Awards Wrap: Forbes Women winners announced today, SAFTAs score large submission numbers, Labello design competition launched

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA to announce prestigious award winners for women in business and society today

Renowned for attracting the continent’s most influential role players across Africa’s industries, the FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit, presented by Mastercard, honours influential women through its annual awards ceremony. This year’s highly-anticipated #ForbesWomanAfrica awards ceremony will continue the event’s digital format with the announcement set to take place at 5pm on Tuesday, 9 March 2021 as the two-day summit finale.

“The selection process for the annual #ForbesWomanAfrica awards is always a rigorous undertaking that considers the individual’s body of work and her impact and influence within a particular field,” said Renuka Methil, managing editor of FORBES AFRICA & FORBES WOMAN AFRICA. “Following a year of incredible challenge and upheaval, the nominees for this year have all exceeded in their fields, making the final choice incredibly tough for the judges! We’re looking forward to an engaging and inspiring awards’ ceremony for the 6th edition.”

This year’s highly-contested categories include:

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Young Achievers Award

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Social Impact Award

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Technology and Innovation Award

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Academic Excellence Award

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Entertainer Award

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Sports Award

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Businesswoman Award

FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Lifetime Achievement Award

New categories for 15th Annual SAFTAs receive the highest submission numbers.

Despite a challenging year, SAFTA submissions have come in large numbers, with the new online content category bringing in the highest number of submissions. A total of 40 valid online content category submissions were recorded for SAFTAs 15, which have been verified through an audit process.

“We are pleased with the response to this new category as it is proof that our industry has quickly adapted to global trends. We are also pleased to be where were are with the planning for SAFTAs 15 given the very many disruptions to the industry,” commented Dr Janet van Eeden, SAFTAs co-overall chair.

The Best Made for TV Documentary Award, also a new category, received 14 submissions, while the Best Structured Soapie Reality Award had 11 submissions confirmed for judging.

Auditors for the 15th edition of the SAFTAs have confirmed that a total of 402 entries have been recorded and will undergo the rigorous judging process that will produce the nominees that will compete for the coveted golden horn in May 2021. This year’s judging panel consists of a total of 213 judges compared to a total of 205 for the 14th edition of the film & TV awards.

Lip balm brand Labello launches initiative to ignite positivity and happiness into retail with its packaging redesign contest.

The Global Happiness Index (GHI) results released recently shows that South Africans have experienced a noticeable decline in levels of joy over the past 12 months*. In the wake of the survey results, lip balm brand Labello has embarked on a lateral below the line campaign that intends to nurture a measure of happiness.

The brand has launched a packaging design competition open to professional and aspiring designers and artists or those just dabbling to put pencil or paint brush to paper and create, standing a chance to win R25 000 and have winning designs appear on the brand’s packaging.

Labello’s Strawberry Shine and Blackberry Shine variants will each carry a winning local design. “This is an empowering Labello initiative to help young designers kickstart their careers and showcase their talents during these challenging times. Ultimately, it’s about supporting South Africans, and we intend to lead this trend,” said Labello brand manager, Sinenhlanhla Mambi.

Entries are open and close on 15 April 2021. More information is available here.

MediaCom takes strong lead in Campaign Media Awards nominations

MediaCom has upped its stakes in the Campaign Media Awards nominations with 19 entries on the shortlist. Publicis Groupe-owned Zenith on 17, the trade publication announced this week.

“Other media agencies high on the shortlist include the independent shop Goodstuff Communications with 13 nominations, Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry with 12 and Omnicom-owned PHD with 10,” Campaign reported.

Broadcaster Channel 4 is the media owner with the most opportunities to win with 12 nominations, ahead of the radio, entertainment and outdoor company Global on nine.

For full details of the shortlist and to register to watch the virtual ceremony on Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15 April visit the Campaign Media Awards website.





