Online punter wins R4.2 million from one bet

[SPONSORED POST] One online gambler has hit the headlines for all the right reasons after landing a winning bet of R4.2 million.
Leading South African bookmaker Hollywoodbets, which is licensed by the Gauteng Gambling Board, the Limpopo Gambling Board, the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, the KwaZulu-Natal Gambling Board and Western Cape Gambling Board, revealed one of their biggest ever online winners.
A 42-year-old from Kloof in KwaZulu-Natal scooped the massive return and became a millionaire from one soccer bet placed on 14 different results to happen.
The punter, who wished to remain anonymous, placed a R100 soccer multiple using mobile betting – rather than the traditional in shop betting – and survived some scares along the way to collect a R4.2 million winning return.
One result in particular looked set to see the regular Hollywoodbets customer wave goodbye to the R100 staked.
But fortune was on their side as Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor benefitted from a 93rd minute own goal to win against Gençlerbirliği S.K. and keep the bet alive.
In the end, all 14 results happened and the customer secured an exact return of R4 215 411.
It will be a life-changing sum for the online punter, who had endured some hard losses during the coronavirus pandemic with a loss of business and income as the Covid-19 pandemic hit him hard.
Hollywoodbets said: “The business owner claimed that the timing of his big win was perfect.
“He mentioned that his business had struggled through Covid-19 and that he intends to use his winnings to reinvigorate the company and get it back to where he would like it to be.
“Being the busy man that he is, our newly made millionaire made his smart selections from the convenience of the Hollywoodbets mobisite, as he says it is convenient to bet on the go while he overlooks his business.”
Remarkably, it wasn’t the first big win for this soccer genius as he had previously won big when also using mobile betting to place multiple bets online.
The gentleman in question had landed a R129 000 in soccer winnings from other multiples placed with leading South African betting sites.
Online gambling is enjoying a boom time in South African as customer turn from traditional methods to mobile and desktop betting.
In addition to betting on sports multiples, South African customers are wagering on virtual sports and Bet Games, which have enjoyed a huge increase in popularity across the last year since the emergence of the coronavirus and stay and home restrictions.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.