Awards Wrap: 2021 Bookmark Awards finalists revealed, Triple Eight scores Shorty Award for its WhatsApp Mathbot, Kagiso Trust is Innovator Brand of the Year at Sabre EMEA awards

2021 Bookmark Awards finalists are announced

The IAB SA has announced the finalists for the 13th Annual Bookmark Awards being held online as a live news broadcast on Thursday, 29 July 2021.

The final round of judging took place virtually on the 1st and 2nd of June 2021. Please note that the Special Honours Category and the Youth Action Category are only judged in this round, and therefore are not part of the finalist announcement.

The screenshots below are just the first page of the finalists. For the full list, click here. //thebookmarks.co.za

SA agency develops the world’s first WhatsApp Mathbot and wins at Global Digital Awards!

South African digital agency Triple Eight has developed the world’s first WhatsApp Mathbot and won two prestigious Shorty Awards from New York City for its innovation. This impactful innovation is part of the Nestle Nespray Math Moment and has made a difference in improving Maths skills in South African communities.

Triple Eight, a socially conscious marketing, PR and digital agency specialising in purpose-driven, community and consumer marketing, is the first South African agency to win a Shorty Award. Daily Show presenter, South African born Trevor Noah, won the Best in Comedy category in 2020. The Daily Show also won the Best Physical Digital Convergence category in 2018.

The Shorty Awards – the Oscars of the digital universe – were announced earlier in May.

Nestle’s Nespray Math Moment Campaign addresses the challenges of poverty, inequality and a country that is consistently ranked amongst the lowest in the world in terms of its mathematics abilities. Not only do many young children quickly lose interest in maths but parents, who are themselves intimidated by the subject, have difficulty supporting kids in the subject. Nessie, the WhatsApp Mathbot empowers parents to coach their children.

The results of the campaign speak for themselves. Of the thousands of families that participated, 98% completed all the questions provided, resulting in a 47% improvement in maths grades at school and a 45% improvement in attitude and dedication towards maths. Nessie became even more critical during lockdown, helping families stay positive and connected with maths.

Kagiso Trust wins Innovator Brand of the Year at Sabre EMEA awards 2021

Kagiso Trust has won Innovator of the Year: Brand at the recent Sabre EMEA awards for their work across education, local government and socio-economic development. They also won a Certificate of Excellence for best in “social good, public service and activism” at the EMEA awards as well as certificates of excellence for ‘Media Relations’ and ‘Public Education’ for their #KagisoRadioTeachers campaign at the Sabre Africa awards. They were also named a finalist for Community Relations in EMEA for the same campaign.

“It was time to showcase the ground-breaking work we do whether it be a radio teachers project for the rural schools with limited access to data and devices in a pandemic, or a beacon of light in how communities can come together and work with challenges in local government, to the launch of the first black development fund strictly for agriculture,” said Mandisa Tselane, communications and marketing head of Kagiso Trust.

Riverbed social impact work makes them the most awarded in 2021 PRISMs

Independent, black female-owned, Riverbed Agency has again emerged the most awarded agency at the PRISM Awards 2021, taking home 13 prizes.

The agency’s socially impactful portfolio of work earned two finalists for the prestigious Campaign of the Year Award, for its work on Aware.org’s Drinking and Driving campaign and Riverbed’s Ad Crashers Initiative. It also won two gold, three silver, and five bronze awards, as well as one Special Mention.

Two gold awards were given to Nedbank’s Money and Emotions campaign, which helped South Africans manage their money choices during lockdown.

“I’m humbled that, for a second year in a row we’ve led the awards,” saidMonalisa Zwambila, founder and CEO of Riverbed. “It’s a demonstration of our CARE for great work and the strength of the partnerships we have with our clients.”

For more details of the winning work, click here.

Strong South African Animation industry presence at the Annecy/MIFA Festival 2021

South Africa had a big presence at this year’s online edition of Annecy/MIFA International Animation Film Festival which took place from 14 to 19 June 2021. NFVF, Animation SA, Tshimologong Animation Academy, Digital Lab Africa, Triggerfish Animations Studios, the French Institute of South Africa and many other delegates represented the country under the Africa 2020 Season which was postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19.

This year’s festival offered diverse programming that included South African films in the official programme, pitch sessions and a series of webinars that tackle successes and challenges in the animation industry in Africa.

Four South African films screened as part of the official selection were:

Cause of Death directed by Jyoti Mistry

Do Not Drop the Goose directed by Jurie Visagie

I am Chuma directed by Wendy Spinks, Clea Mallinson

Twende – Smoothie Operator directed by Mike Scott

Winners announced in inaugural WARC Awards for Effectiveness

A total of 61 awards have been given at the first WARC Awards for Effectiveness, with Grands Prix going to work from Denmark, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US.

Seven Grands Prix go to Malaysia, UAE, UK and US. Plus a further 9 Golds, 15 Silvers, 18 Bronzes and 12 Special Awards have been awarded in the categories of:

B2B

Brand Purpose

Collaboration and Culture

Customer Experience

Instant Impact

Sustained Growth

Campaigns for both global and local brands have won, with KFC Australia picking up four awards for three different campaigns. The winners are from 17 different markets with New Zealand winning the most with 11 awards. The UK and US follow with eight awards each; Canada and the UAE have each won six awards.

The WARC Awards for Effectiveness, a new international competition organised by WARC in association with LIONS, comprises six categories.

Check out the winners here.

