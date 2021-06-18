Media Moves: New youth music station for Gauteng, Ondela Mlandu joins Positive Dialogue, DUKE adds Bevco to brand portfolio, useful webinar diary













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: STARFM: A new radio station is born

Greg and Lucky

On 1 July 2021, Johannesburg’s northern suburbs will be able to tune in to STARFM on the 91.9 frequency. With Hot919FM moving to a new frequency, this youth driven station takes over. It promises to, play The Best in Local Music, and More… Targeting the 18 to 34 age group, STARFM 91.9 has secured a stellar line-up of radio talent.

“Excitement is an understatement as 1 July fast approaches. We’re gearing up to ‘expose’ you to the coolest new radio station to hit Jo’burgs Northern Suburbs,” said STARFM 91.9’s programme manager, Caren Du Preez. “We aim to be different, inclusive, hot, trend-setting, authentic, professional and more importantly we want our listeners to feel like they are truly a part of this amazing journey! I’m confident that our STAR team will fast become the firm favourite in the radio firmament”.

At 06:00 listeners will get their day STARted with Greg and Lucky in the Mornings. The immensely popular duo returns to the radio with a fast-paced and fun breakfast show. Next is 9-12 Starring you… and Mzi. From entertainment to informative and inspirational topics, Mzi will bring a different dynamic ensuring listeners feel like they have a companion in radio that understands their needs. If you’re looking for daring, fun, cool and cheeky, tune into Star Lunch with Mantsoe Pout from 12 – 3 Monday to Friday.

From 15:00 to 18:00 the North STAR Drive, featuring Justin and Sibs, takes to the airwaves. This dynamic duo will bring a woke mix of hard-hitting content and light comedy to the airwaves.

People moves

Positive Dialogue appoints head of media

Ondela Mlandu

Ondela Mlandu joins Positive Dialogue, the strategic communications partner within the DUKE Group, as head of media. This newly-created role has been designed with the intention of creating impactful audio and video content across all platforms for Positive Dialogue and DUKE Group clients.

With extensive working experience in journalism, digital marketing, radio broadcasting and podcasting, Ondela is no stranger to the airwaves. Having contributed to Metro FM, Power FM and 2Oceansvibe Radio, she has also hosted podcast and video interviews for start-up entrepreneurship platforms, such as Heavy Chef and StreamShe. Ondela has contributed to print and digital titles such as Women’s Health, GetawayMagazine and True Love as well as the new Media 24 career platform Go Hustle.

“Our aim is always to have a future-focussed approach and, with the ever-increasing need for powerful and tactical content creation, it made sense for us to employ an expert that can focus solely on this role and provide strategic direction to the rest of our team,” said MD Tracy Jones.

Three industry trailblazers join IAB SA Executive Board

The Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa has welcomed three of South Africa’s brightest minds who have joined as members of the executive board. Each brings a wealth of experience and energy to their new roles, where they will join existing board members as they guide South Africa’s digital media and marketing industries towards the future.

“As South Africa’s industry navigates uncharted territories, the role of dynamic, informed, and experienced leaders is more important than ever beforeI look forward to joining forces with Mpume, Zunaid, and Songezo as we work together to empower the media and marketing industries to thrive in a digital economy” said IAB SA chair, Haydn Townsend, MD of Accenture Interactive.

Mpume Ngobese: Executive Director, co-managing director, Joe Public United

Ngobese’s impressive portfolio includes working on some of South Africa’s most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries’ corporate brand. Her experience spans a diverse range of categories including financial services, media, biotechnology, petrochemicals, and travel.

Zunaid Parker: IAB SA trust and accountability director, executive head, digital media – advertising at Vodacom

Parker has vast experience across multiple organisations, with extensive technical, operational, and strategic business knowledge, specifically focused on growing market share, revenue, and new business development. Parker spent almost 10 years with Naspers, in positions that include Board Trustee on the Media24 Board; Head of Business Development & Operations: Africa at 24.COM; Industry Analyst, SWAT (Naspers Internet Division), as well as early career development in research and brand consultancy and Asset management.

Songezo Ralarala: IAB SA legal and regulation director, global head of legal, Connected Video MultiChoice; executive director, Showmax

Ralarala is a highly skilled and experienced head of legal and admitted attorney with extensive experience providing world class legal advisory services to companies in the media, telecommunications, technology, and legal regulatory sectors, including General Counsel for Legal & Regulatory Affairs at Media24. He has served on various related boards, including Welkom Yizani, Media24 Investments, Showmax s.r.o (Czech Republic).

Meet HyperionDev’s new CMO, Bradley Elliott

Bradley Elliott

Hyperion, a provider of online tech education, has appointed Bradley Elliott as chief marketing officer. Elliott brings more than 14 years industry experience to HyperionDev and will focus on building and scaling the brand globally on the company’s quest to address the tech skills shortage.

His role will also include diversifying the HyperionDev offering, entering new markets, and delivering an exceptional student experience, underpinned by educational efficacy to ensure graduates enter the workforce with digital confidence.

Prior to his appointment at HyperionDev, Elliott founded Platinum Seed, an award-winning digital partner to established local and global brands operating across Africa.

Nomad Africa appoints new managing editor

Martin Chemhere

2414 Publishing (Pty) Limited, publisher of Nomad Africa magazine, has announced the appointment of veteran journalist, writer and PR professional Martin Chemhere as the new managing editor. He replaces Miriro Matema, who left early last year.

John Akinribido, the Executive Publisher of the pan African-focused travel tourism publication, and Dieter Gottert (Associate Publisher) made this joint announcement last week.

Revamping the magazine’s editorial outlook is the top priority for the incoming managing editor. His immediate focus is to improve on several areas which include balancing Pan-African coverage rather than concentrating on South Africa and the SADC region; introducing regular columns like Women In Travel & Tourism Section, which profiles leading female voices making an impact in the industry; a Black Diaspora Travel Corner, exploring travel experiences of people of African descent to Africa. According to some American travel specialists, despite a potential market of 46.8 million, African tourism boards still concentrate on attracting white travellers; rather than stimulating a rationally significant demographic of the black traveller.

Meet the 12 Development Lab candidates for the Realness Institute in partnership with Netflix

From over 500 applications, 12 creative industry professionals from Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe were selected to be part of the inaugural three-month development lab for African Writers and Development Executive Trainees, commencing 13 June 2021.

The programme, launched by the Realness Institute, a non-profit organisation committed to fostering a new wave of African storytelling in partnership with the world’s leading streaming service Netflix, kicked off this week and will run until September.

Six of these candidates will have the opportunity to participate in the Episodic Lab (EPL) where they will develop their story concepts alongside expert Story Consultants and Creative Producers. The selected participants include, Andile Ngcizela with Drummies (South Africa); Ayoade Adeyanju with Agent 419 (Nigeria); Dominique Jossie with Fafi (South Africa); Kehinde Joseph with Osupa (Nigeria); Kudakwashe Maradzika with Bad Influencer (Zimbabwe / South Africa) and Mary Waireri with Sheitain (Kenya / United Kingdom). Along with creative training, Writers will receive feedback from the Netflix team.

Six participants will join the Development Executive Traineeship (DET) to fully immerse themselves in the story development process. The candidates include Anneke Villet (South Africa); Antionette Engel (South Africa); Damaris Irungu Ochieng’ (Kenya); Lara Sousa (Mozambique); Ololade Okedare (Nigeria) and Thandeka Zwane (South Africa). They will accompany the incubation of the 6 potential Netflix African Original Series.

“We’re excited about the 12 candidates chosen to be part of this programme that will bring fresh and incredible new stories to our members around the world. We’re looking forward to this opportunity to develop and nurture the talent pipeline for the next three month and ultimately, give new voices from Africa a chance to be heard on our service,” says Alison Triegaardt, Netflix Manager for Grow Creative in Africa.

Thomson Reuters Foundation announces new editor in chief to lead global news team

The Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the world’s largest news and information provider, has appointed Yasir Khan as editor in chief to lead its team of award-winning reporters and oversee the digital transformation of its news offering.

Khan will join the Foundation from Euronews, where he is currently editor in chief of Digital Platforms. With more than 20 years of journalism experience across a raft of major international news outlets including Al Jazeera, CBC, CNN and National Geographic, Khan will bring extensive first-hand experience from working across a range of media, including print, video and audio. He will lead the Foundation’s team of 45 journalists and around 300 freelancers who report on the ground from more than 70 countries on the latest challenges affecting human rights and freedoms.

Business moves

Dentsu South Africa launches second edition of the Female Foundry programme – virtually.

Dentsu South Africa (SA) has announced the launch of the second edition of Female Foundry, an initiative to support local female entrepreneurs. Founder applications are open until 30th June.

Koo Govender, CEO of Dentsu South Africa, said: “Being a majority female led business and after the successful launch of Female Foundry 2019, there was no question that we needed to launch the programme again in our market and enable and empower female entrepreneurs for growth and success.

“The economic uncertainty of 2020 and 2021 has been extremely difficult for most and we recognise that many small businesses have had to adapt, pivot and fundamentally review their purpose, business models and value propositions.”

Established to bridge the gap in gender parity – especially in emerging markets – Female Foundry offers experienced training and mentorship to empower and develop the skills of female entrepreneurs.

DUKE adds Bevco to brand portfolio

The Beverage Company (Bevco), South Africa’s leading independent manufacturer and distributor of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, mixers and still beverages, has appointed the DUKE Group as it’s strategic partner across all brands.

Following a successful three-year relationship between DUKE Advertising and Bevco’s Jive and Pepsi brands, the soft drink company has committed the full brand portfolio into the Group’s care. The partnership will encompass DUKE Advertising, DUKE’s media strategy company FAME and their enthographic market research business, NUDE.

Commenting on the agency’s appointment, DUKE Managing Director, Aileen Sauerman says, “We have absolutely loved working with Jive and Pepsi over the past three years and are looking forward to adding value across the brand portfolio with the intention of creating positive volume growth.”

Bevco C.E.O. Pieter Spies adds, “Following on from the excellent relationship we’ve had with DUKE and the impressive growth of the brands in their care, it made sense to entrust the full brand portfolio into their charge. We believe they will be a valuable strategic partner to the business.”

SAMRO adopts hi-tech solution to boost efficiency and accuracy of royalty distribution

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has implemented a cutting-edge technology solution that will enhance its ability to distribute royalties on behalf of its members.

The organisation, which administers the copyright and royalties of its members – primarily music composers, authors and publishers – have engaged local-based companies Media Host and Radio Monitor to provide monitoring of airplay across platforms such as television and radio.

Mike Smith, managing director of Media Host, explains that the company is in the process of bulking up its infrastructure to ensure that its systems are able to cover airplay in all corners of South Africa.

Reed Exhibitions unveils new brand identity and positioning

Reed Exhibitions has launched a refreshed visual identity and updated brand positioning. Building on its flagship events business, the company is leveraging its capabilities in data and technology to create all year-round communities that support businesses and help their customers to grow.

Hugh Jones, RX CEO, commented: “The opportunities to combine both digital and face-to-face interactions have a significant part to play in the global economy. These innovative interactions will create better livelihoods for our customers, better careers for our people and profoundly better experiences for our audiences to connect, be that in person, virtually, or in combination.”

Making moves

SABC alerts public on scroller message as the switch-off of analogue transmitters continues

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has alerted the public of a scrolling message appearing on all SABC television channels (SABC 1, 2 and S3), broadcast through analogue TV transmitters.

The primary purpose of this message is to alert the public of the impending analogue switch off and the need to change to alternative digital technologies for television viewing. This is in keeping with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), wherein he pronounced that all analogue transmissions will be switched off by April 2022.

This message will only appear on analogue television platforms and not on digital platforms (i.e. DTT, DTH, DSTV, OpenView and OTT platforms).

The message will run for one week a month until the end of March 2022. The SABC will endeavour to keep the public informed as and when new developments occur.

Game supports local performers across the country

Expanding on its 2020 ‘Beat the Winter Blues’ virtual music festival, African retailer Game this year plans to expand its support for local artists – bringing live music to shoppers in all 9 provinces throughout the month of June.

“South Africa is a nation of music enthusiasts, and our 2020 was incredibly well-received by our consumers as the country grappled with the colder months in the throes of the pandemic. This year, we wanted to continue to support the local music industry through the pandemic and give our customers the joy of live music,” said Katherine Madley, vice president of marketing at Game.

Much-loved South African artists, Arno Carstens and Ami Faku will treat Game customers and followers to acoustic performances, shot in Game stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town that will be live streamed to the Game Facebook page on 19 and 26 June, to allow for safe viewing. Shoppers visiting their nearest Game store to shop winter essentials can once again look forward to live in-store performances by local buskers each weekend, this year in all 9 provinces.

Gift of eyesight restored for Soweto learners in Kaya 959 and Ster-Kinekor initiative

More than 20 primary school learners in Soweto will have their eyesight corrected when they are gifted with new spectacles. This initiative is led by Joburg radio station Kaya 959 in partnership with Ster-Kinekor cinemas. Dubbed the Vision Mission CSI Campaign Initiative, the project tests the eyesight of hundreds of children aged 5 – 7 years old and subsequently gifts the kids, mostly from underprivileged areas, with new glasses.

“Kaya Cares, the CSI unit of Kaya 959, is proud to have partnered with Ster-Kinekor’s Vision Mission, Shoes4Souls, Coca-Cola and Meals on Wheels to impact the lives of the learners at Isipho Primary positively. It has always been our purpose to not only provide hope to our communities, but to bring a fundamental change to their lives and afford them the dignity they deserve, both on the street and on the air,” said Amu Mathebula, Kaya 959 Brand Manager.

Added Lynne Wylie, Ster-Kinekor’s head of marketing: “I wish to thank all our sponsors for their generosity and partnering with us on the #Back2School campaign that we ran in at iSipho Primary School in Dlamini Soweto. Ster-Kinekor is all about experiences and watching a movie on the big screen is an experience these kids will never forget. There’s such joy in bringing a smile to a child’s face.”

Diary

PRC Newsflash: FUSION2021 Interim Modelled Update Webinar

The hot off the press new FUSION2021: Interim Modelled Update provides updated data modelled to the latest South African 2020 population data, provided by GTI.

PAMS 2019 Readership figures have been updated to more accurately reflect the effects of Covid, by modelling first quarter 2021 ABC circulation figures. Digital data has also been updated through the modelling of first quarter 2021 Narratiive data. The new FUSION2021: Interim Modelled Update data set provides a more realistic view of print and digital readership during COVID lockdown.

During this webinar PRC Research Consultant Peter Langschmidt will provide details of how the modelling was done and how you can use the update for better media placement decision making. He will also highlight a few trends and details, as well as answer any questions you may have.

11:00, 29 June 2021 | Zoom Webinar

Register here.

What would you do if you weren’t afraid? Join Elana Afrika and Michal Oshman to find out.

Michal Oshman is Head of Company Culture, Diversity and Inclusion at TikTok Europe and was formerly responsible for international leadership and team development at Facebook. Throughout her career, Michal has trained and coached hundreds of tech leaders. She served as an officer in the Israeli Defence Forces and has three university degrees in psychodynamic and systemic thinking, sociology and anthropology.

Live Zoom webinarDate: 24 June 2021

Time: 07:30 pm (JHB time)

Register here: //bit.ly/3iGjGZC

Verizon Webinar: Solutions for the new era of identity

The media industry as we know it is changing and we are preparing for the future. Join us for the second webinar in this series to learn about our Next-Gen solutions for the post-cookie world. And hear from Eurosport about how they are future proofing their industry.

Tuesday, 22 June

10 AM BST | 11 AM CET

Register here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.