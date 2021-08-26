Media Moves: Clout/SA invites partners to join design initiative, Zazayokwe joins RAPT Creative, Moliehi Molekoa appointed BHM UK directors













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: SA’s largest exporter of local design launches new initiative to partner with other businesses

Clout/SA was officially launched to the local and international market in the last week of June 2021. It is a purpose-first enterprise, creative agency and business-to-business (B2B) market-maker for South African design. The aim is to promote South Africa’s creativity, craftsmanship and heritage. Additionally, it creates opportunities for collaboration between corporates and designers is a main driver.

Clout/SA’s founding project and one of its ongoing directives is the Nando’s Design Programme. As part of this, Clout/SA developed and facilitated one of South Africa’s top biennial design competitions, the Nando’s Hot Young Designer Talent Search. This competition has launched and supported local design careers, including that of Mash T. design’s Thabiso Mjo, one of the first winners of the competition in 2016.

Clout/SA is focused on the promotion of South African design both globally and locally with the intention of contributing to the creation of a recognised category brand. As part of its public launch, Clout/SA now invites corporate partners, who share similar values, to join its mission by taking part in collaborations with its designer-maker partners.

At its core, Clout/SA specialises in designed creative solutions for hospitality, retail, and corporate clients. Its approach foregrounds creativity, craft, design and collaboration which highlights the South African design narrative as a point of distinction.

Advantages for businesses that are keen to collaborate are multiple and include minimised risk through a turn-key offering as well as end-to-end oversight and support; the facilitation of payments upfront to designers so they can manage large-scale orders and the procurement of materials; quality control throughout the process; and managed logistics and time schedules to secure deliveries to clients based on their specific needs. Clout/SA also offers partners direct involvement and input into the design development process alongside the Clout/SA team.

Clout/SA does not operate on a conventional profit model. Instead, the enterprise carries a ‘purpose levy’ of 5%. In turn, these funds fuel Clout/SA’s ongoing development programmes. Clout/SA both identifies new local talent that is primed for development and invests in the further development and upgrading of its existing supplier businesses – setting up emerging SMME’s to become world-class design and manufacturing businesses.

People moves

Ongama Zazayokwe joins RAPT Creative

Ongama Zazayokwe has joined through-the-line marketing and experiential agency, RAPT Creative, as creative director.

Born and bred in Soweto, Zazayokwe interned at FCB Joburg before joining Ogilvy & Mather, and then collaborating on the I See A Different You project, which started as a blog and evolved into a small agency and production company.

He’s enthusiastic about joining RAPT Creative because he “likes being able to say I was there at the beginning”.

“I was attracted to RAPT because of its size, its youth and its potential,” he said. “The agency is owned by young people, like-minded people and people with a willingness and desire to make change happen, to shape the narrative. And I believe that will ensure Rapt grows and prospers in the years ahead.”

According to RAPT Creative founder and group CEO, Garreth van Vuuren, Zazayokwe’s strength is his ability to create strong creative concepts that are built from true African insights.

Stephen Waddington, Moliehi Molekoa appointed BHM UK directors

BHM has announced the appointment of two respected public relations and communications executives to its UK board.

Stephen Waddington a former Ketchum exec who’s now CEO at Wadds Inc, will serve as a non-executive director and external adviser..

Moliehi Molekoa, the managing director of Magna Carta in South Africa, will also serve as a non-executive director and external adviser. Molekoa has advised Africa’s leading brands across diverse sectors and markets for over two decades.

“I’m inspired and excited by the opportunity to help BlackHouse Media through this phase of setting up, commencement and establishment. They’ve done so well in Nigeria, and I have no doubt they’ll bring tremendous value to the PR industry, and to clients across the UK,” said Moliehi.

Llandudno surfer Luke Slijpen signs multi-year deal with Quiksilver International

Llandudno surfer Luke Slijpen is embarking on his rookie year on the World Surf League’s (WSL) World Qualifying Series (WQS) with the strong backing of Quiksilver International.

Slijpen, a powerful 20-year-old natural footer, blew minds in Hawaii last winter. As a direct result, he found his signature needed on a recent Quiksilver International contract. This initial offering will see him competing for the next two years with a mountain and wave sticker on the nose of his board.

The initial contract is a two-year deal for renewal. The accomplished surfer is determined to vindicate the global surf brand’s vision of signing him up.

Slijpen can often be found on the podium, with a string of successes to his name. These include a series of first-place finishes in the Pro Juniors, including contests at Lambert’s Bay, Durban and Victoria Bay, and a third-place at the ISA World Juniors in the U18 division.

Wonder Women Wednesday’s with Algoa FM’s Brian Ndevu

Radio personality and Algoa FM presenter, Brian Ndevu, is using his afternoon drive show to highlight women of the Eastern Cape and South Africa.

He has introduced Wonder Women Wednesday, which seeks to inspire women from all walks of life to look beyond the gender-based violence against women around them and reach for greatness.

“The feature was born out of my anger regarding violence towards women,” says Ndevu. “I thought if I could dedicate a day each week to celebrate women, it wouldn’t only inspire older women to be great, but young girls as well.”

And he added: “The response has been good. Listeners tell me they look forward to the feature. The great thing about it is that there are plenty of things that women are doing that are worth celebrating.”

“In women’s month, we generally hear more about women supporting women, but Brian has grown this feature beyond just women’s month.

Algoa FM marketing manager Lesley Geyer said: “It’s an empowering feature for all ages and through sharing positive stories, we are hoping to inspire others through radio.”

Business moves

Tata Elxsi partners with DStv in the digital transformation of ad media sales

Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, has collaborated with DStv Media Sales, a globally recognised and awarded media sales organisation and part of MultiChoice Group, to consult and collaboratively build a vision for DStv Media Sales (DMS) that addresses current challenges while also positioning DMS for future growth.

DMS specialises in advertising on DStv’s digital platforms, linear channels, and GOtv. Its mission is to assist global and local companies in reaching a larger audience across Africa and expanding their brand presence with unique platforms and creative advertising.

The major transformation goals were to establish an integrated cross-platform for linear and digital ad sales workflows. The technology platform support the entire process, from media insights and analytics, bespoke campaign design and budget allocation, to campaign management, optimisation, and post-campaign expenditure analysis.

“DStv media sales has always been deliberate about driving change within the advertising marketplace. This latest innovation is a way to help us transform. As Africa’s most loved storyteller, we are excited about the long-term prospects of the business and the opportunities advertisers can experience from our Ad media platform. Tata Elxsi been a key partner in helping us transform how we engage with advertisers and brands to maximise campaign outcomes and reach their target audiences, all through a transparent and easy digitally enabled platform and process,” said Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, CEO of DStv Media Sales.

The transformation consulting team at Tata Elxsi created a playbook for digital transformation of DMS business operations and further developed and integrated a complete digital transformation solutions, including a custom programmatic trading portal that powerfully blends design and digital technologies to make it intuitive, easy and simple for the DMS specialists, brand managers and media planners to develop and deploy omni-channel advertising campaigns.

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa partners with Bloom to inspire diversity of thought

M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has partnered with Bloom for their next Women in Bloom at Farmhouse 58 in Krugersdorp on 18-19 September, where Makosha Maja-Rasethaba, partner: head of strategy for M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg, will present a keynote address on the importance of diversity of thought and women in leadership in the creative industries.

Since 2016, Bloom has hosted a series of experiences that seek to meaningfully inspire creative women entrepreneurs and freelancers through talks, panel discussions and masterclasses. Maja-Rasethaba says it was a natural fit for M&C Saatchi Group South Africa to partner with an organisation that shares a similar vision and passion for driving important conversations around diversity, inclusivity and transformation.

“Diversity of thought is crucial to our agency DNA. It is through actively encouraging, elevating and listening to diverse voices that we can create compelling work that resonates with diverse audiences. Diversity of Thought is ingrained in our being, and has been from the start. It’s not a strategy nor a box ticking exercise. Quite simply, it’s a matter of conscience for us.”

For more details on the upcoming Bloom in partnership with M&C Saatchi Group South Africa event, visit @bloomorg on Instagram or M&C Saatchi Group South Africa on LinkedIn.

Mikateko Media launches its first issue of The Afropolitan

Mikateko Media has launched its first issue of The Afropolitan. This issue was compiled under lockdown level-3 conditions, with staff working from home. Editor of The Afropolitan, Yonga Balfour, joined Mikateko Media as an editorial intern a few years ago, and is steering this prestigious publication today.

Yonga suffered great loss in 2020 with the untimely passing of her mother, and quotes Steve Harvey: “Everything you’re going through is preparing you for what you’ve asked for”.

Said Desireé Johnson, Mikateko Media MD, “These last 17 months have been the hardest times in the history of our business, and possibly most businesses, balancing how to sustain both people and performance, while navigating uncertain territory. As leaders we have to demonstrate resilience, transparency, connectedness, empathy and balance, to our staff, which is not always easy.

“To relaunch a magazine in a volatile period demands strength, perseverance and resilience. We are grateful to the advertisers who took a leap of faith with us, and we encourage others to journey with Mikateko Media. The future is here! The future is The Afropolitan.”

Vodafone renews its relationship with Workplace to build bridges in a hybrid world

While many businesses struggled to find ways to keep their people connected during one of the most disruptive times in recent history, Vodafone already had a secret weapon that helped it thrive in times of extreme uncertainty.

Thanks to the company’s 2019 adoption of Workplace, Vodafone maintained a sense of connection and engagement among its global workforce. Not only that, it experienced growth in employee-led initiatives, campaigns and communities, as people rallied together.

Nurturing what was built during that unprecedented time now remains top of mind for 2021 and beyond, according to Vodafone CTO Johan Wibergh. “More than 90 000 of our employees worldwide use Workplace to keep in touch. With many of them currently working remotely, Workplace has become an invaluable central resource for us to connect with one another, stage live events, share information and collaborate on projects to help our customers. Above all, it is intuitive and accessible so our people can feel part of an inclusive community.”

Girl Effect teams up with TikTok creators on sexual and reproductive health campaign in South Africa

This Women’s Month in South Africa, Girl Effect is working with TikTok content creators for the first time to increase awareness of services among adolescent girls in South Africa, build their knowledge and confidence, and generate demand for Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services, including Girl Effect’s innovative AI chatbot, Big Sis.

Girl Effect is an NGO that uses the power of media to unlock the power of girls and this campaign marks its first appearance on TikTok, with a new profile under the mobile-first Springster brand. The content, which will run for eight weeks, will feature eight young female TikTok creators (five “influencers” and three female doctors who are the experts) creating different videos, ranging from Q&As on sexual health using TikTok’s Stitch feature, MeWhenI reactions, dances and experience sharing. Some of the first live content is here and here.

Girl Effect has been reaching girls through Facebook and its chatbot, Big Sis in South Africa for a number of years and know it is more important than ever to meet girls on the social platforms they’re on now, to get them the information they need. Teenage girls are more impacted by STIs and unplanned pregnancy than any other demographic, caused by a lack of knowledge, confidence and feelings of shame when it comes to the body, puberty and sex. This is why Girl Effect is launching the new campaign on TikTok with content fitting the tagline, “My Body! My Rules!”

TFGLabs appoints Superunion

Fashion retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) recently announced the launch of TFGLabs to support its ambitions to become Africa’s leading omnichannel retailer. In turn TFGLabs has commissioned Africa’s largest branding agency, Superunion, to develop a brand strategy and corporate identity for the division that position TFGLabs as the employer of choice for the country’s brightest and most ambitious developers, data scientists and software engineers.

Superunion and Social Labs Team Up to Serve Capfin

Short-term loan services provider, Capfin has appointed Superunion as its through-the-line advertising agency, with the support of its digital partner, Ogilvy Social Labs. Together, the agencies will help to grow Capfin’s business through communications that aim to build a strong emotional connection with its remarkable customers.

Mobile coaching app Sterkla appoints Tribeca Public Relations

Sterkla, a mobile app developed to make coaching more accessible to those who need it, has appointed Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) as its PR agency.

Launched in 2018, Sterkla connects qualified and experienced coaches with people looking for professional support in various areas of their lives, be it health and wellness, leadership, parenting, business, addiction, spiritual, relationships, retirement and more.

Tribeca will help support Sterkla with all communication and media relations as it embarks on its app development expansion, connecting and allowing members to interact with coaches anytime and anywhere using their smart device.

“When we launched, we focused primarily on digital spend to get our name out there. However, as the app has progressed from early development stages to now featuring some firsts for the coaching industry, we realised more emphasis needed to be placed on building a community and storytelling,” said Gavin Lund, co-founder of Sterkla.

Fintech ProfitShare Partners announced as J.P. Morgan’s Abadali Fund official short term funding service provider

ProfitShare Partners has announced its appointment as the official short term funding service provider for the recently launched, Abadali Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), an initiative between J.P. Morgan and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic).

The Abadali Fund is expected to result in R2-billion worth of capital support through short, medium and long-term finance over an eight-year period into the South African economy. The deployment of J.P. Morgan’s initial R300 million into the Fund and R40 million through the Grant is expected to result than more than 1 000 permanent jobs and preserve quality jobs for South Africans, which will comprise at least 51% black people.

Ruptly signs deal with major Russian archive bringing unique historic video footage to its clients

Ruptly, the award-winning global video news agency, has signed a deal with Russia’s Krasnogorsk Archive to bring a selection of vital and illuminating video materials to the world’s markets via its platform.

Krasnogorsk, a Russian state archive and one of the largest audio-visual archives in the world, is home to an extensive film collection spanning the history of filmmaking in Russia. As part of a project titled 100 Key Events in Russia in the 20th and 21st Centuries, Ruptly’s video news clients around the world will gain access to this rare video footage.

Matt Tabaccos, CCO at Ruptly, comments: “This partnership, with a major Russian state archive, allows us to give news clients across the world access to rare footage offering new perspectives on momentous events. By developing and expanding our Archive portfolio, we make our entire video news offering even more attractive.”

Making moves

The SABC partners with Gauteng health department to launch vaccine pop-up at Auckland Park

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is partnering with the Gauteng department of health in support of efforts to vaccinate as many citizens as possible. The partnership will see the launch of a pop-up vaccination site at the SABC’s Auckland Park campus, operating from 26 August 2021, at the Radio Park open parking.

This partnership will be launched at the SABC’s Auckland Park campus as it is conveniently located close to various higher education institutions and public transport routes. The vaccination site will also be accessible to SABC staff, service providers, and the public.

The GCEO of the SABC, Madoda Mxakwe, commented that “this is an important partnership for the SABC as we believe we have a collective responsibility and duty to fight COVID-19. We have committed our resources and facilities to provide better access to vaccination to all South Africans. As part of our commitment to fulfilling our mandate, it is our plan that through this partnership, this service will be extended to other SABC provincial offices”.

All members of the public who wish to be vaccinated can access the site from 06h00 – 16h00 on Thursday 26 August 2021 and 08h00 – 16h00 on Friday and Saturday, 27-28 August 2021.

Pan African Media Research Organisation announces 22nd annual conference

The Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO) the industry forum for organisations operating in the media research, measurement, and analytical space, is hosting its 22nd annual conference. Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions it will be the second virtual conference, taking place over three days: starting on Tuesday 26 October and concluding on Thursday 28 October, daily from 11h00 to 14h00, Central Africa time.

Not to be missed, the conference is aimed at all professionals and businesses interested in best practise in the media research industry. This includes research providers, media owners, marketers, brand managers, and advertising executives. During the conference PAMRO will facilitate a meaningful exchange of knowledge, between the brightest minds in global and African thinking.

“This wealth of information comes at a pivotal time where we, as an industry, have had to navigate the challenges of an evolving media landscape as well as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on how we conduct business. In addition, advancements in technology have changed the media landscape and consumer behaviour. The goal of PAMRO is to harmonise research methodologies, consolidating the most meaningful data available in order for the industry as a whole to benefit from a harmonious and sound methodological approach. We believe that this will ultimately assist in finding certainty in uncertain times through measurement,” said Sifiso Falala, president of PAMRO.

Digify Africa celebrates 10 years of developing digital talent across Africa

Digify Pro is an award-winning digital skills programme created by Digify Africa and supported by Facebook. It offers youth with limited educational opportunities demand-driven digital skills to increase employability and build sustainable careers in the digital marketing industry. Participants receiving training in key skills like content marketing, social media marketing and SEO.

It celebrates 10 years of operations in 2021. The programme offers an immersive 10-week learning experience that combines theory with practical skills through a series of masterclasses, tutorials, and live briefs set by leading brands. Digify Pro strives to give participants a holistic experience that not only exposes them to the exciting world of digital marketing but prepares them for the world of work.

This year, Digify Africa celebrates 10 years of digital skills impact, the growth and resilience of programmes like Digify Pro are testament to our commitment to providing quality digital skills and building young people for Africa’s digital future. With the support of Facebook, it has been able to impact communities across the continent.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating yet another graduation of talented and work ready graduates. Empowering young people to excel in the digital economy is at the heart of what we do and our flagship programme Digify Pro has seen remarkable growth over the past ten years, we would like to thank Facebook for their continued support that has enabled us to deliver effective impact- driven engagements.” said Qhakaza Mohare, Chief Operating Officer at Digify Africa.

Invitation for South African filmmakers to submit films for the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars) International Feature Film category

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, is extending a call to all South African producers to submit their films for entry into the 94th Annual Academy Awards (Oscars). The Academy has opened a call for entry for International Feature Film Award, inviting South Africans to submit their feature films for consideration.

The NFVF is officially recognised by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences to make submissions on behalf of the South African Film industry.

The closing date for submissions is 17 September 2021 at 17h00. The South African Academy Selection Committee will choose one film as the country’s official submission for the International Feature Film Award.

The unprecedented coronavirus/Covid-19 global pandemic mandated the closure of commercial motion picture theatres worldwide. Country selected films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available through a reputable commercial streaming distribution service or video on demand may qualify for award consideration. Submissions however are to be made under the following conditions:

Provide to the Academy, documentation (original document(s) and an English translation) of government mandated theatre/cinema closure dates, previously planned theatrical release, and steaming distribution or video on demand agreements.

The film will be made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the film being officially selected.

That it meets all other eligibility requirements.

Hot Care keeps the lights on at the Ann Harding Cheshire Home

The Ann Harding Cheshire Home is a residential care facility for adults between the ages of 18 and 54 who have a physical disability. It provides care and support services that empower persons with disabilities, providing work that facilitates independent living for residents – without regard for gender, race caste or creed.

The Ann Harding Cheshire Home constantly seeks ways in which their residents can work and earn an income to generate funding in a sustainable manner. Many of the services that they offer require reliable electricity.

“Unfortunately, when the lights go out, particularly due to loadshedding, our residents are extremely unproductive,” said Jackie Kyle, fundraising manager. “Everything grinds to a halt, and we are unable to do any work. The more serious issue is that the emergency lights, and the residents’ bell systems do not work. With loadshedding anticipated to be a part of South African life for many years, we needed to address this issue with some urgency.”

The Ann Harding Home already had solar panels, which were originally purchased to run their borehole pump. Unfortunately, these were found to be inadequate for the borehole, but would be adequate to power the admin offices – computers and wi-fi – as well as the residents’ bell system and emergency lights in the passages, during an outage. All that was required was an amount of R46 766.36 to pay for the installation and setup.

“As HOT CARES always seeks to make a meaningful difference, it was an absolute pleasure to be able to pay for this installation,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “We have been blessed with tremendous support from Joburg’s hottest listeners, who regularly open their hearts to support HOT CARES and to be able to put their generosity to such a good use was an absolute pleasure. We wish the residents continued success and look forward to continuing our association with the Ann Harding Cheshire Home for many years to come.”

CHOC nominated as 2021 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer Beneficiary

The Childhood Cancer Foundation of South Africa (CHOC) will be the primary beneficiary of the 2021 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.

Participants throughout South Africa and from around the world will be able to take part in the Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer on Saturday the 30October.

The CHOC foundation is dedicated to providing assistance to children who are battling cancer, as well as their families.

Funds raised through the 2021 Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer will be apportioned towards a new transport vehicle for children and their caregivers in Buffalo City.

The vehicle will also be used to transport CHOC education teams around the Eastern Cape to inform the people of Algoa Country about the early warning signs of childhood cancer.

A portion of the funds raised will also support a sports organisation in the province, to be nominated by the Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts & Culture – one of the sponsors of the Virtual Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer.

