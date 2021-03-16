Awards Wrap: Bookmark Awards entries open, FoxP2 shines at Creative Circle, FORBES Women winners













Entries for the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards are open

Now, in its 13th year, the 2021 IAB SA Bookmark Awards are open for entries. The online entry platform is live and accessible here, offering an easy and simplified way to enter.

The annual IAB SA Bookmark Awards celebrate brilliance in the digital media and marketing industry, and has always acknowledged innovation, creativity and effectiveness, making it the benchmark of local digital advertising excellence.

Winning a Bookmark Award – judged by the industry for the industry – is not only recognition of digital excellence, but acknowledgement of work that is Moving our Industry Forward – a fitting theme for 2021.

Any business, no matter the size, has the opportunity to showcase work that appeared online between 15 December 2019 and 31 January 2021 – an extended eligibility period of six weeks. Two new exciting categories – Craft Excellence in Digital Content Marketing and Voice Experience Design – open up the scope of entries even further.

With the online entry platform now open, IAB SA members will receive a 25% discount on standard entries, and early-bird submissions have been extended for the full month of March. For more details on the categories, criteria, fees and login to enter – click here.

If you’d like to learn more about which categories to enter, you can watch the 2021 Bookmarks industry workshop held on 2 March via Zoom below.

//youtu.be/99fOas_SnM4

The 13th Annual Bookmark Awards, Powered By DSTV Media Sales and brought to you by 24.com, Joe Public and Everlytic, will take place virtually on Thursday, 29 July 2021, following the IAB SA and MASA endorsed Nedbank IMC conference. For sponsorship opportunities email IAB CEO Paula Hulley: Paula@iabsa.net

DStv’s Explora Ultra Decoder is the TV Gadget of The Year

DStv’s Explora Ultra decoder has been voted TV Gadget of the Year at the Stuff Awards ceremony presented by Stuff Magazine. The recently launched decoder from Africa’s leading video entertainment provider offers customers an enhanced viewing experience and the best available local and international content from DStv.

“This award is testament to DStv’s commitment to providing innovative video entertainment services and solutions that cater for the shifting consumer preferences and technological advances. The Explora Ultra decoder firmly puts the power of home entertainment into the customers’ hands, and we are thrilled that customers have voted our device as The Gadget of the Year,” said Nyiko Shiburi, CEO Multichoice South Africa.

Stuff Magazine focuses on the newest, most impressive technologies to improve people’s lives and drive rapid industry change. Other nominees in the category included Chromecast with Google TV, Sonos Arc, B&O Beosound Stage and Roku Streambar. Winners are selected by Stuff Magazine readers from a selection of top performers per category.

FoxP2 shines at 2020 Creative Circle Ads of the Year ceremony

FoxP2, which recently ranked as South Africa’s most creative medium-sized agency on the Loeries Official Rankings 2020 for the second year running, shone at another of the continent’s prestigious celebrations of African talent – the 2020 Creative Circle Ads of the Year.

At the annual ceremony, FoxP2 took first place in the print category for 2020 for its work for National Geographic Kids Magazine and third place in the out-of-home category for 2020 for the Ster-Kinekor Theatre’s ‘Joker’ execution.

“It’s been an exciting to start to the year for FoxP2,” said creative partner and MD Grant Jacobsen. “This Creative Circle win is as satisfying. It’s always great to bring home awards from this hard to win award show for our clients, so a first for National Geographics Kids Magazine and a third for Ster-Kinekor Theatres is a great result.”

SA media companies finalists in INMA Global Media Awards

Some 290 finalists in the INMA Global Media Awards competition were revealed today, with clear themes of pandemic community outreach, brand-building, subscriptions, and data innovation at the heart of the shortlist.

The 2021 competition by the International News Media Association (INMA) garnered 644 entries from 212 news brands in 37 countries. The finalists hail from Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

The 644 entries in this year’s Global Media Awards competition are live on INMA.org in the association’s Best Practices archive.

South African finalists include:

Best Idea to Encourage Reader Engagement : Daily Maverick, Cape Town, South Africa, Daily Maverick Live Journalism Webinars

: Daily Maverick, Cape Town, South Africa, Daily Maverick Live Journalism Webinars Category 5: Best Use of Print : Daily Maverick, Gardens, South Africa, Launch of Daily Maverick 168

: Daily Maverick, Gardens, South Africa, Launch of Daily Maverick 168 Category 6: Best Use of Video : News24, Johannesburg, South Africa, “News24 in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC”

: News24, Johannesburg, South Africa, “News24 in partnership with Adcock Ingram OTC” Media24, Johannesburg, South Africa, “Exodus: Uncovering a Cult In KwaZulu-Natal

Best Subscription Niche Product : Media24, Cape Town, South Africa, “Newsletter Good Morning South Africa

: Media24, Cape Town, South Africa, “Newsletter Good Morning South Africa Best Execution of Native Advertising : Media24, Johannesburg, South Africa, “BrandStudio24 and Nedbank and African News Agency, Cape Town, South Africa, “African News Agency Digital Magazines”

: Media24, Johannesburg, South Africa, “BrandStudio24 and Nedbank and African News Agency, Cape Town, South Africa, “African News Agency Digital Magazines” Best Use of Audio : Food for Mzansi, Cape Town, South Africa, Farmer’s Inside Track

: Food for Mzansi, Cape Town, South Africa, Farmer’s Inside Track Independent Media, Cape Town, South Africa, Heroes Don’t Wear Capes”Independent Media

Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign : African News Agency, Cape Town, South Africa, Coronavirus Monitor

: African News Agency, Cape Town, South Africa, Coronavirus Monitor Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand: African News Agency, Cape Town, South Africa, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Conference and Awards

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA announces continent’s most prestigious awards for women in business and society

Rabia Ghoor, Founder of Swiitch Beauty

Following a dynamic two-day virtual interaction focused on this year’s theme, Africa Reloaded: The Power of The Collective, the 6th annual FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit hosted its illustrious awards’ ceremony, honouring some of the continent’s most impactful women.

The awards celebrate African women who inspire confidence through rewriting the narrative, leaders who advocate positive change and are committed to economic and social transformation on the continent especially in a Covid recovery phase. These are women who have challenged authority to bring about change and created a new discourse that will enable future generations to live in a better and more equal world.

2021 FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Award Winners

FWA Young Achievers Award

Winner: Rabia Ghoor, Founder of Swiitch Beauty

Winner: Rabia Ghoor, Founder of Swiitch Beauty FWA Social Impact Award

Winner: Isabelle Kamariza, Founder of Solid’Africa

Winner: Isabelle Kamariza, Founder of Solid’Africa FWA Technology and Innovation Award

Winner: Temie Giwa Tubosun, Founder of Lifebank

Winner: Temie Giwa Tubosun, Founder of Lifebank FWA Academic Excellence Award

Winner: Professor Rudo Mathivha, Academic Head of Intensive Care Services at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Winner: Professor Rudo Mathivha, Academic Head of Intensive Care Services at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital FWA Sports Award

Winner: Hellen Obiri, Olympic Athlete

Winner: Hellen Obiri, Olympic Athlete FWA Entertainer Award

Winner: Elsa Majimbo, Kenyan Comedian

Winner: Elsa Majimbo, Kenyan Comedian FWA Business Woman of the Year

Winner: Ada Osakwe, Founder of Agrolay Ventures

Winner: Ada Osakwe, Founder of Agrolay Ventures FWA Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: H.E. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former president of Liberia

Call for Entries Issued for The 2021 International Business Awards

The Stevie Awards have opened entries for The 18th Annual International Business Awards, the world’s premier business awards competition, which attracts nominations from organisations in more than 60 nations and territories each year.

All individuals and organisations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – may submit nominations to The International Business Awards.

The early-bird entry deadline, with reduced entry fees, is 13 April. The final entry deadline is 12 May, but late entries will be accepted through 16 June with payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at here. .



The International Business Awards recognise achievement in every facet of the workplace. Categories include:

• Management Awards

• COVID-19 Response Awards

• Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

• Company of the Year Awards

• Customer Service Awards

• Human Resources Awards

• Information Technology Awards

• Marketing Awards

• New Product Awards

• Public Relations Awards

• Web Site, App, Event, Video and other media awards

Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2021 starts on 22 March

The next round of the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design commences on 22 March 2021. Up to and including 25 June, designers, agencies and companies are invited to enter their communication design works and their integrated brand designs in the competition.

Winners can use the renowned Red Dot seal of quality on all channels in order to communicate their design strength effectively at an international level.

Early Bird: 22 March – 20 April 2021

Regular: 21 April – 8 June 2021

Latecomer: 9 June – 25 June 2021

