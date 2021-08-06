GenNext finalists in celebrity, sports and entertainment













[PRESS OFFICE] The finalists across six celebrity, sport, and entertainment categories of the 17th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey have been announced. The winners will be celebrated during the online Sunday Times GenNext Awards event on 9 September 2021, where the “coolest” brands and personalities across 51 categories will be revealed.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey remains the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

The survey, conducted by Yellowwood on behalf of the Sunday Times, polled more than 6 000 South African youths during the 2021 survey period. The survey population consisted of young people aged 8-13 years (Tweens), 14 to 18 years (Teens), 18 to 24 years (Tertiary), and 24 to 30 years (Young Professionals/Adults).

Apart from measuring attitude shifts towards brands over the past 17 years, the survey also reveals youth affinity for high profile individuals and celebrities in the sports and entertainment industries who often act as role models.

This year the entertainment, sports, and celebrity finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Coolest Local TV Programme/Series: Durban Gen, Gomora, The Queen, The River, Uzalo.

Durban Gen, Gomora, The Queen, The River, Uzalo. Coolest Radio Station : 5FM, Jacaranda, Metro FM, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene.

: 5FM, Jacaranda, Metro FM, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene. Coolest Online Influencer: AKA, Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, Somizi Mhlongo.

AKA, Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest, Pearl Thusi, Somizi Mhlongo. Coolest Local Sportsperson: Doctor Khumalo, Percy Tau, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Siya Kolisi, Thembinkosi Lorch.

Doctor Khumalo, Percy Tau, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Siya Kolisi, Thembinkosi Lorch. Coolest Local Club DJ: Black Coffee, DJ Kabza de Small, DJ Zinhle, Major League DJz, Master KG.

Black Coffee, DJ Kabza de Small, DJ Zinhle, Major League DJz, Master KG. Coolest Local Celeb: AKA, Big Zulu, Cassper Nyovest, Connie Ferguson, DJ Zinhle.

Sunday Times GenNext is presented in association with headline partners Yellowwood and Gautrain, and corporate partners Proudly South African and CliffCentral. The Sunday Times GenNext Awards event and webinar series is managed by Arena Events.

Register to watch the Sunday Times GenNext Awards online, by clicking here.

The Sunday Times GenNext supplement will be published in the Sunday Times on 12 September 2021.

