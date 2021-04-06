Khutso Theledi switches gears to take the driver’s seat on YFM’s afternoon drive show













Khutso Theledi is switching gears from Krunch with Khutso, the 9am to midday show, and to take the helm of the coveted 3pm to 6pm weekdays slot. She will be in the driver’s seat… surrounded by only female voices on news, sport and traffic. The Lady on Drive encompasses the ultimate afternoon experience with one powerful voice in charge.

Theledi promises music in large doses as well as energetic and thought-provoking conversations with experts and passionate young people challenging the status quo. “The listener is the engine of the show. I will be talking directly to those who I’ll be learning from, exploring and growing with,” she said. “

“I’m here for the girl who thought it could never be her, to inspire young women to embrace challenges, to take that leap of faith. I promise to serve my calling with all that I have and can give. I will forever be grateful to Y, my colleagues and my predecessors who have paved the way for the biggest move in my radio career. Change is inevitable, the move that we’re afraid of making could be the one that changes everything and I ask you to allow me to reintroduce myself… My name is Khutso Theledi, host of YFM’s afternoon drive show, The Lady On Drive. I am excited and filled with gratitude for this opportunity. A hi fambeni. Let’s go.”

DJ Ankletap and co-host Kandis Kardash continue in the popular Y Mornings slot, 5am to 9am. The show doesn’t miss a beat and is a trending hotspot because of its interactive and fun nature, relatable hosts and engaging content.

Supta, the A-Class DJ, alongside co-host Tshepi, will host The A-List, the new brunch show between 9am and midday. Supta will continue to host The Plug on Fridays and Saturdays. Tshepi returns to YFM and will also host the Saturday 2pm to 6pm show, The Sweet Escape. The A-List is a well-balanced show that is vibrant, fun and speaks to our listeners’ daily lives.

Nia Brown and co-host Mthaux will continue to host The Shakedown between midday and 3pm. The show is popular with YFM’s listeners because of its quirky, witty and unconventional approach to life and radio.

Lula Odiba takes the seat between 7pm and 10pm. The Nightcap with Lula Odiba will focus on music and, for the first time, include a full hour of talk each night as Lula gives young people the platform to openly explore the issues they face.

YTKO, weekdays at 6pm, sees the inclusion of Venom, the Hip Hop DJ from Pretoria of #SummertimeVeezy.

YTKO is the station’s flagship music property, a first of its kind with live DJs mixing beats in studio in real-time covering various genres that set the mood for that particular day.

Mondays are with Legendary Crisp on the Amapiano tip.

Tuesdays are for Trap with Venom.

Wednesdays are R&B and Afrobeats nights with DJ FaeFae.

Thursdays feature Rap and Hip Hop with DJ Zan D; while

Fridays set the scene for the weekend with Afrotech and Commercial Amapiano with DJ Candii.

YFM MD, Haseena Cassim, congratulated the Y talent. “We are delighted with the changes we have made to our line-up and confident that they are perfectly in tune with our listeners’ needs. Khutso’s innate ability to authentically connect and resonate with the listeners brings a fresh perspective to afternoon drive radio. We know that the The Lady on Drive will deliver exactly what the audience expect. We are eager to witness the positive influence of this carefully curated line-up on our listeners.”

Make sure to tune in to YFM on 99.2 or via streaming on www.yfm.co.za, the YFM app or DStv channel 859.

