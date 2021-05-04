Awards Wrap: All the SAFTA nominees, ViacomCBS scoops 11 nominations, winners of the 6th pan-African (re)insurance journalism awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

ViacomCBS Networks Africa scoops 11 SAFTA 2021 nominations

The world has finally awoken to the greatness that lies in Africa. ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) continues to take the lead through its various platforms by positioning authentic African content across the continent.

“We are incredibly proud of our entire team including cast and industry partners for the nominations at this year’s SAFTAS. The long list of nominated projects is a great recognition of VIACOMCBS international Studios Africa’s capacity to develop and produce local formats and content that continues to resonate with audiences,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International peer lead. “We are specifically excited about our daily BET originals, ISONO and the first local comedy sitcom, Black Tax who both feature strongly in this year’s nominations. Both productions are stellar examples of content that celebrates black entertainment culture and excellence in storytelling.”

ISONO, BET Africa’s first original daily drama which recently celebrated its 100th episode milestone, has scooped three South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAS) nominations for Most Popular Television Awards, Best Achievement Directing through Zuko Nodada, Zimkitha Maseko, John Barker and Gert Van Niekerk and Best Supporting Actress through Rami Chuene who plays Jumima Ndlovu respectively. The black, African female lead cast in ISONO emphasizes the narrative of diverse story-telling that VCNA embodies, with the directorial nomination emphasising the need for collaboration and diversity in the industry through its work in the entertainment industry.

Other nominations for BET Africa include Black Tax the first locally produced comedy series for the channel with five nods, for Best Achievement In Scriptwriting TV Comedy Byron Abrahams, Lwazi Mvusi, Joshua Ross and Meren Reddy, Black Tax Season One, Best Achievement In Editing TV Comedy (Mothloadi Gaasenwe), Best Actor TV Comedy, Best TV Comedy and Best Achievement in Sound.

MTV Base scored two nods in the best youth programme for their youth edutainment focus through MTV SHUGA NAIJA: YOUNG MOMS which tackled stigmas around teenage pregnancy and a special broadcast called Special: Africa Brags where the channel brought together a panel of prominent young Africans together to count down the Top 10 most pivotal moments that make up Africa’s biggest brags in the past 15 years all in one show.

Comedy Central the home of the funny bagged the final nod with one nomination for their innovative new format show Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar for Best Variety Show.

Full list of SAFTA nominees for 2021

The 15th SAFTA Awards – that honour, celebrate and promote the creativity, quality and excellence of South African film and television talent and productions – takes place on Saturday 22 May, preceded by a virtual half-hour ‘red carpet’ broadcast starting at 18:30. The two-hour live broadcast begins at 19:00. Here’s a list of this year’s nominees:

Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film

Ira Blanckenberg, Toorbos

Jane De Wet, Griekwastad

Tarryn Wyngaard, Stam

Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film

Hakeem Kae Kazim, Riding with Sugar

Justin Strydom, Dust

Nicholas Campbell, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)

Best Feature Film

Griekwastad

Riding with Sugar

Stam

Best Short Film

Heirloom

The Stranger

Uxolile

Best Student Film

Binding Adventures from The Animation School

Flower in the Subway from The Animation School

The Boy and the Robin from The Animation School

Best Made for TV Movie

A Christmas Chorus

Home Affairs – A Christmas Tale

Loving Thokoza

Best Documentary Feature

A New Country

Days of Cannibalism

Day Zero Films

How to Steal a Country

Mother to Mother

Best Documentary Short

Lefu – The Funeral

Lindela under Lockdown!

When the Flame Speaks

Best Made for TV Documentary

Badimo S1 – Music and Trance

Chasing the Sun

Evolution of Mzansi Street Culture

My Story of Kwaito – I am Still In Love with Kwaito

Best Structured Soapie Reality Show

Lebo M: Coming Home

Life with Kelly

Somizi & Mohale: The Union

Best Variety Show

Motswako

Mzansi Magic Music Specials

Republiek van Zoid Afrika

Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

Best Online Content

AFI Fashion Week 2020

Duiwelspoort

Noko Mashaba – Lockdown Shandis

Best TV Presenter (Public Vote Category)

Devi Sankaree Govender, The Devi Show

Dineo Ranaka, Yimlo

Entle Bizane, Hectic on 3

Palesa Tembe, Afternoon Express

Katchie Nzama, Come Again

Katlego Maboe, Tropika Island of Treasure Curacao

Waldimar Pelser, KN Verslag in Gesprek

Best Actress – Feature Film

Elani Dekker, Toorbos

Inge Beckmann, Stam

Tinarie Loots, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)

Best Actor – Feature Film

Andre Odendaal, Gat in die Muur (Hole in the Wall)

Gideon Lombard Lombard, Stam

Tshamano Sebe, 8

Best Actress – Telenovela

Crystal Donna Roberts, Arendsvlei

Mary-Anne Barlow, Legacy

Sindi Dlathu, The River

Best Actor – Telenovela

Dawid Minnaar, Legacy

Menzi Ngubane, Isibaya

Presley Chweneyagae, The River

Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela

Rami Chuene, Isono

Michelle Botes, Legacy

Quanita Adams, Arendsvlei

Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela

Andrew Buckland, Legacy

Lawrence Maleka, The River

Meshack Mavuso, The River

Best Actress – TV Soap

Cindy Swanepoel, Binnelanders

Petronella Tshuma, Rhythm City

Shoki Mmola, Skeem Saam

Best Actor – TV Soap

Clint Brink, Binnelanders

Cedwyn Joel, Suidooster

Bongile Mantsai, Scandal!

Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap

Mapula Mafole, Rhythm City

Masasa Mbangeni, Scandal!

Portia Joel, Suidooster

Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap

Molefi Monaisa, Skeem Saam

Mothusi Magano, Skeem Saam

Roderick Jaftha, Getroud met Rugby

Best TV Soap

7de Laan

Rhythm City

Scandal!

Best Telenovela

Gomora

Legacy

The River

Best Actress – TV Drama

Kate Liquorish, Still Breathing

Tiffany Barbuzano, Still Breathing

Tina Jaxa, Erased

Best Actor – TV Drama

Abduraghman Adams, Melody

Brandon Auret, Still Breathing

Zolisa Xaluva, Kings of Joburg

Best Supporting Actress – TV Drama

Jay Anstey, Inconceivable

June van Merch, Sara se Geheim

Lorcia Cooper, Housekeepers

Zola Nombona, Lockdown

Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama

James Ngcobo, Queen Sono

Lindani Nkosi, Housekeepers

Michael Richard, Still Breathing

Best TV Drama

Agent

Blood and Water

Inconceivable

Lockdown

Trackers

Best Actress – TV Comedy

Busisiwe Lurayi, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Chanelle de Jager, Kniediep in die Warm Water

Mari Molefe van Heerden, Die Vlieende Springbokkie

Best Actor – TV Comedy

James Borthwick, Hotel

Keenan Arrison, The Riviera

Mandla Jwara, Black Tax

Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy

Chantal Herman, The Riviera

Clementine Mosimane, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Martelize Kolver, Hotel

Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy

De Klerk Oelofse, Hotel

Desmond Dube, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Motlatsi Mafatshe, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Best TV Comedy

Black Tax

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

The Riviera

Savanna and Grey nominated for a SAFTA

Cider brand Savanna continues its winning ways after the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar was nominated for a SAFTA in the Best Variety Show category in the 15th Annual South African Film and Television Awards.

The SAFTAs is an annual South African awards ceremony hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), to honour creative excellence in local film and television.

The Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar was developed and launched during the Covid-19 lockdown to support comedians who had suddenly been deprived of their public stage and income – and to help cheer up the nation. “We’re thrilled that the Virtual Comedy Bar has been recognised by the SAFTAs. Thanks to the comedians and our partners,” explains Steph van Niekerk, creative director at Grey and Liquid, WPP’s bespoke agency for Distell.

//youtu.be/NHl0jv_EaCE

Diversity and inclusivity triumph as winners of the 2021 pan-African re/insurance journalism awards announced

Continental Reinsurance Plc has announced the 6th pan-African (re)insurance journalism awards winners.

The category winners are:

Best Re/Insurance French entry – Amadou Oury Diallo, Jeune Afrique Media Group, Senegal

Best Re/Insurance Print Article – Patrick Alushula, Nation Media Group, Kenya

Best Re/Insurance online article – Londiwe Buthelezi, Fin24, South Africa

Best Re/Insurance Broadcast Article – Mwape Zulu Kumwenda, Prime Television, Zambia

Anass Sabit, Joy News, Ghana, won the Future Talent award for highlighting the plight of a community battling the absence of water amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 6th edition attracted close to 100 entries across 16 African countries. Sixty-six entries were shortlisted for an independent jury to select the overall winners. They assessed the entries on set criteria, including raising awareness on a current news story or other noteworthy insurance issue.

The winners will receive an exclusive year-long mentorship to develop their insurance sector reporting skills further. This is in addition to cash prizes and attendance at the next Continental Re’s CEO summit, health situation and government restrictions permitting.

Michael Wilson, chair of the judging panel who hosted the awards, said, “We were inspired by the diversity in the reporting showcasing varied angles on the subject of insurance.”

Over 70% fewer people watched The Golden Globes this year, and almost 60% fewer for Oscars

Two of the year’s most prestigious awards shows honouring the best of film and TV struggled for TV viewership in 2021 compared to previous years. According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com, The Golden Globes experienced a 70.5% YoY decrease in TV viewers in 2021 while the Oscars registered just under a 60% YoY decrease.

The Golden Globes suffered a sharp decrease in TB viewership in 2021 compared to 2019 and 2020 when it attracted more than 18M viewers. In 2021, NBC only recorded 5.4M viewers of the Golden Globes – a 70.5% YoY decrease.

The Academy Awards or more popularly known as The Oscars, are usually a ratings catcher for TV network ABC. In 2019, the Oscars recorded 29.6M viewers but that number suffered an almost 20% decrease in 2020 when it registered just 23.9M viewers. The number fell even more dramatically in 2021 when the Oscars only managed to attract less than 10M viewers for a 59% YoY decrease.

Both award shows had to deviate from their traditional shows in many aspects due to the still ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. The Golden Globes had a show co-hosted live From New York City by Tina Fey and a show co-hosted live from Beverly Hills, California by Amy Poehler. The Oscars had a main show in Los Angeles, California with up to 20 remote locations around the world to accommodate different nominees.

One of the biggest adjustments the Oscars had to make was in terms of its eligibility. As a response to lockdowns imposed by the pandemic in many parts of the world, many major blockbusters were rescheduled for a later release date. Some movies resorted to releasing directly on streaming services as a result of cinemas being closed.

In response, the Oscars removed the requirement of a seven-day theatrical release for the 93rd Academy Awards and made films released in early 2021 eligible for the award. This is the first time since the 6th Academy Awards of 1934 that movies from two different calendar years were eligible for awards consideration in the same ceremony.

Rex Pascual, Editor at TradingPlatforms.com, commented;

“2020 was a tough year for the movie industry with many highly anticipated blockbusters needing to postpone their release due to the pandemic. Combined with the hardships faced by many in 2020, interest levels for movies were at an all-time low at the beginning of 2021 which is clearly reflected in the dramatic drop in TV viewership of both award shows

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.