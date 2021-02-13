13 reasons why radio advertising boosts business













With World Radio Day falling tomorrow, it’s worth remembering just how effective it is to advertise on radio. egta, the European trade association based in Brussels that represents the interests of television and radio sales houses, has compiled 13 points for 13 February.

“Radio’s unique marketing power caters for both call-to-action and brand-building campaigns. Just as TV does, radio amplifies other media, particularly search and online formats, while digital audio is growing fast, and innovations in ad tech and data create new and exciting opportunities in the media mix,” says Laurent Bliaut, deputy general director, marketing and R&D, TF1 Pub and egta. “At TF1 Pub, we believe that strong radio brands clearly have an increasingly important role to play in the audio revolution both for listeners and marketers.”

Thierry Mars, radio director at egta, says that by using new technologies, “radio evolves, innovates and adapts to new behaviours and lifestyles. Radio is mobile, multi-platform, offering content to everyone, everywhere at any time. Radio is also a powerful business booster enabling brands to reach their targets in a safe environment”.

Reach & listening – Reach and time spent listening are as strong as ever. Radio allows brands to reach millions of people on a daily basis. Targetability – Radio targets the right people at the right time with the right content. Multiplatform & mobile – Audio is everywhere and radio is the most mobile medium. With additional touchpoints and formats brought by digital audio radio becomes even more ubiquitous. Companionship – Radio is a hands-free, eyes-free medium present in unique moments throughout the day. Engagement – Radio brings communities together to inform and entertain. Radios develop a strong relationship with listeners, enabling advertisers to engage them in an intimate & personal setting. Multiplier – Radio has a unique campaign multiplier effect in the media mix. Activation & ROI – Radio drives immediate activation and generates strong ROI – a perfect match for call-to-action campaigns getting tactical messages to air quickly and building frequency. Brand builder – Radio helps brands to grow – the high reach of radio combined with its mood-enhancing effect on listeners brings brand-building messages across. Digital booster – Radio drives traffic, search and e-commerce. Recovery driver – Brands that advertise on radio in times of crisis – win. Creativity, flexibility & agility – Audio offers creative & effective solutions at an affordable production cost. It’s flexibility and agility enables to quickly adapt and air a spot. Trust & safety – Radio is a trusted source of information – even more in times of crisis. Radio offers premium content, ad fraud and bots-free environment. Innovation – Audio innovations in ad tech and data create new and exciting opportunities for marketers.

