Phat Joe is back, breaking bread with high profile guests in cheeky new reality show













He’s controversial, outspoken, popular and sometimes makes headlines for the wrong reasons. Now Phat Joe is putting his talents to good use in a new 12-part reality TV show, Cheeky Palate.

“Viewers can look forward to a show where guests who hold strong and contrarian views will all sit down for a meal together to tackle topics, some that many may be considered to be hot potato issues that are part of our everyday lives,” said Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. “Our compact plus and premium viewers can look forward to more firsts on 1Magic, including the witty and entertaining Phat Joe on his celebrity filled reality show.”

The entertaining entertainer will tackle topics such as ‘Are men trash?’, ‘#BlackLivesMatter’ and ‘has lobola degenerated’ all in a dinner party setting. His guests will include everyone from celebrities and influencers to politicians, thought leaders and business people.

The show will see Phat Joe breaking bread with up to five guests per episode, including businesswoman, socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize, The River actor Hlomla Dandala, EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys, renowned traditional healer Gogo Dineo and comedian and TV host Celeste Ntuli.

In the first episode, which will tackle ‘spirituality’, Phat Joe will host award-winning businesswoman Nobuntu Webster, businesswoman and TV personality Gerry Eldson, Gogo Dineo, renowned musician and motivational speaker Joshua Maponga and TKZee’s Zwai Bala.

Watch Cheeky Palate on 1Magic DStv channel 103 from 09 October 2020 at 19:00.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.