The Empire strikes back with new digital studio for hosting hybrid events amid the pandemic













[PRESS OFFICE] The Empire Conference and Events Venue in Parktown has completed the build of its Digital Hybrid Event Studio to support businesses requiring professional services and facilities for hosting a hybrid of digital conferences, webinars, and in-person events.

“A hybrid event model combines a live in-person component with a virtual event hosted on a digital platform,” explains Taryn Westoby, head of The Empire venue.

“Understanding the uncertainty that still lies ahead for the country under a possible new wave of Covid-19 infections, a hybrid event model is a very appealing proposition for brands and businesses looking to safely and effectively continue with their conference, trade show, business meeting and award events investments until unrestricted in-person events can resume again in the future.”

The launch of The Empire’s Digital Hybrid Event Studio follows the refurbishment of the outdoor Rooftop, Ballroom, and Cocktail Bar spaces.

“While The Empire is in a comfortable position to support socially-distanced gatherings, we’ve also seen that many organisations are in need of technically equipped spaces to effectively reach their remote online audiences who cannot attend in-person,” says Westoby.

The collaboration with Immersive – specialists in creative event-technology – ensures that The Empire’s Digital Hybrid Event Studio is technically equipped to the highest standard and supported with digital production expertise.

The Empire provides a stage set with a 5.5m x 3m LED screen, 3-phase power, high-speed internet and wi-fi, professional stage lighting, additional rigging points, and camera and sound equipment. Immersive’s technical team are set up alongside the studio from where they mix camera angles, electronic presentations and video content, and stream the feed to online audiences.

The Empire’s Digital Hybrid Event Studio has been designed with social distancing considerations at its core, to ensure the safety of individuals. For those looking to host small in-person gatherings, The Empire’s Digital Hybrid Event Studio can accommodate a limited in-studio audience to watch the live recordings. Masks are compulsory when moving around the venue.

The Empire Conference and Event Venue has numerous additional spaces available for in-person events: The Rooftop is a breath-taking outdoor space that offers panoramic views of Johannesburg; The Ballroom is a fully equipped space with a ceiling height of nearly 6m, offering significant volume and ventilation; The Cocktail Bar has dedicated bar facilities, and can be booked on its own or included as part of overall venue hire with The Ballroom.

The Empire team will work with clients to ensure social-distancing and safety for all guests. Venue spaces are sanitised before and after each hire, with hand sanitising stations located throughout.

Westoby believes The Empire is a sensible decision for those requiring in-person gatherings under the current lockdown restrictions. “We’re very proud of the venue and services we offer to take an event to the next level, by giving clients what they need to make their occasion memorable, exciting, enjoyable, and safe…whether they’re in-person functions, or hosted online.”

The Empire is hosting open days on 2 – 3 June 2021 where clients are invited to view the venue, as well as the new Digital Hybrid Events Studio.

About The Empire Conference & Events Venue

Occupying prime position in Parktown, The Empire is ideally situated to provide quick access from – and a wonderful view of – the vibrant City of Johannesburg. As a conference, events and digital hybrid studio venue – The Empire is without compare. With brilliant acoustics, internet hard lines and complimentary high-speed WIFI, the technology at The Empire is geared to host digitised events with audio-visual and technical excellence, at this time of social distancing. The versatility of The Empire’s scenic Rooftop, Ballroom, Cocktail Lounge, and Digital Hybrid Event Studio spaces lend it perfectly to the most glamourous gala dinners, industry conferences, cocktail soirees, breakfast meetings and product launches – The Empire is where your imagination can run wild. Offering a preferred list of suppliers, The Empire will ensure your digital event production is professional, impactful and memorable. The Empire is a fully equipped and professionally serviced venue for creating unforgettable experiences – whether they’re in person, or online. www.empirevenue.co.za

For more information about The Empire Conference & Events Venue, visit www.empirevenue.co.za, and for bookings, contact siphokazi@empirevenue.co.za

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.