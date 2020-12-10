The Radio Awards are back for 2021, and entries are open!













[PRESS OFFICE] In 2020 the world marked 100 years of radio, and in 2021 The Radio Awards look to celebrate the next century by shining a spotlight on the enduring value of radio in South Africa. Entries for The Radio Awards 2021 have opened. Entries close on 5 February 2021, and the winners’ announcement will be streamed online on 14 May 2021.

It will be the eleventh year that The Radio Awards has honoured outstanding achievements in the radio industry, setting benchmarks for all stations and professionals to strive towards. In 2020, The Radio Awards attracted a record number of entries (more than 2 000) from a record number of stations (more than 160).

Taryn Westoby, Head of Arena Events – which hosts The Radio Awards – believes that the role of radio has never been more important in the lives of South Africans. “The country has faced a tough year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, where radio has provided a necessary lifeline for millions during lockdown. Radio has played a vital role in keeping people informed and in touch, emphasising again that it is an essential form of entertainment, communication and connection for South Africans.”

To support the radio industry during 2020, The Radio Awards programme was extended to include a “Tune In” series of virtual dialogues that will continue into 2021. The online dialogues will focus on various topics of interest for radio broadcasters and radio marketers, allowing people across the country to learn from experts while maintaining social distancing.

Extended entry period for 2021!

From 10 December 2020, radio stations across the country are invited to submit their entries for The Radio Awards 2021 via the online entry portal at www.radioawards.co.za.

“With many in the radio industry facing end-of-year exhaustion, we’ve kept the entry window open longer to alleviate the time-crunch pressures many face at this time of year,” says Westoby.

The Radio Awards entries close on 5 February 2021.

How to Enter

There is no fee for entering, and all category and entry guidelines are available on The Radio Awards website.

STEP 1: Register your profile via The Radio Awards website, www.radioawards.co.za, complete the registration form and click submit. Radio stations that already have a profile can use their existing username and password to login. There is an opportunity to reset passwords if they’ve been forgotten. Stations entering for the first time will need to register their profile on the entry system before being able to submit any entries.

STEP 2: Once logged in, you will be redirected to The Radio Awards dashboard. Use the toolbar to navigate your way around the entry system.

STEP 3: Select and complete the appropriate entry form for the category you wish to enter by clicking the ‘New Entry’ button on the toolbar. Ensure that you complete all the fields required for each entry you wish to make.

And the categories to be awarded in 2021 include…

Afternoon Drive Presenter

Afternoon Drive Show

Breakfast Show

Breakfast Show Presenter

Business and Finance Show

Community Project

Content Producer

Daytime Show

Drama Programme

Field News Reporter

Multi-Channel Promotion

Music Show

News and Actuality Show

News Bulletin Reader

Night-time Show

Station Imaging

Radio Innovation

Promotions Stunt/Event

Radio Documentary

Sports Presenter

Sports Show

Traffic Presenter

Weekend Radio Show Podcast

Internet Radio Show

Podcast

Bursary Award

Bright Star

Station Manager’s Choice

Hall of Fame

Lifetime Achiever

Station of the Year

Mark these dates!

10 December 2020 – 2021 Entries open

20 January 2021 – My Station Competition opens

05 February 2021 – 2021 Entries close

16 February 2021 – Station Managers Choice nominations open

14 May 2021 – Virtual Winners Announcement

“The Radio Awards programme remains dedicated to fairness and integrity and is focused on being a credible, well-judged transparent programme that recognises exceptional and innovative excellence in South African radio. The Radio Awards continues celebrating the achievements of the talented people in the radio industry who are committed to maintaining radio as one of South Africa’s foremost media choices,” says Westoby.

For enquiries about The Radio Awards 2020 entries, please contact Phila Nkanunu | NkanunuP@arena.africa

About Arena Events

Arena Events draws on the editorial expertise and media-powerhouse advantage of Arena Holdings to deliver stimulating and engaging encounters that encourage excellence across South Africa’s various industries. Aligned to the thought-leadership of Arena’s prominent platforms like the Sunday Times, Financial Mail, Business Day, Sowetan, Business Day TV, The Home Channel and Ignition TV, we are committed to facilitating events that nurture the socio-economic success of our country. Our leading industry events include the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, Sunday Times The Directors Event, Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards, The Radio Awards, Sunday Times Gen Next, Sunday Times Top Brands, the Future of Media Conference, MOST Awards, FM AdFocus Awards, and a host of bespoke events for our clients. www.arenaevents.africa

