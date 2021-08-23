Announcing all the brand finalists in the 17th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards













[PRESS OFFICE] Ten brands are in the running for the prestigious title of Overall Coolest Brand at the 17th Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The top five finalists in each of the 61 categories have also been announced, with the winners to be celebrated at the online Sunday Times GenNext Awards event on 9 September 2021.

The ten finalists for the 2021 Overall Coolest Brand (in alphabetical order) are: adidas, Apple, BMW, Gucci, Louis Vuitton/LV, Nike, Puma, Redbat, Samsung, and Vans. The overall winner will be determined by their scores across categories of the Sunday Times GenNext survey.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals. The 2021 survey polled more than 6 000 young people aged 8-13 years (Tweens), 14 to 18 years (Teens), 18 to 24 years (Tertiary), and 24 to 30 years (Young Professionals/Adults).

Refilwe Malukeke, MD of Yellowwood, which conducted the survey on behalf of the Sunday Times, says: “The youth are dealing with high levels of anxiety due to the challenges we face as a country, which have been exacerbated by the implications of the pandemic and associated lockdowns such as illness, loss of life, loss of livelihoods, increased gender-based violence and uncertainty about the future.”

Maluleke believes that in this context, true relevance comes those brands looking to serve young people in some way, whether it’s helping them navigate the chaos, find respite from the challenges, or allow them to safely explore their world and themselves with minimal physical, social, professional, reputational, or financial risk.

This year also saw the introduction of some new categories, reflecting rapid innovation and consumer technology adoption: Coolest Online Store, Coolest Technology Brand, Coolest Digital Learning Platform, and Coolest Fitness Device.

“The adoption of technology during the Covid-lockdown has been phenomenal, and this clearly drove the need for more market intelligence in the youth sector. We’re excited to extend the survey with these new categories, allowing us to feed valuable insights back to our advertisers and customers,” says Eben Gewers, head of sales and marketing at Arena Holdings, which owns Sunday Times GenNext.

This year also saw young people over 18 years of age being polled on their preference for alcohol brands for the first time.

Sunday Times GenNext is presented in association with headline partners Yellowwood and Gautrain, and corporate partners Proudly South African and CliffCentral. The Sunday Times GenNext Awards event and webinar series is managed by Arena Events.

HERE ARE THE FINALISTS of the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards (in alphabetical order). FINALISTS – Coolest Banks 2021 ABSA Capitec Bank FNB Nedbank Standard Bank

FINALISTS – Coolest Cellphones 2021 HiSense Huawei iPhone Nokia Samsung

FINALISTS – Coolest Clothing Stores 2021 H&M Markham Mr. Price / MRP sportscene Woolworths

FINALISTS – Coolest Clothing Brands 2021 adidas Gucci Louis Vuitton / LV Nike Redbat FINALISTS – Coolest Hotels 2021 – NEW Blue Waters Hotel City Lodge Protea Hotel Sun City Hotel Sun International

FINALISTS – Coolest Shopping Malls 2021 Canal Walk Gateway Theatre of Shopping Mall of Africa Sandton City Mall V & A Waterfront Mall

FINALISTS – Coolest Online Store 2021 – NEW Amazon Mr. Price / MRP Superbalist Takealot.com Zara

FINALISTS – Coolest Companies to work for 2021 Apple BMW Mercedes-Benz Nike Samsung FINALISTS – Coolest Telecomms Providers 2021 Cell C MTN rain Telkom Vodacom

FINALISTS – Coolest Tinned Food 2021 All Gold KOO Lucky Star Pick n Pay No Name Brand Woolworths

FINALISTS – Coolest Public Transport Brand 2021 – NEW Bolt City to City Gautrain Taxi Uber

FINALISTS – Coolest Motor Vehicles 2021 BMW Ferrari Lamborghini Mercedes-Benz Range Rover FINALISTS – Coolest Stationery Store 2021 CNA Game Makro PNA Shoprite

FINALISTS – Coolest Petrol Stations 2021 Caltex Engen Sasol Shell Total

FINALISTS – Coolest Local Entertainment Places 2021 Gold Reef City Kruger National Park Sun City Table Mountain Ushaka Marine World

FINALISTS – Coolest Technology Brand 2021 – NEW Apple Google Huawei Microsoft Samsung

FINALISTS – Coolest Weekly Newspapers 2021 City Press Newspaper Rising Sun Soccer Laduma Newspaper Sunday Sun Sunday Times

FINALISTS – Coolest TV Channels 2021 Cartoon Network / CN (DStv Channel 301) Channel O (DStv Channel 320) Disney Channel (DStv Channel 303) Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) Nickelodeon ( DStv Channel 305) FINALISTS – Coolest Local TV Programmes/series 2021 – NEW Durban Gen Gomora The Queen The River Uzalo FINALISTS – Coolest Kids TV Channels 2021 Boomerang (DStv Channel 302) Cartoon Network (DStv Channel 301) Disney (DStv Channel 303) Disney Junior (DStv Channel 309) Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305)

FINALISTS – Coolest Advertising Medium 2021 Facebook Instagram Television TikTok YouTube FINALISTS – Coolest Music Store/website/streaming 2021 Fakaza Music Google Play Music Mp3 Juice Spotify YouTube Music

FINALISTS – Coolest Radio Stations 2021 5FM Jacaranda Metro FM Ukhozi FM Umhlobo Wenene FINALISTS – Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2021 FUTURELIFE Jungle Oats Kellogg’s Coco Pops Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Weet-Bix FINALISTS – Coolest Grocery Stores 2021 Checkers Pick n Pay Shoprite Spar WoolworthsFood

FINALISTS – Coolest Fast Food Places 2021 Debonairs Pizza KFC McDonald’s Spur Steers

FINALISTS – Coolest Restaurants 2021 Debonairs Pizza McDonald’s Mugg & Bean RocoMamas Spur Steak Ranch

FINALISTS – Coolest Energy Products 2021 Dragon Energy Drink Energade Monster Energy Drink Powerade Red Bull Energy Drink FINALISTS – Coolest Snacks 2021 Doritos Lay’s Oreos Pringles Simba

FINALISTS – Coolest Cold Drinks 2021 Appletizer Coca-Cola Fanta Lemon Twist Sprite

FINALISTS – Coolest Universities 2021 UNISA University of Cape Town / UCT University of Johannesburg / UJ University of Pretoria / TUKS WITS University/ WITS

FINALISTS – Coolest Sweets 2021 Beacon Jelly Tots Maynards Pin Pop Smarties Yogueta

FINALISTS – Coolest Chocolates 2021 Cadbury Dairy Milk Ferrero Rocher KitKat Lindt Lunch Bar FINALISTS – Coolest TV/streaming/content channels/platforms

2021 DSTV Netflix Showmax TikTok YouTube

FINALISTS – Coolest Online Influencer 2021 AKA Bonang Matheba Cassper Nyovest Pearl Thusi Somizi Mhlongo FINALISTS – Coolest Gaming Console 2021 Cellphone Computer / Laptop Playstation Consoles PSP / Ps Vita Xbox Consoles

FINALISTS – Coolest Male Deodorants 2021 adidas AXE English Blazer NIVEA Men Playboy FINALISTS – Coolest Female Deodrants 2021 Avon Dove NIVEA PlayGirl Shield FINALISTS – Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2021 Always Avon Feminine Kotex Lil-Lets Stayfree

FINALISTS – Coolest Specialist Health Stores 2021 Avon Clicks Dis-Chem Game Woolworths

FINALISTS – Coolest Make-Up Brands 2021 Avon Inuka L’Oréal Base MAC Revlon FINALISTS – Coolest Social Media Platforms 2021 Facebook Instagram TikTok WhatsApp YouTube FINALISTS – Coolest Soap Bars 2021 Dettol Dove Lifebuoy NIVEA Protex

FINALISTS – Coolest Spreads 2021 – NEW Black Cat Peanut Butter Melrose Nutella Rama Yum Yum Peanut Butter FINALISTS – Coolest Local Sportsperson 2021 – NEW Doctor Khumalo Percy Tau Siphiwe Tshabalala Siya Kolisi Thembinkosi Lorch

FINALISTS – Coolest Local Club Dj’S 2021- NEW Black Coffee DJ Kabza de Small DJ Zinhle Major League DJz Master KG

FINALISTS – Coolest Local Celeb 2021- NEW AKA Big Zulu Cassper Nyovest Connie Ferguson DJ Zinhle FINALISTS – Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2021 adidas Jordan Nike Puma Vans

FINALISTS – Coolest Skincare Products 2021 Avon Dove Gentle Magic NIVEA Vaseline FINALISTS – Coolest Colleges 2021 Boston City College Cape College Damelin College IIE Rosebank College Port Elizabeth TVET College FINALISTS – Coolest Toy Store 2021 Crazy Store Game Makro Toys R Us ToyZone

FINALISTS – Coolest Food Delivery App 2021 Bolt Food Checkers Sixty Mr. Delivery / Mr D Pick n Pay Delivery Uber Eats FINALISTS – Coolest Insurance companies 2021- NEW 1st For Women Insurance Clientèle Discovery Old Mutual OUTsurance

FINALISTS – Digital learning platform 2021- NEW Google Classroom Mindset Channel (DStv channel 319) WhatsApp YouTube Zoom

FINALISTS – Coolest Loyalty programme 2021- NEW Clicks Club Card Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Shoprite Xtra Savings Vodacom Woolworths Wrewards

FINALISTS – Coolest Fitness Device 2021- NEW Apple Watch Galaxy Fit 2 Huawei Health Band Huawei Watch Samsung Gear Fit

FINALISTS – Coolest Sauces 2021 – NEW All Gold Chicken Licken / Soul Fire Sauce Nando’s Sauces Spur Sauces Steers Sauces FINALISTS – Coolest Hot beverage 2021- NEW Jacobs McDonald’s MILO NESCAFÉ Nestlé Hot Chocolate

FINALISTS – Coolest Shower Gel 2021- NEW Avon Products Dove Shower Gel Nivea Shower Gel Sanex Shower to Shower

FINALISTS – Coolest Alcohol* 2021- NEW (*Category only voted for by youth 18 years and older) Belgravia London Dry Gin Brutal Fruit Heineken Beer Hennessy Cognac Savanna Cider

FINALISTS – Coolest Brand Overall 2021 adidas Apple BMW Gucci Louis Vuitton / LV Nike Puma Redbat Samsung Vans

