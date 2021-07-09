Smile FM, ECR and Jacaranda FM launch R900 000 ‘tip jar’ to help hospitality and entertainment workers













Radio stations Smile 90.4FM, East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM have teamed up with Lottoland to lend a helping hand to those who cannot earn an income during lockdown.

With lockdown level 4 now in place, and the Covid-19 pandemic once more wreaking havoc across the country, those working in the hospitality and entertainment industries have been hard hit.

Each station will fill their ‘tip jar’ with a share of R300 000, resulting in a collective R900 000 to aid people working to keep these industries a float.

The financial assistance will help staff who work in industries such as hospitality, entertainment, performing arts, eventing, and the local cleaning industry – those industries hardest hit by alcohol bans and public gathering prohibitions.

Everyone is encouraged to nominate someone in need of financial help by sharing the person’s plight on the stations’ websites.

“We have all been challenged in some way by Covid, some more than others. It is a pleasure to be able to team up with the other stations in the Mediamark stable, as well as LottoLand, to make a difference to the industry’s most hard hit,” said Lois O’Brien, Smile 90.4FM’s managing director.

Boni Mchunu, East Coast Radio’s MD, adds: “After the announcement of the nationwide lockdown level 4, we knew that certain sectors would be greatly affected. As a station that cares for our communities the ‘tip jar’ campaign allows us to do purposeful work and reach out to audiences so that they know, they always have a companion in radio.”

Deirdre King, managing director at Jacaranda FM, said: “We all know someone in these industries or enjoyed their service before Covid-19 hit – they are very much part of our community, and our listeners expect us to show us when our community is in need. We do so proudly. Not only is our assistance critical for their survival, but the survival of our deep and rich culture fuelled by art, culture, music, event, and the restaurant industry.”

Maryke Haywood, head of marketing at Lottoland South Africa, said the company was committed to help South Africans in need. “We are very happy to be part of this fantastic initiative by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM and Smile FM,” she said.

Nominations are officially open. Visit www.smile904.fm, //www.ecr.co.za or //www.jacarandafm.com/ to make a difference, today.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.