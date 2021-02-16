Streamer BritBox scheduled to beam into SA in second half of year













BBC Studios and ITV have confirmed that their joint streaming venture BritBox will launch in South Africa in the second half of 2021.

The ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service will expand into its fifth worldwide territory, following successful launches in the US and Canada, the UK and, most recently, Australia.

“The launch of BritBox in South Africa is yet another step in the platform’s trajectory towards international expansion,” said Martin Goswami, group strategic partnership and distribution director at ITV. “We’re delighted to bring the service to a brand new territory and continue towards establishing BritBox as a premium VOD brand across the world.”

BritBox streams the best of British television from reality shows such as The Voice (UK) to superb crime dramas like Luther, Morse and Line of Duty, as well as historical dramas from Poldark to the hilarious classic, Black Adder.

Last year BritBox announced a global roll out plan which would see the platform active in up to 25 new countries. It brings audiences an unrivalled collection of British TV shows and the very best in British box sets, drama premieres and live events, as well as new and exclusive original commissions.

Both BBC and ITV have a strong existing relationship with South African TV audiences, with a high demand for British content already witnessed through channels ITV Choice and BBC First; the launch of BritBox in South Africa will enable viewers to continue watching their favourite British dramas following the recent closure of both TV channels.

BritBox first launched in North America in March 2017, and has since reached over 1.5 million subscribers. In the UK, BritBox launched in November 2019, followed by Australia in November 2020.

Operating as a 50/50 venture between BBC Studios and ITV, the South Africa service will use the teams and technology behind the successful launches of BritBox in its existing territories.

Paul Dempsey, President, Global Distribution, BBC Studios, said, “We know that South African audiences have a real connection to British television and we can’t wait to bring them even more great shows, on demand, that we know they will love.”

To keep up-to-date on BritBox South Africa news, please sign up to www.britbox.co.za

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.