Awards Wrap: Last Loeries deadline, Triggerfish wins Mifa Animation Industry Award, Razor PR named New Consultancy of the Year at EMEA SABRE Awards













The Media Online's weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

This week’s BIG win: Triggerfish wins Mifa Animation Industry Award at Annecy 2021

Stuart Forrest

Annecy International Animation Festival has awarded Triggerfish the Mifa Animation Industry Award. “This is to highlight the pioneering role that the company has played in animation in South Africa, and Africa most widely,” said Véronique Encrenaz, head of Mifa.

Handing over the 2021 award to Triggerfish CEO Stuart Forrest, Encrenaz celebrated the studio’s animation, which she said has “already earned a constellation of prizes”.

Triggerfish’s first two films, Adventures in Zambezia and Khumba, sold nine million cinema tickets globally. Triggerfish also produced the upcoming 2021 feature Seal Team and animated the Academy Award®-nominated Roald Dahl adaptation Revolting Rhymes as well as much-loved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptations such as the 2021 Annie Awards winner The Snail and the Whale, 2020 International Emmy winner Zog, the BAFTA-nominated and Annecy-winning Stick Man, and the Rose d’Or-winning The Highway Rat, all produced by Magic Light Pictures.

In addition, Encrenaz acknowledged the impact of their free online course, Triggerfish Academy, and the Triggerfish Story Lab, a pan-African talent search that has already seen two series greenlit for the world stage: Mama K’s Team 4 for Netflix and Kiya for eOne, Disney Junior and Disney+.

“I’m feeling so proud,” said Mike Buckland, head of production at Triggerfish, after watching Encrenaz’ video speech. “Sometimes you need a speech and a rabbit to remind yourself of how much you appreciate your partners and your team. Thanks to everyone who’s helped get us where we are.”

Forrest added: “We’ve been very fortunate to come of age in a time when the world really is looking for other voices,” says Stuart. “We know animation has a unique ability to cross boundaries, so we’re so excited to share the new wave of groundbreaking African creatives with the world.”

On Thursday, 17 June 2021, Annecy is presenting a Focus Session on Triggerfish, looking back at their 25 year journey since opening in Cape Town in 1996, just two years into South Africa’s democracy. As part of the session, they’ll discuss their experience opening their first international office last year in Galway, Ireland, and share a sneak peek at their upcoming feature Seal Team.

The very last chance to enter the Loeries

The Loeries 2021 entry deadline has been extended for the FINAL time to 30 June to enable potential entrants to craft true Loerie-worthy entries. It is final opportunity, this year, for a chance to be in-line for the most coveted creative award spanning Africa and the Middle East.



All entries need to be in by 23:00 on Wednesday, 30th June 2021 to be eligible. Email info@loeries.com for any assistance that may be required

And to note, in 2021, Production Companies can now obtain credit points for their work in the following categories:

Film

Integrated campaign

Effective creativity

Digital

Communication

Live communications

Out of home

If you have not yet created your entries then Production Companies can be credited in the categories above – should they have been involved in the work. If you have already entered then you can include the Production Company credit later in 2021.



Enter today and #fightthegoodfight

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg’s a winner once again at The One Show

Locally relevant while globally competitive, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg walked away with two Pencils at The One Show 2021 in New York during Creative Week.

This year, the agency boasted seven of South Africa’s 19 finalists at the influential show – once again bagging Silver Pencils for its long-standing client, City Lodge Hotel Group, but also receiving endorsement across a range of categories for its work in radio, digital, film, illustration and design.

The One Show, one of the most important global awards shows for advertising, design, and digital marketing, centres on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. It is produced each year by The One Club for Creativity in support of the global creative community.

The complete list of finalists for this year’s The One Show 2021 can be downloaded here.

FoxP2’s ’16 Days of Light’ campaign shortlisted for a Glass Lion for Change

Linda Fiebiger

FoxP2’s 16 Days of Light campaign for 1st for Women has been shortlisted for a Glass Lion for Change, an award bestowed by judges at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity to recognise work that implicitly or explicitly addresses issues of gender inequality or prejudice.

“This year, only 20 entries made the finalist shortlist, effectively putting FoxP2 in the spotlight among some pretty notable company,” said FoxP2 GM, Lynda Fiebiger.

The campaign was created when the innovative insurer briefed FoxP2 to use South Africa’s annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence to highlight that a woman in the country is murdered every three hours.

“I’m exceptionally proud of the fact that we immediately responded by assembling an all-women team to handle the creative concept, a decision taken in the moment that just felt so right,” she said. “We went on to brief a 100% female owned production house, which used an all-women crew to shoot the campaign.

“To bring the campaign to life, we travelled across the country to visit a different location of femicide each night to project moving tributes written in light on objects germane to the murder and tell the stories that had been left behind.”

Fiebiger said producing a story every day for 16 days was a tough job. The hauntingly beautiful and provocative campaign had considerable impact. Metrics-wise, reach topped 41,5-million, 4 400 hours of video was watched, visits to the www.for-women.co.za platform increased 2 000% and pledges of help increased 456%.

M&C Saatchi Group’s Razor PR named New Consultancy of the Year at EMEA SABRE Awards

Razor Public Relations, the reputation and strategic communications agency part of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, has been recognised as new consultancy of the year at this year’s EMEA SABRE Awards, the premier awards show in the PR sector. Razor was the only non-European agency nominated this year.

“Our focus from the outset was to create a new era of PR agency, one that delivered work that was not just strategically and creatively powerful, but also work that was deeply embedded in impact – the very real and very measurable difference we are able to make on client brands and business,” said managing partner, Dustin Chick.

Partner Kalay Maistry added: “Our commitment was simple. A better place for people and a better place for clients. Over the last 18-months we have very deliberately focused our attention on these pillars, where our culture shone through in the people and clients we partner with, but very demonstrably in the work for our clients. We have built deep partnerships founded on a common appreciation for what excellence looks like.”

Over the last 18-months Razor has grown to a team of 15 senior comms professionals serving 24 clients. The agency is one of the fastest growing start-ups ever in the history of the M&C Saatchi Group globally.

At last week’s PRISM Awards, Dustin Chick was also named PR Professional of the Year 2021 and Razor scooped three awards as well as one Special Mention Award.

The Table Bay Hotel wins at international Tourism Film Festival Africa

A video on The Table Bay Hotel’s Covid-19 protocols has picked up two awards at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa.

The international jury awarded the film, which was produced by Cape Town documentary studio Good Work Pictures, a Gold Award in the Accommodation category in the Tourism Promotion section, and a Silver Award in Accommodation in the Tourism Services Sector.

“With 865 entries from 97 countries, of which a quarter were African, competition was fierce. As Covid-19 caused numerous logistical challenges, it made sense to combine the Afro-centric version of our event with the International one this year,” said Caroline Ungersbock, co-founder and director of the ITFFA.

DNA Brand Architects first 100% black-owned agency to win PRISM for ‘Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year’

Sylvester Chauke

DNA Brand Architects made history at the 2021 PRISM Awards by becoming the first black-owned agency to win the prestigious Best Large PR Consultancy of the year award. It was the very first black-owned agency to win Campaign of the Year Gold in 2019.

Founded by marketing maven Sylvester Chauke, the agency’s ground-breaking Tastic partnership with internationally renowned designer Laduma Ngxokolo won big at the ceremony. The Tastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity campaign took home Gold in the Food and Beverage Category. The campaign was also awarded with a campaign of the year Silver Award, with special mention in the Corporate Responsibility category.

DNA is a hub to some of the industry’s most talented young professional who were recognised at this year’s Awards. DNA Allstar Sicelo Vilakazi walked away with coveted Prism Young Voice of the Year while Yenziwe Khuzwayo was also selected as one of the 10 PRISM Young Voices to Judge this year’s awards.

Cape Town’s HWB Communications wins twice at PR industry awards

Salt River-based PR and marketing agency HWB Communications has walked away with two trophies at the annual PRISM Awards.

“Winning at the PRISM Awards is an acknowledgement of our team’s hard work and recognises the value of strong creative partnerships in the execution of a client’s brief. We are appreciative of the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver the best work for their brands,” said the agency’s managing director Lynn Erasmus.

HWB walked away with a Gold award in the NGO Campaign Category for their Cap The Gap campaign managed on behalf of the student crowdfunding organisation Feenix. They also won a Silver trophy in the Travel and Tourism category for the Table Mountain Comeback campaign as part of a collaboration with Flow Communications, on behalf of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

Positive Dialogue wins at the PRISMS

Positive Dialogue was delighted to receive a Special Mention for its popular, bright-spark Jive #Dala Your Colour campaign as ‘Best use of an event to build or change reputation’. The same campaign also notched up a Bronze award in the Food and Beverage category.

The agency, which is part of the Duke Group, won the Silver Award in the Technology category for its stunning campaign for the launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro, featuring extraordinary SA creatives.

In the Travel and Tourism category, Positive Dialogue received a Special Mention for its ‘Inspired by Mzansi’ campaign for Marriott International which has highlighted all that SA has to offer for domestic travellers on the lookout for much-needed breaks from lockdown life.

Positive Dialogue owner-manager, Tracy Jones said, “It’s incredible to be recognised once again by the PRISM Awards, especially in these turbulent times that have impacted heavily on so many industries. It’s been our privilege to keep on working with our clients and play a strategic role in how they navigate these challenging times through campaigns with heart and spirit.”

Tribeca continues its 15-year award-winning streak

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) continued its 15-year uninterrupted award-winning streak at the 2021 PRISM Awards, bringing home five trophies from the 2021 virtual awards ceremony, including one Gold, three Silvers, and a Bronze.

The agency opened the evening’s announcements with a gold award for its Stay Well with Solal campaign in the Healthcare category.

Its ‘Tomorrow’s Grid, Today’ campaign for energy management company Eaton won a silver in the Resources category. The agency won another silver for its launch and management of the Logitech G Content Creator Academy in the Gaming and Virtual Reality category.

Tribeca won two awards for its campaign launching The Capital Hotels and Apartments’ sanitised sanctuaries – a silver in the Covid-19 category, and a bronze in the Travel and Tourism category. The initiative and the campaign helped keep this hotel business alive, its people employed, and its guests safe during one of the most difficult times in South Africa’s history.

