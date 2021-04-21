And… the movies are back: Ster Kinekor reveals upcoming slate













A slate of Hollywood blockbusters are about to hit Ster Kinekor theatres in time for cinema-goers to enjoy some much-needed escapism.

A year ago, cinemas across the world closed their doors in line with Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Ster-Kinekor theatres ushered out their last guests on the 27 March, and this was the status quo until the 28 August 2020 when Christopher Nolan’s Tenet fired up the projector bulbs and blasted through the cinemas’ surround sound.

Nearly one million customers in South Africa have visited the cinema since reopening at the end of August, and the outlook for the remainder of 2021 is positive. The Covid-19 vaccine has started to restore consumer confidence, and individuals have begun to adapt to the ‘new normal’ of social distancing and sanitising.

As South Africans become more comfortable with resuming out-of-home entertainment activities they have a plethora of top-class cinematic features to look forward to.

The following films are due for release in 2021:

Wrath of Man

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Cruella

A Quiet Place 2

Fast & Furious 9

Black Widow

Top Gun: Maverick

Jungle Cruise

Free Guy

Dune

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

No Time to Die

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Mission Impossible 7

Ster-Kinekor is compliant with all Covid-19 protocols, and the cinema remains one of the safest forms of entertainment due to access control, the ability to distance patrons accordingly, strict management of cleaning, and no-touch points for purchase (tickets and confectionery can be purchased online).

Book your tickets at www.sterkinekor.com or download the SK App on your smartphone.

