tabane.

South Africans have become more vocal in raising their voices against various issues, including amongst others corruption, unemployment, service delivery, and crime. Often, their voices are accompanied by protests and marches in their quest to have their concerns redressed. Truth to Power will afford the nation a chance to tell their stories in gritty detail and have a champion in JJ Tabane to challenge the status quo and demand answers with no fear or favour.

Norman Munzhelele, Managing Director of eNCA, says “eNCA is intentional in being a news brand that speaks on behalf of the people and gets to the truth without fear or favour. JJ brings the Power of what truth and communication can achieve by delving into honest and robust discussions on topics some may not want discussed. We see the show as being a catalyst that urges government, business, and society to bring about change to improve the lives of all South Africans”.

Truth to Power will air twice a week on Sundays and Mondays, starting on 1 November 2020 at 20:00 and 2 November 2020 at 20:30.

About eNCA

eNCA is South Africa’s most trusted independent TV channel and online news brand. It launched on 1 June, 2008 on DStv 403 as the country’s first 24-hour television news service. Since then, the channel’s signature live reports, breaking news, sport, weather, entertainment, and business updates have become an indispensable source of local and international news for millions of South Africans. The news brand prides itself on being the voice of all South Africans, producing all news with No Fear No Favour.

