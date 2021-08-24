Awards Wrap: Women of the Future finalists revealed, Play Your Part Awards entries open, Twyg and Country Road partner in sustainable fashion awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Finalists revealed for Santam Women of the Future Awards

The entrepreneurs who entered the 2021 Santam Women of the Future Awards in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE, have once again inspired us with their entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to seeing their business ideas through, resilience, determination and the impact they are making in their community and to the South African economy.

The panel of judges presiding over the awards this year are Professor Thuli Madonsela (Chair of Social Justice at Stellenbosch University and founder of the Social Justice M-Plan and the Thuma Foundation), Dawn Nathan-Jones (social entrepreneur and professional speaker), Doreen Morris (television producer and presenter, broadcasting veteran and entrepreneur), Enid Lizamore (Group Executive Head of Human Resources at Santam), Suzy Brokensha (FAIRLADY editor) and Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa (TRUELOVE editor).

“The nearly 1 000 women who entered this year reaffirmed my belief in South Africa and my faith in the ability of the women in this country to build a strong, successful economy. They are so smart, so committed and so full of excellent ideas that our only way forward is up. I wish they could all win prizes, but they are all winners in my eyes,” said Suzy Brokensha, FAIRLADY editor

“I’m in awe of each of the finalists and their accomplishments. They all do incredible, inspiring work in their respective fields and communities,” added Makhosazana `Khosi` Zwane-Siguqa, TRUELOVE editor

This year’s finalists are:

Woman of the Future 2021

The title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older whose business is more than 1 000 days old and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise.

Cara Saven of Cara Saven Wall Design , a décor company that designs, curates and produces large-format wallpaper for residential, commercial and hospitality properties. Her business has a foothold in the US, Netherlands, Dubai and Australia.

, a décor company that designs, curates and produces large-format wallpaper for residential, commercial and hospitality properties. Her business has a foothold in the US, Netherlands, Dubai and Australia. Sibusiso Nomsa Raphekwane of The Transformation Legacy , an entrepreneur development company that provides entrepreneurs with skills development programmes to significantly grow their businesses.

, an entrepreneur development company that provides entrepreneurs with skills development programmes to significantly grow their businesses. Vumile Msweli of Hesed Consulting, a career coaching firm for individuals and enterprises, with coaches in South Africa, Nigeria, Rwanda, Botswana and the US.

Social Entrepreneur 2021

The title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older who is making a difference in her community. Her business/social enterprise/NPO has survived the first 1 000 days.

Abigél Sheridan of Chic Mamas Do Care , a social enterprise and NPOthat supports educational development projects by selling pre-loved clothing in their Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban stores. All proceeds go to selected project beneficiaries that focus on early childhood development.

, a social enterprise and NPOthat supports educational development projects by selling pre-loved clothing in their Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban stores. All proceeds go to selected project beneficiaries that focus on early childhood development. Suraya Williams of Design26 Foundation , an NPO that provides accredited sewing skills training on industrial sewing machines, employment and counselling, giving women in the local community the opportunity to be self-sustaining and independent.

, an NPO that provides accredited sewing skills training on industrial sewing machines, employment and counselling, giving women in the local community the opportunity to be self-sustaining and independent. Zandile Mkwanazi of GirlCode,a social enterprise that aims to get more women into the tech industry, and facilitates the advancement of their skills through various training and outreach programmes.

Rising Star 2021

The title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 30 years old who is still within her first 1 000 days, but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them.

Ayanda Ngalo of Dial a Legal Assistant , which provides ad hoc legal assistant staffing capacity to temporarily understaffed law firms, government institutions and legal entities.

, which provides ad hoc legal assistant staffing capacity to temporarily understaffed law firms, government institutions and legal entities. Dr Peta-Anne Browne of Wardworx , a task management app that securely stores patient information, including ward and bed locations, so that doctors can collaborate on patient care.

, a task management app that securely stores patient information, including ward and bed locations, so that doctors can collaborate on patient care. Nompilo Nxumalo of Ku Green Hands, a waste recycling company that regularly buys from more than 100 informal waste pickers and has secured recycling contracts with a few corporates.

Once again, we are opening up voting for the Readers’ Choice Award. To cast your vote, head to www.womenofthefuture.co.za or SMS the name Cara, Sibusiso, Vumile, Abigel, Suraya, Zandile, Ayanda, Peta-Anne or Nompilo to 37174. SMSes cost R1,50.

Play Your Part Awards 2021 opens Poverty Alleviation Award nomination entries

According to the World Bank, the Covid-19 pandemic was estimated to push an additional 88 million to 115 million people into extreme poverty in 2020, with the total rising to as many as 150 million by 2021. Marginalised communities have been disproportionately impacted by lockdowns, job losses, and economic disruptions.

To recognise and reward individuals and organisations that have displayed resilience, despite the incline of poverty in South Africa, the Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 are calling for nominations in the Poverty Alleviation category.

This category will recognise the best social protection programmes that are working to ensure that all the years dedicated to eradicating poverty are not erased.

To help flatten projected outcomes, the overall category winner will receive a R5 000 incentive to encourage them to stay committed to their eradication efforts.

In making sure public representatives are held accountable, we should stress the importance of citizens taking charge in building a society that meets every individual’s needs and ambitions.

By uplifting those who actively participate in South Africa’s development, we can help the nation prosper, flourish, and sustain its growth for years to come.

If you believe that this category applies to you and your organisation or if you would like to nominate an individual or organisation, visit: www.brandsouthafrica.com.

*Updated estimates of the impact of Covid-19 on global poverty: Turning the corner on the pandemic in 2021? |June 24,2021|

Country Road invests in developing South African talent in the sustainable fashion industry

Photo: Lismarie Richardson Photography

For the second consecutive year, Country Road, a brand at the forefront of implementing a sustainable design approach and long committed to supporting local creatives in the fashion industry, has partnered with Twyg to award the winner of the Sustainable Fashion Changemaker category with a cash prize of R100 000.

Twyg, the not-for-profit company dedicated to inspiring change and supporting a more eco-conscious and forward-thinking future, will host the third annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards on 18 November 2021. The awards were launched in 2019 to recognise and celebrate the bold steps taken by eco-conscious and forward-thinking South African designers.

The Changemaker Award recognises designers who have embraced sustainable and circular practices, paying special attention to environmental, social and economic integrity. This includes responsible fabric choices, the use of non-toxic dyes, upcycling, waste reduction and ethical labour practices. “Sustainable fashion considers the future of the planet and the people making and wearing the clothes. It’s important to make clothes that people will love and that will last. We need to respect people’s emotional connection to clothes but also the people who make them, their work environments, their skills and their creative input,” said Twyg founder and director, Jackie May.

Entries for the third annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are now open.

Announcing all the brand finalists in the 17th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards

en brands are in the running for the prestigious title of Overall Coolest Brand at the 17th Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The top five finalists in each of the 61 categories have also been announced, with the winners to be celebrated at the online Sunday Times GenNext Awards event on 9 September 2021.

The ten finalists for the 2021 Overall Coolest Brand (in alphabetical order) are: adidas, Apple, BMW, Gucci, Louis Vuitton/LV, Nike, Puma, Redbat, Samsung, and Vans. The overall winner will be determined by their scores across categories of the Sunday Times GenNext survey.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals. The 2021 survey polled more than 6 000 young people aged 8-13 years (Tweens), 14 to 18 years (Teens), 18 to 24 years (Tertiary), and 24 to 30 years (Young Professionals/Adults).

Refilwe Malukeke, MD of Yellowwood, which conducted the survey on behalf of the Sunday Times, says: “The youth are dealing with high levels of anxiety due to the challenges we face as a country, which have been exacerbated by the implications of the pandemic and associated lockdowns such as illness, loss of life, loss of livelihoods, increased gender-based violence and uncertainty about the future.”

Click here for more.

ESET Southern Africa celebrates success in a changing market with 2021 Partner Awards

ESET has been creating a secure digital world for its users since 1987. Every year it honours its top-performing partners through its Partner Awards. 2021 saw the second-ever virtual awards recognising leadership, commitment, innovation, and meaningful contributions to our mission of nurturing digital safety in South Africa.

“ESET Southern Africa has always focused on providing the best possible products through our amazing partner network, leveraging our easy-to-use transactional systems and authentic South Africa support,” explained CEO, Carey van Vlaanderen. “That is why annually we love to treat our partners to an awards event – to share our experiences, to connect and to show our gratitude.”

The ESET Partner Awards introduce new partners in the new partner programme and recognise the achievements of existing partners through the awards. The awards are divided into sales, revenue, and service categories, highlighting partners that excelled in those areas.

After a successful year of sales and prioritising customer needs throughout difficult times, and with a promising year on the horizon, ESET Southern Africa is thrilled to take the opportunity of the Annual Partner Awards to celebrate success in the face of adversity, and tenacity in the face of turbulence.

Award winners

The awards this year were divided into two categories – regional and national.

The winners of the 2021 ESET Partner Awards are listed below.

Regional

1 Up Tech

3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion, (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

ABIT SOLUTIONS

1st, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)

2nd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

Adept Internet Pty Ltd

3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Acumen Technologies

2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)

Afrihost SP Pty Ltd

1st, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

AVeS Cyber Security Pty Ltd

2nd, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

2nd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)

3rd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)

Axon Business Systems Pty Ltd

3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

Bidvest Namibia Information Technology Pty Ltd

2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Brainwave Projects

1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

BVI Network Security Services Pty Ltd

1st, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

1st, Top new Sales (Gauteng)

3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)

1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)

3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)

BWare CC

1st, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

1st, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

CA Computer Solutions International CC

2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Camsec E L Pty Ltd

1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Complete Office Solutions

3rd, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

2nd, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)

1st, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)

Computer World

2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Cornerstone IT Systems

3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Cyberlogic Stellenbosch Pty Ltd

1st, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

1st, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

More Real Information Technology Pty Ltd

3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

DataTegra Pty Ltd

1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)

Dekatshe Consulting CC

1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

DelTeQ Information Systems Pty Ltd

1st, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Dial a Nerd

2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

Easy Computers Pty Ltd

3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

EKhwesi Business Solutions Pty Ltd

3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

eXITe Computers and Designing

3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

First Technology Western Cape Pty Ltd

2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

First Technology KwaZulu-Natal Pty Ltd

1st, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

1st, Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

1st, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

First Technology National Pty Ltd

2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Gauteng)

Gravit8 IT Pty Ltd

2nd, Highest Revenue Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

3rd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

3rd, MSP Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Green Enterprise Solutions Pty Ltd

1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

1st, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)

1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Western Cape & Namibia)

Hambisana Support Pty Ltd

3rd, Top New Sales (Gauteng)

1st, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Gauteng)

2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)

High Point Trading Holdings

1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Icon Information Systems Pty Ltd

2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

IT World SA Pty Ltd

2nd, Newcomer Sales Chamion (Gauteng)

Khanya Africa Networks

2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

LAN Logix Pty Ltd

3rd, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)

Lantek Computers

3rd, Top New Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Lardus Consult CC

2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)

Massador Computers CC

3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)

Megtron

1st, Consumer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Overberg Technology Pty Ltd

2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Paradigm Information Technologies CC

2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Pilot Software Holdings Pty Ltd

3rd, Highest Revenue Champion (Gauteng)

1st, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)

Privilege IT Solutions Pty ltd

2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

ProSysCom

3rd, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

PursuIT Solutions

1st, Sales Growth Champion (Gauteng)

2nd, Top New Sales (Gauteng)

1st, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)

1st, Cloud Sales Champion (Gauteng)

Reflex Solutions Pty Ltd

2nd, MSP Sales Champion (Gauteng)

Resilient Servers and Networks

1st, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Rocarm Pty Ltd

2nd, Top new Sales (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

1st, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

SACS TRADING

3rd, Top New Sales (Western Cape & Namibia)

ScottNET CC

1st, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Sec Data Sol Pty Ltd

3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

SIGMA IT

2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

SMS ICT Choice Pty Ltd

2nd, Sales Growth Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

SpecCom CC

3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

SPT Computers

3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (Gauteng)

Supertron Technologies

3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (Gauteng)

Synapse Business Solutions Pty Ltd

2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Western Cape & Namibia)

Technology Solution House

2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

Universal Networks CC

2nd, Highest Revenue Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

3rd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

2nd, Samll Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Velocity Professional Services Pty Ltd

3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (Gauteng)

Voraltex

3rd, Sales Growth Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

WaRCoM Business Solutions CC

3rd, MSP Sales Champion (Eastern Cape & Kwa-Zulu Natal)

Web Africa Networks Pty Ltd

2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (Western Cape & Namibia)

National

Afrihost SP Pty Ltd

1st, Consumer Sales Champion (National)

AVeS Cyber Security Pty Ltd

3rd, Highest Revenue Champion (National)

3rd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)

1st, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)

Brainwave Projects

2nd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)

BVI Network Security Services Pty Ltd

1st, Highest Revenue Champion (National)

1st, Top New Sales (National)

3rd, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)

BWare CC

2nd, Renewal Rate Champion (National)

C H M Vuwani Computer Solutions Pty Ltd

3rd, Sales Growth Champion (National)

Complete Office Solutions

2nd, Consumer Sales Champion (National)

Cyberlogic Stellenbosch Pty Ltd

1st, MSP Sales Champion (National)

DataTegra Pty Ltd

2nd, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)

Dekatshe Consulting CC

3rd, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)

DelTeQ Information Systems Pty Ltd

1st, Sales Growth Champion (National)

ET Information Technology

3rd, Renewal Rate Champion (National)

First Technology KwaZulu-Natal Pty Ltd

2nd, Highest Revenue Champion (National)

3rd, Top new Sales (National)

1st, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

1st, Small Enterprise Sales Champion 200+ seats (National)

3rd, Cloud Sales Champion (National)

2nd, Best in the Biz Award (most employees trained)

Green Enterprise Solutions Pty Ltd

1st, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)

Hambisana Support Pty Ltd

2nd, SMB Sales Champion 5-200 (National)

2nd, Cloud Sales Champion (National)

Navobyte Pty Ltd

2nd, Newcomer Sales Champion (National)

NC Toner Solutions CC

2nd, Sales Growth Champion (National)

Network & Computing Consultants Pty Ltd

2nd, Top New Sales (National)

3rd, Large Enterprise Sales Champion 1000+ seats (National)

Pilot Software Holdings Pty Ltd

2nd, MSP Sales Champion (National)

PursuIT Solutions

1st, Cloud Sales Champion (National)

Reflex Solutions Pty Ltd

3rd, MSP Sales Champion (National)

Resilient Servers and Networks

1st, Renewal Rate Champion (National)

Web Africa Networks Pty Ltd

3rd, Consumer Sales Champion (National)

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.