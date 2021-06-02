Mix 93.8 FM and United Stations join forces













United Stations has been appointed as the exclusive national sales partner for MIX 93.8 FM, the Johannesburg station announced today.

“The partnership with United Stations is central to our mission to develop a powerful offering for advertisers and to position ourselves as a collaborative solutions provider that always delivers more value than expected,” said station manager, Kudzayi Tiribabi.

MIX 93.8 FM is all about music, positive momentum and the matchless feeling that hearing a great song gives you. At its core lies an unshakeable sense of community and everything the station does, reflects the lives of its listeners, it said in a statement.

As such, the partnership between MIX 93.8 FM and United Stations will leverage this engaging and impactful connection.

“MIX 93.8 FM now has a strong ally in United Stations, who bring the same commitment to excellence, in-depth market understanding, and a vision centred around our valuable audience. This partnership extends our contact with advertisers and agencies and allows us to deliver relevant, creative and effective solutions for any challenge they might be facing,” said Abigail Milosevich, managing director.

With United Stations involvement, the station will expand opportunities for clients throughout its multi-dimensional ecosystem, on-air, on-line, at events, inside branded content, through activations and via sponsorships.

“We are excited and very proud, to be working with the super talented team at MIX 93.8 FM and to have this opportunity to partner with them to grow their influence and maximise their revenues,” said United Stations’ managing director, Rivak Bunce. “MIX 93.8 FM has incredible pulling power, a highly marketable audience and is on the verge of realising greater growth and innovation and we are delighted to be a part of that journey.”

