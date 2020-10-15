Media Moves: New guidelines for court reporting, Kolisi signs five-year partnership with FOM, FNB sponsors Springboks













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Magistrates’ Commission sets guidelines for media access to courts

After months of campaigning for media access to the magistrates’ courts, the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has reported that the Magistrates’ Commission has set national guidelines regarding media access to court proceedings. They also describe procedures for applications for permission to photograph, film or record court proceedings, primarily, high profile cases.

The guidelines are meant to assist magistrates around the country strike a balance between the media’s right to report, broadcast and publish court proceedings and the right to a fair trial. There have been certain conflicts between the right to freedom of expression and the open justice principle, on the one hand, and the right to a fair trial, as well other competing constitutional rights such as the privacy of the witnesses and other interested or affected parties, on the other hand.

“SANEF believes that these guidelines reinforce freedom of the press as well as the country’s democracy that recognises the fact that court must be open and accessible to the public unless there is good reason not to. These rights are enshrined in the Constitution. The Constitution endorses freedom of expression, including the freedom of the press and other media and the freedom to receive or impart information,” the journalism body said in a statement.

The guidelines are clear that all representatives of the media “shall have the right to attend any court proceedings to report on such proceedings”. They also state that reporting should not in any way interfere with proceedings and it should be balanced and fair.

The guidelines now stipulate that courts “ought not to restrict the nature and scope of the coverage, broadcasting and publication unless prejudice is demonstrable”. It says that mere conjecture or speculation that prejudice might occur is not to be enough”.

Click here to access the Guidelines.

Click here to access the Notice of Application for Media Access to Courts

People moves

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi announces new five-year partnership with lifestyle brand, Freedom Of Movement

Lifestyle brand Freedom Of Movement (FOM) and Siya Kolisi have announced a new five-year partnership, a deal negotiated via Roc Nation Sports. The extension follows the successful socially driven product collaboration ‘FOMxKolisi’, where proceeds were donated to the development of the Mbekweni sports field located in the Western Cape.

The new deal positions Kolisi as a partner, allowing for involvement and input across all areas of the business, including creative design, product development and social initiatives. The partnership aims to develop and design authentic product ranges dedicated to various upliftment and awareness projects and promises to make a meaningful positive impact in South Africa.

“The journey that FOM and I have embarked on has already made such significant change and I’m looking forward to seeing what more we can achieve together and the impact we can make on lives around South Africa, as well as delivering the highest quality product” said Kolisi.

FOM, co-founded in 2013 by the Boezaart brothers, is focused on producing quality handcrafted leather products and accessories.

Business moves

SA Rugby delighted to announce the extension of the FNB sponsorship

SA Rugby and FNB confirmed on Tuesday that the South African banking giant has extended its sponsorship of the Springboks for a further five years.

The new agreement will stretch FNB’s association with the team to eight years in total, with the bank’s iconic acacia tree logo to continue to feature on the jersey above the playing number. Renewal discussions began before last year’s Rugby World Cup and were concluded before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Faye Mfikwe, FNB chief marketing officer, said: “We are honoured to continue our association with the Springboks. FNB is immensely proud of the team’s achievements and commitment to unifying the country to foster social cohesion…The Springboks not only inspire South Africans to have ‘hope’ but also strive to building a stronger nation. We are looking forward to continuing a winning journey with the team.”

CWDi appointed Vodacom Western Cape’s new activations agency

CWDi has announced Vodacom Western Cape has chosen the company as its activations agency. The move sees CWDi responsible for the creative and execution of a range of Vodacom activations.

“It is a great honour to add another iconic South African brand to our stable of clients. We look forward to working with the Vodacom Western Cape and delivering on their marketing strategy,” said Craig Naicker, Group MD of CWDi.

Pippa Hudson, creative director at CWDi, said, “Our creative team is excited to get working on the brand, to create impactful and memorable activations that wow customers and to meet our clients’ objectives”.

SA Homeschooling magazine and CNA announce collaboration

SA Homeschooling – independently published by Isikhova Media – and CNA are collaborating, with CNA officially endorsing the publication as its preferred homeschooling media partner.

“Our vision for CNA is to become the destination for all things educational for households from all walks of life,” said Benjamin Trisk, CEO of CNA.

An integral part of the collaboration will be the distribution of SA Homeschooling magazine to CNA’s online community database.

“It will embrace brand marketing and projects via online and digital platforms, as well as exclusive in-store and POS initiatives and promotions, and synergetic use of available mutual resources,” said Jason Aarons, publishing director, Isikhova Media.

SA Homeschooling launches end-November and will be published alternate-monthly.

The Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC) releases latest ROAD data

The Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC) has announced the release of the fourth data set of its ROAD audience data, which will take place virtually on 20 October. ROAD is one of the largest sets of research in the market boasting a rolling sample of a massive 45 000 respondents.

Entitled ‘Navigating the Future’, the launch features international guest speaker, Kym Frank, President of GEOpath, the out of home measurement, joint industry council equivalent from the US. Lauren Shapiro, managing partner of Kuper Research; Lélanie Butler, acting sales and marketing at JCDecaux and an OMC board member and Trish Guilford, OMC’s general manager complete the line-up.

“Lauren will be presenting our new data and highlighting the changes and other interesting information found in our new data as our technical overseer,” said Guilford, “while Lélanie will be presenting an update on South Africa’s DOOH (digital OOH) measurement processes.”

To register for the webinar simply click here.

A new broadcast platform to reboot travel and tourism throughout South Africa and Africa

A new partnership between Red Carpet Creative and international broadcast partner, Travel Africa Network, is setting out to reshape the media landscape, leveraging a global audience to reboot the travel and tourism industry throughout SA and Africa.

This collaboration between Red Carpet CREATIVE (RCC) – a PR, marketing and production agency for the luxury travel and hospitality sector, and Maggie Mutangiri, the founder and director of Travel Africa Network, was initiated earlier in 2020.

The innovative collab offers a 360-degree inter-continental marketing approach, with real-time audience interactivity. Geared towards local and international travel audiences, the broadcast business model with editorial-digi-commerce integration aims to reboot brands with a stronger bounce-back and global footprint. Their goal being to drive the rise in sustainable tourism, wildlife conservation, and economic SME stabilisation.

The March 2021 launch of the Travel Africa global broadcast TV channel will deliver content to 135+ million homes and hotels across Europe, Middle East, and North Africa; covering everything from African culture, to gastronomy, the best places to travel and stay, and destination documentaries. A subsequent partnership has been forged with DStv’s Spice TV, covering broadcast throughout South Africa and Africa with an additional 14 million daily viewers.

Radio Helderberg is celebrating our 25th Birthday and, as a community radio station, it is supporting the local economy.

“We are offering every new client that signs up during October ((three-month campaign) we give the 4th month free. That gives us time to give back in December with a free campaign that u chose from our Birthday Campaign,” the station said in a press release.

Radio Helderberg’s footprint includes Somerset West, Strand, Gordon’s Bay, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Nomzamo, Lwandle, Eerste River and Macassar. Other broadcast areas are Grabouw, Villiersdorp, Caledon, Hermanus, Gansbaai and Stellenbosch as well as selected areas of Cape Town including the northern and southern suburbs, and the West Coast.

“We invite local business to contact us for an affordable marketing solution to meet your specific advertising requirements.”

Mobile: 082 4336103 and email: lorna@radiohelderberg.co.za

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Africa Business News (CNBC) launch Indo-Africa Virtual Summit 2020

The IMC and ABN recently concluded an MOU to host the first virtual India-Africa Summit 2020. The summit is aimed at looking at bilateral economic and business opportunities between the countries in Sub Sahara Africa and India. The event scheduled from 4th to 6th November 2020, is being planned at a time when all economies are reeling from the impact of Covid-19 and need to learn from each other and recalibrate partnerships for mutual benefit through a rapidly evolving world.

“India has been a historic strategic partner to all African economies and given the impediments caused by the pandemic we felt that our media platforms could provide a platform for much needed dialogue on sharing experiences and evaluating future opportunities. Consequently, the partnership with the IMC could not have come at a better time as governments and businesses need to work closer together to build mutual inter-dependence” said Roberta Naicker, group managing director, ABN Group. “The summit will be simultaneously broadcast live on CNBC Africa to 26 million households across Sub Sahara Africa.”

The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection and the SABC enter into a research content partnership

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has inked a research content partnership with the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA). MISTRA is an independent non-profit think tank based in Johannesburg, whose primary focus is strategic and transdisciplinary research at country, continental and global levels.

Commenting on this new development, the SABC’s group chief executive, Madoda Mxakwe, said, “Research is indispensable to delivering superior programming and exceptional execution of the public mandate. It is critical to ensuring that citizens have access to high-quality content and programmes that are relevant and of greater utility.”

MISTRA’s director of operations, Dr Oscar van Heerden said, “After 10 years of producing research straddling the country’s complex challenges, such as issues of nation-formation, economic growth, social equity and South Africa’s global positioning, the Institute is proud to share this knowledge with the rest of the country.

SABC 2 acquires rights to American Soul

SABC2 has acquired the rights to broadcast an International drama series American Soul on Saturdays at 20:30, starting on 17 October.

Inspired by the trials and successes of a young, ambitious, and troubled impresario Don Cornelius, the series takes an unflinching look at the entrepreneur, his Soul Train dancers, the crew, and musicians in an unforgiving Hollywood in the 1970s. American singer Kelly Rowland makes a recurring appearance in the series as Gladys Knight.

Making moves

IoDSA and IWFSA announce partnership to develop next generation of ethical and effective women leaders

The Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA) and the International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA) have announced a long-term partnership aimed at developing the next generation of ethical and effective women leadership.

“The IoDSA has been a strong advocate for greater gender diversity on boards for many years, not least because genuinely diverse organisations perform better and are more profitable. However, sitting on a board in today’s complex socio-economic environment is challenging and directors must have the right skills, hence our drive to professionalise directorship,” said Parmi Natesan, CEO, IoDSA.

The new partnership’s first project is a custom programme for IWFSA’s Young Leaders Connect initiative, the IDEAL Board Leadership Programme. IDEAL stands for Identify, Develop, Empower, Accelerate and Leadership, encapsulating the aims of the Young Leaders Connect initiative.

“We are very excited to have entered into this partnership with the IoDSA, which is aimed at the long-term development of a new generation of ethical women leaders,” said president of IWFSA, Irene Charnley.

Sovereign’s quirky ‘Be a worry boob’ campaign raises funds for PinkDrive

With Covid-19 taking centre stage this year, Boomtown had to think of a truly engaging breast cancer awareness campaign for South African poultry producer, Sovereign, that would successfully remind women that checking their breasts is a top priority

The annual Sovereign breast cancer awareness campaign not only raises general awareness but also funds for the non-profit, public benefit organisation PinkDrive.

Now in its third year, Sovereign donates R1 for every 1kg of Country Range chicken breasts purchased by consumers at Spars throughout the Eastern Cape and Food Lover’s Markets in Gauteng to the PinkDrive.

“With COVID-19 being the main health concern and point of focus this year, women are not visiting their GPs or clinics, and are not going for their regular health check-ups, leaving their health at the wayside. ‘Be a Worry Boob’ brings women’s health back into focus, reminding women what’s still important: checking their breasts for signs of breast cancer,” said Boomtown’s digital oopywriter, Liesl Silverman.

The campaign was rolled out on digital platforms and in-store using tactically placed wobblers in food aisles, eye-catching on-pack stickers, and t-shirt stickers for customers to show their support for breast cancer awareness. An illustrated breast check tutorial, fun Facebook frame and competition were rolled out on Sovereign’s social media platforms.

Watch the ‘How to do a breast check’ video here: How to do a breast check self-exam video

Small business owners can win a Toyota Hilux on KFM

Kfm 94.5, the biggest radio station in the Western Cape, is taking local business support to the next level. KFM has partnered with Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire for Bizboost, the popular small business support feature on The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie.

The Bizboost feature sees Wastie talking to a small business owner daily. The impact on SMMEs during lockdown has been severe – a fact the station and The Flash Drive team is very aware of.

“I wanted to do more for these business owners who are struggling to keep afloat and support their families. So, I made a couple of calls to companies to hear if they can help,” said Wastie. “I was blown away when Kenings gifted a Toyota Hilux from their fleet to a small business who needs it. That’s the power of community and the power of radio.”

Small business owners who share their details online on kfm.co.za stand the chance of being interviewed on the Flash Drive to talk about their business. Every business featured will be in line to win the Toyota Hilux, valued at R220 000, from Kenings Car, Van and Truck Hire. In addition, the winning business will also receive a marketing and social media marketing package courtesy of The Fox In The Box Group. Listen to Bizboost daily from 16:45 on Kfm 94.5.

October is Mental Health Awareness month at Mix 93.8 FM

Mix 93.8 FM stands fiercely behind taking action and looking after your mental health. According to the Same Foundation, 23 South Africans commits suicide every day. Don’t be ashamed, speak out.

This month the station is looking at a variation of different scenarios in the support of mental health: ‘Sexual harassment and bullying in the workplace & mental health’, ‘gender-based violence in relationships & mental health’, ‘nutrition, exercise & mental health’ and ‘chronic illness & mental health.’

Mix 93.8 FM has also launched their Mix 93.8 FM App – now available to listeners for download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for an optimal streaming experience.

France 24 in English: new programme schedule Starting on October 26 2020

Starting 26 October, France 24 in Englishwill offer viewers a revamped programme schedule. The shows will be organised according to themes in new daily timeslots: ‘World views’, ‘Focus and Sports’, ‘France by France 24’ and ‘Encore: culture daily’.

The rest of the day will remain punctuated by three live broadcast segments, ‘Live from Paris’ (6 am – 10 am, 1 pm – 3 pm and 6 pm – midnight), which bring viewers a comprehensive overview of international news, news bulletins every 30 minutes as well as reports, interviews, business related news and shows to debunk fake news.

France 24 is becoming increasingly relevant amongst the English-Language international news channels. This new grid will make its offer clearer and will better respond to the needs of its growing audience around the globe.

SA web users can take action against cyber fraud

Statistics South Africa says almost two-thirds of South African households now have at least one person who accesses the Internet.

Add this to the fact that October marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month in many countries, including SA, and it’s clear web users are ready for anti-fraud advice.

That’s according to ZA Central Registry NPC (ZACR), which says that there are many ways whereby Internet users can help to prevent domain name fraud in South Africa.

“SA web users are not powerless in the face of local and foreign fraudsters who prefer to direct the awesome potential of the web towards nefarious purposes,” said Lucky Masilela, CEO of ZACR.

ZACR said attempts at online fraud often take the form of a fake banking website, an email pretending to come from a government department with a valuable tender opportunity, or simply a message from a “relative” who has died and left a fortune.

For the Diary

Business Day SME Matters in partnership with PayFast: 21 October 2020|13h00

Building out an ecommerce offering for any business to capitalise on the Black Friday growing trend.

If you ever thought that e-commerce was just for some, think again. COVID-19 hasn’t just reshaped retailing, it has opened up e-commerce across all industries from manufacturing to professional services, gardening to farming, and almost everything else!

And the biggest spending events on the plant offering a spike in revenues that can make up for the damage covid-19 caused to your sales for the last 6 months is coming up.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer the exclusive domain of TV’s, vacuum cleaners, clothing and a night’s stay at a hotel.

Growth-minded businesses across all industries are capitalizing on these events and so should you too!

Join business growth expert, Pavlo Phitidis as he speaks to a panel of business owners on how to enable a digital offering, include service offering and how ordinary businesses can capitalise on Black Friday trends. Register here.

WNMN partners on Google’s 5-part Digital Growth Program webinar series

World Newsmedia Network is partnering with Google News Initiative’s Digital Growth Programme, a series of webinars that help small and medium sized publishers from around the world succeed online. The series began this week, and carries on until the end of 2021.

We’ll first take a deep dive into reader revenue during 2020, including subscription and membership strategies and best practices. Workshops and expert panels will take place between now and December 2020. Register here.

A complement to the series is Google’s Reader Revenue Playbook, which provides a comprehensive look at a variety of key topics, and can be found here.

The topics for 2021 include Audience Development, Advertising Revenue, Data and Product.

This year’s webinars are designed to build and strengthen publishers’ reader revenue model with a series of best practices and lessons from publishers around the world.

