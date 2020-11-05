Media Moves: TikTok partners with Webfluential, new appointments at CNN International, Avatar scores Edrington Africa













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: TikTok partners with Webfluential for first African influencer marketing play

TikTok has announced that global influencer marketing platform Webfluential.com has been engaged as its first partner for creators and brands to collaborate in Africa. Both brands and agencies are now officially able to collaborate with TikTok creators at a commercial level, based on the reach, resonance, and relevance of these influencers.

“TikTok’s unique creator engagement solutions and immersive formats reach and engage audiences in innovative new ways. We selected Webfluential as our partner in Africa to bring our offering to African brands and agencies at scale”, said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok content operations manager, Africa.

“TikTok enables creator-led brand engagement that is relatable and authentic, simple and entertaining allowing brands to supercharge audience engagement. Coupled with influencer strategy and our influencer expertise at the Nfinity group – Webfluential’s local execution partner, we can now work with brands and top TikTok creators to engage new audiences,” added Greg Bailie, lead client partner at Webfluential South Africa.

With new and innovative ways to engage African audiences, TikTok’s growth in Africa shows no sign of slowing down. This partnership is set to bolster TikTok’s position among the communication mix for brands on the continent. With Webfluential already connected to 500m fans and followers across Africa, the partnership with TikTok extends the potential for brands to tap into the 1.2bn-strong African audience to help inspire creativity and bring joy.

People moves

CNN International Commercial appoints Cathy Ibal and Rob Bradley to lead ‘audience first’ strategy

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) has appointed two joint-heads of CNN’s international advertising sales business to give brands and advertisers from wherever they are in the world greater access to global solutions from CNN Worldwide and the broader WarnerMedia portfolio.

In these new positions, Cathy Ibal and Rob Bradley lead CNNIC’s ‘audience first’ strategy, which supercharges putting audiences at the heart of every campaign rather than focus on platform or geography. In roles that combine oversight of ad sales, client development, digital and data capabilities, branded content, trade marketing and events, Ibal and Bradley will be focused on creating and delivering solutions for clients that have the most impact with defined audiences on a global scale and enhancing our audiences’ advertising experience across all CNN platforms.

Ibal leads advertising sales for all EMEA and takes responsibility for CNNIC’s international client development. Bradley leads advertising sales across Asia and Latin America and takes responsibility for CNNIC’s international digital and data development.

John Deere Africa-Middle East announces new leader for marketing & sales activities

Jaco Beyers

As part of the Smart Industrial organisational changes, John Deere Africa Middle East (AME) has announced the appointment of Jaco Beyers to the role of managing director for its marketing and sales branch head office in South Africa, effective from October 2020.

“It is not the strongest who survive, nor the smartest, but those most responsive to change,” said Beyers. “For more than 180 years, John Deere has benefited from strong, decisive leaders who are dedicated to the company’s core values and I intend on ensuring our values remain active and relevant.”

According to Jason Brantley, director for Region 1 A&T Sales & Marketing at John Deere, Beyers and the Africa-Middle East team will support dealers in growing customer productivity and profitability by leveraging the John Deere Smart Industrial strategy. Smart Industrial focuses on both technology and equipment to help customers unlock profit at all levels of mechanization.

Business moves

Avatar Cape Town toasts to The Macallan and Famous Grouse win

Edrington Africa, supplier of some of the world’s best-loved whiskies, has appointed Avatar CPT as its agency of record. The win will see Avatar CPT become the agency of record for two of Edrington Africa ’s premium brands, The Macallan and The Famous Grouse.

Edrington Africa is focused on becoming a leading super-premium whisky supplier in Africa’s leading cities. The company has a strong track record of investing in both consumer marketing and operational assets to bring those brands closer to consumers.

“As the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the global beverage alcohol market continues to come into focus, we have the enviable task of shaping how the brands will communicate with South African consumers,” said Veli Ngubane, chief creative officer of Avatar Agency Group. “For us, this means we have to actively listen to the market.”

“This is the first time the brands will be localising work for local markets, we are excited to be playing our part as the Avatar Cape Town in creating new job and freelance opportunities in this difficult time.”

Planet Fitness appoints Flume as lead digital agency

With the fitness industry poised for a post-lockdown rebirth, Planet Fitness has hit the ground running with the appointment of Flume as their lead digital partner heading into the new normal.

Following a three-week pitch process, work on the account is set to kick off immediately, and will involve a full 360° integrated digital approach, including a full redesign of the Planet Fitness website.

“We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic South African household brand, and to delve into the world of wellness at a time so rich with opportunity for the industry”, said Jacques Du Bruyn, Flume MD and co-founder. “We are excited to start “Making it Matter” for Planet Fitness and to drive a long-lasting partnership.”

Taking pride in an insights-driven approach, Flume has partnered with BrandMap to gather information on the shifting fitness market and the South African audience. This research has been used to frame the approach to channel selection and audience messaging.

GoBinge and Dream Team World form competitive branded entertainment partnership

GoBinge, a subsidiary of Just Brands Africa, a video-first digital marketing agency, has entered into a co-production and commercial partnership with Dream Team World, leaders in branded entertainment and the production of original brand-funded television series.

The collaboration is aimed at driving GoBinge’s branded entertainment offering and positioning the agency as a serious contender and one of Africa’s most influential media youth and disruptor brands to emerge from Cape Town’s digital filmmaking scene.

GoBingefounder Francois van Louw, said, “Today, on-demand and digital platforms are the go-to destination for those looking to consume content, whether that be for entertainment, information, shopping or a host of other lifestyle services. I launched GoBinge as content platform focused on delivering to millennials and generation Z.”

Dream Team World is the brainchild of creative director and one of South Africa’s most awarded TV commercial producers, Peter Gird, and sponsorship and customer engagement specialist, Lara Black. Established a year ago to provide TV production, brand funding and branded entertainment solutions to broadcasters, brands, producers, media and advertising agencies the duo have been working in the TV and branded entertainment industry for the last ten years, spearheading and producing brand funded Series like the successful multi-season reality TV franchise, Ultimate Braai Master; and applying brand-sponsored solutions to successful global TV franchise brands like The Bachelor, Survivor and most recently, The Bachelorette for M-Net.

Careers Magazine back on shelf

Careers Magazine, South Africa’s youth-led and youth-owned monthly magazine is back on shelf, with a bumper issue (October and November), following a hiatus because of the Covid-19 lockdown. The magazine had exclusively moved to digital, but the publisher is confident there is still an appetite for print amongst its target market, whose primary audience is between 18 and 35.

“Apart from touch and feel, magazines allow for longer format, in-depth articles and also great for collecting and sharing as our content is not dated,” said Nkokheli Lindazwe, Careers Magazine’s general manager.

He said while the online uptake is good, print was an important part of the content delivery mix with video content on the social media platforms also proving to be popular.

The October/November print edition is available on shelf from 30 October 2020 from be Pick n Pay, Woolworths, and Spar. The e-edition can also be purchased on the magazine’s website.

Eclipse Communications launches new brand identity

Previously known as Eclipse Public Relations, the agency has rebranded to Eclipse Communications to reflect its full-service communications offering, which incorporates – in addition to public relations – digital media strategy and execution, reputation management, content creation, influencer management and relations, event management and production, to name a few. The agency has unveiled its new look in celebration of its growth as an agency and its diversity in service offering.

Eclipse Communications founding partner, Jacki McEwen-Powell, said the rebrand is more than just a name, service or corporate identity change – it is a strategic move. “As we extend our African footprint beyond the three major city centres in South Africa and four in-country communications partners in Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia and Israel, we needed to ensure we evolved our brand identity to reflect who we are and how we are represented in the industry.”

hoola Modern Agency stands out by creating the unexpected

Meagan Viljoen

In celebration of their rapid growth over the last four years, hoola recently launched their new brand evolution, which through ‘edgy and unexpected’ creative designs showcased the agency’s ‘moderness’.

Head of creative, Jamie Bell said when you see hoola your experience is of a modern, creative agency that is self-aware and does not limit itself to the current trends, but looks and sounds like hoola.

But for the creative team at the Port Elizabeth based agency, the challenge on how to do this, and continuing doing this, was understood. “We must find the new modern in everything we do, without copying anyone’s ideas or creative output,” said Bell.

For hoola’s head of conceptual creative, Meagan Viljoen, staying ‘modern’ meant that they needed to be current, and showcase that through their work. “From the big idea to the execution thereof, our work needs to show fresh thinking,” she said. “Not only does this show that we are brave, but it also shows we understand our audience, and that we find unique solutions which are relevant to their problems.”

RMB brand refresh reflects updated Africa-focused business strategy and platform-led world

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has announced an investment in its brand – recently valued at R4 billion by Brand Finance – to align with its evolved business strategy and a rapidly advancing digital business environment.

“A lot has happened since our last brand refresh in 2006, both in terms of our operating strategy and the business environment in general,” said RMB CEO, James Formby. “The latest investment in our brand reflects these changes, ensuring that the RMB brand remains relevant, modern and distinctive in the broader African market and with our growing client base.”

The new brand reflects RMB’s over-arching purpose, which is to liberate diverse talent to do good business for a better world. “Our purpose is the deepest expression of why our brand exists,” saidFormby. “We have always had a strong focus on talent, ethics, innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit. These factors are reflected in the various building blocks that make up the brand.

“There are numerous touchpoints that shape our brand in the hearts and minds of our employees, clients and society to bring the purpose to life – from the way our people engage with clients, our events, our advertising, our communication and the types of business opportunities we undertake, to the everyday experiences people have with RMB.”

Dis-Chem rolls out sustainable retail display solution

Reinforcing its commitment to continuous improvement on its greener journey, Dis-Chem Pharmacies has installed 505 fully recycled and recylable retail displays across an initial 101 stores.

PolyAl displays, manufactured by Barrows Africa, are made from the plastic (polyethylene) and aluminium layers of post-consumer long-life liquid cartons that Tetra Pak and Gayatri Paper Mills are diverting from landfill. After a year of research and development, in partnership with Perspex SA, Barrows has manufactured a PolyAl core upcycled from 3500 long-life cartons.

Dis-Chem is the first retailer to adopt the programme. Its initial order of 505 units mean that 1.8 million long-life cartons have been diverted from landfill and by the end of the year this number is expected to reach 3.5 million as the programme grows with Dis-Chem.

The first brands on the programme included the Dis-Chem house-brand Greener Living, Unilever’s multi-brand Spring Clean, Red Bull and Celltone Skin Care. In October the programme will be extended to include Meridol, Nivea, Axe, L’Oreal and Techniblock.

WARC and SCOPEN partner for AGENCY SCOPE UK

WARC, the global authority on marketing effectiveness, and SCOPEN, a leading marketing communications research consultancy, are partnering for the UK’s 4th edition of AGENCY SCOPE, an independent report on marketer-agency relationships, to reveal what brands really think and how agencies can strategise for growth.

A unique tool, AGENCY SCOPE 2021/2022 will provide creative and media agencies with first-hand information on the needs of their clients, helping them to improve and provide new services.

The in-depth study will reveal key insights into how brands see the UK agency landscape, trends in the communications and marketing sector, the ever-changing services they need, and their perception and image of their agencies in comparison to others.

The biennial research for the study is based on quantitative and qualitative interviews carried out between January to April 2021 with more than 400 leading senior advertisers – highest level decision-makers in marketing, communications, advertising and procurement – from the largest and most important marketers in the UK. Participant companies include Asos, Aviva, BT, Diageo, easyJet, Ford, NHS England, P&G, Santander, Tesco and Unilever.

AGENCY SCOPE UK 2021/22 will be released in spring 2021. Similar reports are also available for 11 other markets in 4 continents, including Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa.

Making moves

East Coast Gold celebrates its one-year anniversary

East Coast Gold celebrated a big milestone on Wednesday – its first birthday. In just one year, the platform has managed to gain loyal listeners from all over South Africa.



East Coast Radio launched East Coast Gold in 2019 after seeing a gap in the market for a unique music offering aimed at the 50+ market.

The internet radio station caters to music lovers who enjoy classics from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. East Coast Gold’s success can also be attributed to its quality radio content and strong line-up of experienced presenters.

East Coast Radio’s programming manager, Zane Derbyshire, said he was looking forward to the next 12 months.

“This is a passion project for each one of us who work on it and in the coming year we want to turn East Coat Gold into South Africa’s number 1 online station for listeners over 50 in the SEM 9 and 10 segments. This market is underserved and the products on offer don’t compete with what is being produced in the pop/adult contemporary space. “

Seasoned radio personality Damon Beard, who was with ECR for 28 years, now hosts the East Coast Gold Drive Show from 13:00-17:00. Jane Linley-Thomas and Graham present their shows from KwaZulu-Natal while the legendary Alex Jay is in Gauteng. As the station grows, from Monday, 9 November, the much-loved Dave Guselli, another legend in South African radio, will be joining the team!

Virtual Huawei Joburg Day 2020 a massive success

The 2020 virtual edition of Huawei Joburg Day enthralled a country-wide audience on Friday 23 October. Music fans were treated to two hours of top music performances by some of Joburg’s biggest names, including Mafikizolo, James Deacon, Riky Rick, Holly Rey, Jeremy Loops and Lady Zamar. The show was broadcast live on ‘Fresh on 947’ and simultaneously streamed on 947.co.za

The event was an unprecedented success, with more than 20 000 viewers following the event live on 947 YouTube and an additional 5 500 listeners on Joox.

For the first time since Joburg Day’s inception, the event was free and available to view online, listen to on-air and engage with via social media. The event trended on social media for its full duration with listeners winning prizes, commenting on their favourite performances and experiencing a world-class music festival in the comfort of their homes.

Event partner, Huawei, saw hundreds of people visit their eCommerce website over the two hours of the online event.

SABC welcomes government’s audio and audiovisual content services policy review

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has welcomed the publication of Government’s draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Content Services and its comprehensive review of broadcasting policy and legislation. The SABC will be making a detailed submission on the paper to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), including comments on:

The new licensing framework for audio and audiovisual content services;

The funding model for the SABC and mechanisms for funding the public broadcaster’s unfunded public mandate;

The proposed repeal of the controversial ‘Must Carry’ provisions;

The proposed inquiry on the current share of advertising revenue for Pay TV operators and whether it is appropriate for the viability of free-to-air services;

The consolidation of government and institutional funding mechanisms for film and television productions; and

A range of other related broadcasting policy issues.

In finalising the SABC’s submission, the public broadcaster will take cognisance of the wide range of views expressed on the need for a licence fee or a public broadcasting levy. The SABC calls on the public and all interested parties to also make their comments to the DCDT by 30 November 2020. Greater public input can only further enrich the final policy process and outcomes.

Africa Rising International Film Festival Developing 16 Short Films and Documentaries

The Africa Rising International Film Festival’s third instalment will host its virtual edition this year, scheduled to run from 27th to the 29th November. True to the time, the 2020 edition will be both a virtual experience with one or two live experiences. Using film to create awareness and contribute to urgent conversations needed, and hopefully drive change , this year the festival puts a spot light on Gender Based Violence, Black Lives Matter and Unjust systems that still govern today.

ARIFF will develop and screen 16 short films and documentaries under the 2020 theme its gender-based violence and equality project dubbed the ARIFF Film for Change: GBV and Equality. The main objective of the project is to drive conversation, raise awareness of gender-based violence and equality through the power of cinema and storytelling to push for real change and accountability.

The short films and documentaries will form part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children Abuse. The programme will also be integrated to the Africa Rising International Film Festival’s training program ARIFF Film Institute where ARIFF mentors over 200 young creatives through Directing, Producing, Scriptwriting, Acting, and technical and creative aspect of filmmaking.

For the Diary

Insightful research to enable better media planning and increase your advertising ROI.

Fusion is brought to you by PRC and BRC, leaders in relevant and insightful research, to deliver richer and deeper insights than ever before.

In this South African first, the latest Fusion dataset contains more data points than any other media research study ever published in South Africa.

This multi Fusion will be launched via Zoom webinar on 18 November 2020 at 12:00. Book your virtual seat now to be the first to see the insights that this mulitple data set reveals and experience how Fusion data science can add value to your advertising decision making.

Make a movie in one weekend!

The challenge? To make a film in only 48 hours.

Filmmakers from all over KZN will compete to see who can make the best short film in only 48 hours. The winning film will go up against films from around the world at Filmapalooza 2021 for a chance at the grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 Short Film Corner.

For Fun, Passion or Purpose, Anyone wanting to participate can join in the fun, learn the tricks of the trade, Make their movie (or join a Team) & then get to enjoy their work on the big screen as well as on National Television 1KZNTV! Films can even be made on a mobile device so there’s no excuses!

You do not need to be from the film industry, Just have the zest or calling to do so & we will take you through to the finishing line!

Registration is now open: //www.48hourfilm.com/durban-za. Registration fee costs R1 700 to part take in this international competition and we are encouraging filmmakers to write to us should they need financial support with regards to this. Appeal for sponsorship of registration fees can be sent to durban@48hourfilm.com. Teams can register online at www.48hourfilm.com/durban

