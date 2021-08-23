Announcing all the brand finalists in the 17th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards

[PRESS OFFICE] Ten brands are in the running for the prestigious title of Overall Coolest Brand at the 17th Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The top five finalists in each of the 61 categories have also been announced, with the winners to be celebrated at the online Sunday Times GenNext Awards event on 9 September 2021.
The ten finalists for the 2021 Overall Coolest Brand (in alphabetical order) are: adidas, Apple, BMW, Gucci, Louis Vuitton/LV, Nike, Puma, Redbat, Samsung, and Vans. The overall winner will be determined by their scores across categories of the Sunday Times GenNext survey.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals. The 2021 survey polled more than 6 000 young people aged 8-13 years (Tweens), 14 to 18 years (Teens), 18 to 24 years (Tertiary), and 24 to 30 years (Young Professionals/Adults).
Refilwe Malukeke, MD of Yellowwood, which conducted the survey on behalf of the Sunday Times, says: “The youth are dealing with high levels of anxiety due to the challenges we face as a country, which have been exacerbated by the implications of the pandemic and associated lockdowns such as illness, loss of life, loss of livelihoods, increased gender-based violence and uncertainty about the future.”
Maluleke believes that in this context, true relevance comes those brands looking to serve young people in some way, whether it’s helping them navigate the chaos, find respite from the challenges, or allow them to safely explore their world and themselves with minimal physical, social, professional, reputational, or financial risk.
This year also saw the introduction of some new categories, reflecting rapid innovation and consumer technology adoption: Coolest Online Store, Coolest Technology Brand, Coolest Digital Learning Platform, and Coolest Fitness Device.
“The adoption of technology during the Covid-lockdown has been phenomenal, and this clearly drove the need for more market intelligence in the youth sector. We’re excited to extend the survey with these new categories, allowing us to feed valuable insights back to our advertisers and customers,” says Eben Gewers, head of sales and marketing at Arena Holdings, which owns Sunday Times GenNext.
This year also saw young people over 18 years of age being polled on their preference for alcohol brands for the first time.
Sunday Times GenNext is presented in association with headline partners Yellowwood and Gautrain, and corporate partners Proudly South African and CliffCentral. The Sunday Times GenNext Awards event and webinar series is managed by Arena Events.
Register to watch the Sunday Times GenNext Awards online, by clicking here.
The Sunday Times GenNext supplement will be published in the Sunday Times on 12 September 2021. For more information about advertising in the supplement, contact Debbie Montanari | MontanariD@arena.africa. For information on sponsorship and activation opportunities at the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards please contact Cortney Hoyland | hoylandc@arena.africa.
|HERE ARE THE FINALISTS of the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards (in alphabetical order).
|FINALISTS – Coolest Banks 2021
|ABSA
|Capitec Bank
|FNB
|Nedbank
|Standard Bank
|FINALISTS – Coolest Cellphones 2021
|HiSense
|Huawei
|iPhone
|Nokia
|Samsung
|FINALISTS – Coolest Clothing Stores 2021
|H&M
|Markham
|Mr. Price / MRP
|sportscene
|Woolworths
|FINALISTS – Coolest Clothing Brands 2021
|adidas
|Gucci
|Louis Vuitton / LV
|Nike
|Redbat
|FINALISTS – Coolest Hotels 2021 – NEW
|Blue Waters Hotel
|City Lodge
|Protea Hotel
|Sun City Hotel
|Sun International
|FINALISTS – Coolest Shopping Malls 2021
|Canal Walk
|Gateway Theatre of Shopping
|Mall of Africa
|Sandton City Mall
|V & A Waterfront Mall
|FINALISTS – Coolest Online Store 2021 – NEW
|Amazon
|Mr. Price / MRP
|Superbalist
|Takealot.com
|Zara
|FINALISTS – Coolest Companies to work for 2021
|Apple
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Nike
|Samsung
|FINALISTS – Coolest Telecomms Providers 2021
|Cell C
|MTN
|rain
|Telkom
|Vodacom
|FINALISTS – Coolest Tinned Food 2021
|All Gold
|KOO
|Lucky Star
|Pick n Pay No Name Brand
|Woolworths
|FINALISTS – Coolest Public Transport Brand 2021 – NEW
|Bolt
|City to City
|Gautrain
|Taxi
|Uber
|FINALISTS – Coolest Motor Vehicles 2021
|BMW
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Mercedes-Benz
|Range Rover
|FINALISTS – Coolest Stationery Store 2021
|CNA
|Game
|Makro
|PNA
|Shoprite
|FINALISTS – Coolest Petrol Stations 2021
|Caltex
|Engen
|Sasol
|Shell
|Total
|FINALISTS – Coolest Local Entertainment Places 2021
|Gold Reef City
|Kruger National Park
|Sun City
|Table Mountain
|Ushaka Marine World
|FINALISTS – Coolest Technology Brand 2021 – NEW
|Apple
|Huawei
|Microsoft
|Samsung
|FINALISTS – Coolest Weekly Newspapers 2021
|City Press Newspaper
|Rising Sun
|Soccer Laduma Newspaper
|Sunday Sun
|Sunday Times
|FINALISTS – Coolest TV Channels 2021
|Cartoon Network / CN (DStv Channel 301)
|Channel O (DStv Channel 320)
|Disney Channel (DStv Channel 303)
|Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161)
|Nickelodeon ( DStv Channel 305)
|FINALISTS – Coolest Local TV Programmes/series 2021 – NEW
|Durban Gen
|Gomora
|The Queen
|The River
|Uzalo
|FINALISTS – Coolest Kids TV Channels 2021
|Boomerang (DStv Channel 302)
|Cartoon Network (DStv Channel 301)
|Disney (DStv Channel 303)
|Disney Junior (DStv Channel 309)
|Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305)
|FINALISTS – Coolest Advertising Medium 2021
|Television
|TikTok
|YouTube
|FINALISTS – Coolest Music Store/website/streaming 2021
|Fakaza Music
|Google Play Music
|Mp3 Juice
|Spotify
|YouTube Music
|FINALISTS – Coolest Radio Stations 2021
|5FM
|Jacaranda
|Metro FM
|Ukhozi FM
|Umhlobo Wenene
|FINALISTS – Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2021
|FUTURELIFE
|Jungle Oats
|Kellogg’s Coco Pops
|Kellogg’s Corn Flakes
|Weet-Bix
|FINALISTS – Coolest Grocery Stores 2021
|Checkers
|Pick n Pay
|Shoprite
|Spar
|WoolworthsFood
|FINALISTS – Coolest Fast Food Places 2021
|Debonairs Pizza
|KFC
|McDonald’s
|Spur
|Steers
|FINALISTS – Coolest Restaurants 2021
|Debonairs Pizza
|McDonald’s
|Mugg & Bean
|RocoMamas
|Spur Steak Ranch
|FINALISTS – Coolest Energy Products 2021
|Dragon Energy Drink
|Energade
|Monster Energy Drink
|Powerade
|Red Bull Energy Drink
|FINALISTS – Coolest Snacks 2021
|Doritos
|Lay’s
|Oreos
|Pringles
|Simba
|FINALISTS – Coolest Cold Drinks 2021
|Appletizer
|Coca-Cola
|Fanta
|Lemon Twist
|Sprite
|FINALISTS – Coolest Universities 2021
|UNISA
|University of Cape Town / UCT
|University of Johannesburg / UJ
|University of Pretoria / TUKS
|WITS University/ WITS
|FINALISTS – Coolest Sweets 2021
|Beacon Jelly Tots
|Maynards
|Pin Pop
|Smarties
|Yogueta
|FINALISTS – Coolest Chocolates 2021
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Ferrero Rocher
|KitKat
|Lindt
|Lunch Bar
|FINALISTS – Coolest TV/streaming/content channels/platforms
2021
|DSTV
|Netflix
|Showmax
|TikTok
|YouTube
|FINALISTS – Coolest Online Influencer 2021
|AKA
|Bonang Matheba
|Cassper Nyovest
|Pearl Thusi
|Somizi Mhlongo
|FINALISTS – Coolest Gaming Console 2021
|Cellphone
|Computer / Laptop
|Playstation Consoles
|PSP / Ps Vita
|Xbox Consoles
|FINALISTS – Coolest Male Deodorants 2021
|adidas
|AXE
|English Blazer
|NIVEA Men
|Playboy
|FINALISTS – Coolest Female Deodrants 2021
|Avon
|Dove
|NIVEA
|PlayGirl
|Shield
|FINALISTS – Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2021
|Always
|Avon Feminine
|Kotex
|Lil-Lets
|Stayfree
|FINALISTS – Coolest Specialist Health Stores 2021
|Avon
|Clicks
|Dis-Chem
|Game
|Woolworths
|FINALISTS – Coolest Make-Up Brands 2021
|Avon
|Inuka
|L’Oréal Base
|MAC
|Revlon
|FINALISTS – Coolest Social Media Platforms 2021
|TikTok
|YouTube
|FINALISTS – Coolest Soap Bars 2021
|Dettol
|Dove
|Lifebuoy
|NIVEA
|Protex
|FINALISTS – Coolest Spreads 2021 – NEW
|Black Cat Peanut Butter
|Melrose
|Nutella
|Rama
|Yum Yum Peanut Butter
|FINALISTS – Coolest Local Sportsperson 2021 – NEW
|Doctor Khumalo
|Percy Tau
|Siphiwe Tshabalala
|Siya Kolisi
|Thembinkosi Lorch
|FINALISTS – Coolest Local Club Dj’S 2021- NEW
|Black Coffee
|DJ Kabza de Small
|DJ Zinhle
|Major League DJz
|Master KG
|FINALISTS – Coolest Local Celeb 2021- NEW
|AKA
|Big Zulu
|Cassper Nyovest
|Connie Ferguson
|DJ Zinhle
|FINALISTS – Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2021
|adidas
|Jordan
|Nike
|Puma
|Vans
|FINALISTS – Coolest Skincare Products 2021
|Avon
|Dove
|Gentle Magic
|NIVEA
|Vaseline
|FINALISTS – Coolest Colleges 2021
|Boston City College
|Cape College
|Damelin College
|IIE Rosebank College
|Port Elizabeth TVET College
|FINALISTS – Coolest Toy Store 2021
|Crazy Store
|Game
|Makro
|Toys R Us
|ToyZone
|FINALISTS – Coolest Food Delivery App 2021
|Bolt Food
|Checkers Sixty
|Mr. Delivery / Mr D
|Pick n Pay Delivery
|Uber Eats
|FINALISTS – Coolest Insurance companies 2021- NEW
|1st For Women Insurance
|Clientèle
|Discovery
|Old Mutual
|OUTsurance
|FINALISTS – Digital learning platform 2021- NEW
|Google Classroom
|Mindset Channel (DStv channel 319)
|YouTube
|Zoom
|FINALISTS – Coolest Loyalty programme 2021- NEW
|Clicks Club Card
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|Shoprite Xtra Savings
|Vodacom
|Woolworths Wrewards
|FINALISTS – Coolest Fitness Device 2021- NEW
|Apple Watch
|Galaxy Fit 2
|Huawei Health Band
|Huawei Watch
|Samsung Gear Fit
|FINALISTS – Coolest Sauces 2021 – NEW
|All Gold
|Chicken Licken / Soul Fire Sauce
|Nando’s Sauces
|Spur Sauces
|Steers Sauces
|FINALISTS – Coolest Hot beverage 2021- NEW
|Jacobs
|McDonald’s
|MILO
|NESCAFÉ
|Nestlé Hot Chocolate
|FINALISTS – Coolest Shower Gel 2021- NEW
|Avon Products
|Dove Shower Gel
|Nivea Shower Gel
|Sanex
|Shower to Shower
|FINALISTS – Coolest Alcohol* 2021- NEW (*Category only voted for by youth 18 years and older)
|Belgravia London Dry Gin
|Brutal Fruit
|Heineken Beer
|Hennessy Cognac
|Savanna Cider
|FINALISTS – Coolest Brand Overall 2021
|adidas
|Apple
|BMW
|Gucci
|Louis Vuitton / LV
|Nike
|Puma
|Redbat
|Samsung
|Vans
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.