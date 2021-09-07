Awards Wrap: FM AdFocus jury announced, all the Royalty Soapie Awards action, Loeries’ Creative Future Scholarship nominations open













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

2021 FM AdFocus Awards jury revealed

Luca Gallarelli

As is tradition with the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards, this year sees ten new jurors joining second term jury members as they determine this year’s award winners. New jurors confirmed to date include eight industry leaders: Warren Moss (founder of Demographica), Gillian Rightford (CEO of Adtherapy), Mosidi Seretlo (founder of Mosidi Seretlo Consulting), Muzi Zimema (senior strategist at Telkom), Dr Caitlin Ferreira (lecturer at Luleå University of Technology and adjunct lecturer in Marketing at the University of Cape Town), Nkanyezi Masango (executive creative director at King James), Grant Sithole (chief product officer at Publicis Group), Muzi Zimema (senior strategist at Telkom), Lebo Madiba (MD at PR Powerhouse) and Luca Gallarelli (group CEO of TBWA).

“The depth of business and ad-industry expertise that this year’s panel of jurors bring, only serves to further validate the relevance of the FM AdFocus Awards. Brands have faced significant challenges over the past 18 months, where the ability of their agencies to evolve and deliver fresh strategies that keep their sales going to deliver positive ROIs, should be decided by those who completely grasp the market, and whose leadership is respected by the industry at large,” said Tumi Rabanye, the 2021 FM AdFocus Jury Chair.

Since their inception in 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised – not only for their creative marketing skills – but for their overall business acumen. The Awards have grown to become a landmark on the South African marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool. This year, FM AdFocus celebrates Advertising’s Game Changers 2021.

This year’s confirmed main (Advertising) Jury members are:

Tumi Rabanye – Jury Chairperson

Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – Senior Marketing Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg

Faheem Chaundry – MD, M&C Saatchi Jhb

Haydn Townsend – MD, Accenture Interactive

Lebo Motswenyane – founder, Lucky No.8

Lehlohonolo (Hloni) Mokema – GM, Absa Group Communications

Sindiswa Masutu – Strategy Business Director, Grey Group

Thabiet Allie – Head of Business Development at MTN

Dali Tembo – CEO, The Culture Foundry

Wendy Bergsteed – Group Head Marketing, Coronation Fund Managers

Mpume Ngobese – MD, Joe Public Connect

Lesego Kotane – MD, King James II

Nkgabiseng Motau – Creative Officer, thinkcreativeafrica

Warren Moss – founder, Demographica

Gillian Rightford – CEO, Adtherapy

Mosidi Seretlo – founder, Mosidi Seretlo Consulting

Lebo Madiba – MD, PR Powerhouse

Luca Gallarelli – Group CEO, TBWA

Media Jury members include:

Carmen Murray – founder, Boo-Yah

Monique Claasen – Head of Media and Digital Insights, Kantar

Mbali Ndandani – Africa Digital Lead, Unilever

Koo Govender – CEO, Dentsu Aegis South Africa

Margi Carr – MD, InTouch Media

Candice Goodman – MD, Mobitainment

Ana Carrapichano – founder and CEO, Mediology

Muzi Zimema – Senior Strategist, Telkom

Jury members for the Student awards are:

Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena – Homecare Marketing Director, Unilever

Dali Tembo – CEO, The Culture Foundry

Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – Senior Marketing Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg

Dr Caitlin Ferreira – Lecturer at Luleå University of Technology, and Adjunct Lecturer in Marketing at the University of Cape Town

Nkanyezi Masango – Executive Creative Director at King James

Grant Sithole – Chief Product Officer at Publicis Group

Entries for the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards close at midnight on 10 September 2021. Award categories, closing dates and entry criteria can be found at www.adfocus.co.za. The winners will be announced on 24 November 2021. To enter please visit www.adfocus.co.za

SABC scores 66 Royalty Soapie Awards nominations

The Estate

SABC1 is the main broadcast partner of the annual Royalty Soapie Awards, but the SABC as a whole has scored 66 nominations.

S3’s telenovela The Estate received the highest number of nominations with 26 with the highlights being the nominations of Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Daily TV Drama and Outstanding Onscreen Couple, followed by 7de Laan and Skeem Saam scoring 10 nominations each.

The South African adaptation of the international series Ugly Betty, uBettina Wethu , received six nominations including outstanding female villain as portrayed by Ayanda Bandla in her role as Lakhe Amon.

SABC2’s Muvhango ’s nominations include that of outstanding onscreen couple for the characters of Mulalo and Teboho played by Sidney Ramakuwela and Liteboho Modise. The soapie received a total of 5 nominations.

Following right behind Muvhango are Generations: The Legacy and Uzalo with 4 nominations each.

Die Sentrum also from SABC2 received one nomination in the Most Popular Show Category.

The Royalty Awards Nominees List for SABC Video Entertainment

Category Show Channel Outstanding Art Direction 7de Laan SABC2 The Estate S3 Outstanding Directing Team The Estate S3 Outstanding Editing Team Skeem Saam SABC1 uBettina Wethu SABC1 7de Laan SABC2 The Estate S3 Outstanding Lighting Direction uBettina Wethu SABC1 7de Laan SABC2 The Estate S3 Outstanding Casting The Estate S3 Outstanding Cinematography uBettina Wethu SABC1 The Estate S3 Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing The Estate S3 Outstanding Makeup and Hair Styling Muvhango SABC2 The Estate S3 Outstanding Writing Team Skeem Saam SABC1 The Estate S3 Outstanding Wardrobe The Estate S3 Outstanding Supporting Actor Matli Mohapeloa as Lesiba Molefe on The Estate S3 Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakathwayo on The Estate S3 Outstanding Supporting Actress Elizabeth Serunye as Principal Thobakgale on Skeem Saam SABC1 Nadia Valvekens as Suzaan Le Roux on The Estate S3 Linda Sebezo as Goniwe Phakathwayo on The Estate S3 Outstanding Onscreen Couple Sidney Ramakuwela and Liteboho Molise and Mulalo and Teboho on Muvhango SABC2 Sdumo Mtshali and Jo-Anne Reyneke as Muzi and Lwandle Phakathwayo on The Estate S3 Outstanding Young Performer Ditebogo Ledwaba as Mbali on Generations: The Legacy SABC1 Bahle Tsepo Hadebe as Phenyo Bopape on The Estate S3 Outstanding Lead Actor Africa Tsoai as John Maputla on Skeem Saam SABC1 Masoja Msizi as Nkunzi on Uzalo SABC1 Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate S3 Outstanding Lead Actress Shoki Mmola as Celia Magongwa on Skeem Saam SABC1 Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson on 7de Laan SABC2 Outstanding Male Villain Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso on Generations: The Legacy SABC1 Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson on 7de Laan SABC2 Outstanding Female Villain Ayanda Bandla as Lakhe Amon on uBettina Wethu SABC1 Keabetswe Motsilanyane as Lesedi Moloi on 7de Laan SABC2 Outstanding Daily TV Drama Skeem Saam SABC1 Uzalo SABC1 The Estate S3 Most Popular Show Skeem Saam SABC1 Generations: The Legacy SABC1 uBettina Wethu SABC1 Uzalo SABC1 7de Laan SABC2 Die Sentrum SABC2 Muvhango SABC3 The Estate S3 Viewer’s Choice: Best Actor Africa Tsoai as John Maputla on Skeem Saam SABC1 Masoja Msiza as Nkunzi on Uzalo SABC1 Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso on Generations: The Legacy SABC1 Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson on 7de Laan SABC2 Sydney Ramakuwela as Mulalo on Muvhango SABC2 Aubrey Poo as Castro Kamanga on The Estate S3 Matli Mohapeloa as Lesiba Molefe on The Estate S3 Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo S3 Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakathwayo S3 Viewer’s Choice: Best Actress Ayanda Bandla as Lakhe Amon on uBettina Wethu SABC1 Elizabeth Serunye as Principal Thobakgale on Skeem Saam SABC1 Shoki Mmola as Celia Magongwa on Skeem Saam SABC1 Hildegardt Whites as Bonita Basson on 7de Laan SABC2 Keabetswe Motsilanyane as Lesedi Moloi on 7de Laan SABC2 Liteboho Molise as Teboho on Muvhango SABC2 Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo on The Estate S3 Linda Sebezo as Goniwe Phakathwayo on The Estate S3 Nadia Valvekens as Suzaan Le Roux on The Estate S3

Viewers can also vote in for their favourites in the following categories:

5 th Royalty Soapie Awards: Most Popular Show of the Year – USSD *120*322020*1#

Royalty Soapie Awards: Most Popular Show of the Year – 5 th Royalty Soapie Awards: Viewer’s Choice Best Actor – USSD *120*32020*2#

Royalty Soapie Awards: Viewer’s Choice Best Actor – 5th Royalty Soapie Awards: Viewer’s Choice Best Actress – USSD *120*32020*3#

BET receives impressive eight Royalty Soapie Awards nominations for Isono

ViacomCBS Networks Africa’s Black Excellence channel BET Africa (DStv 129) is proving to be a strong contender with multiple nominations at the Royalty Soapie Awards 2021 for their first original daily drama ISONO co-produced with Clive Morris Productions. The channel that celebrates black culture and storytelling scored an incredible eleven nominations at the much anticipated 5th Royalty Soapie Awards announcement.

While new market entrant ISONO features in the highly coveted technical categories for Best Directing, Lighting Direction, Make up & Hair styling, it also scooped in the key talent categories. The legendary actress, Nthati Moshesh, with her ‘Mother Mary’ character is twice nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress and Viewer’s Choice: Best Actress categories. Keeping the black female talent flag high is another legendary actress, Moshidi Motshegwa who is nominated for the Outstanding Female Villain and also features in the Viewer’s Choice: Best Actress.

Young smoking gun Senzo Radebe who portrays the character of Abednego is recognised in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category and is nominated again in the Viewer’s Choice: Best Actor category alongside fellowcast member Emmanuel Castis who additionally receives a nod for Outstanding Male Villain. The show has also been recognised in the viewer’s choice Most Popular show category.

“Congratulations to our production partner CMP and our phenomenal cast, crew and BET AFRICA team, who during an unprecedented Covid-19 environment, have delivered a stellar and compelling local production. It’s an incredible honour for Viacom International Studios and BET Africa to be nominated across several categories at this prestigious industry awards. This affirms our commitment to investing in and producing local storytelling and platforms that showcase local talent that resonates with our viewers across the continent and the world,” commented Monde Twala, senior VP and GM for VCNA and peer lead for BET International.

The introduction of a telenovela format for the BET AFRICA channel is a significant investment into the local production industry.

The full list of BET Africa’s ISONO nominations at the Royalty Soapie Awards 2021 are:

Most Popular Show

Outstanding Directing Team

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Casting

Outstanding Makeup & Hair Styling

Outstanding Supporting Actor: Senzo Radebe & Emmanuel Castis

Outstanding Lead Actress: Nthati Moshesh

Outstanding Male Villain: Emmanuel Castis

Outstanding Female Villain: Moshidi Motshegwa

Viewer’s Choice: Best Actor: Emmanuel Castis

Viewer’s Choice: Best Actress: Nthati Moshesh & Moshidi Motshegwa

Call for entries for Loeries’ Creative Future Scholarship

The Loeries initiated the Creative Future Scholarship in 2008 to encourage and enable creativity at grassroots levels, by assisting talented learners from disadvantaged backgrounds to study brand communication at a tertiary institution.

The Loeries Creative Future Scholarship is an incredible opportunity for aspiring creatives and it covers just about everything a learner requires: fees, study materials, a laptop and a travel allowance. In addition to these great benefits, it also offers mentorship, internship and potential employment in the advertising and brand communications industry.

The Loeries together with education partners – AAA, Red & Yellow, Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography and Vega – have joined together to make 16 Loeries Creative Future Scholarship bursaries available for the January 2022 intake. The schools offer places in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban with Degrees and Higher Certificate bursaries available in copywriting, photography, marketing, brand communication, visual communication and digital marketing.

If you know an amazing person who is in matric and seeking a career in advertising or marketing then please email precious@loeries.com to find out more! If you are an agency or brand seeking to support a student in their studies please email suzie@loeries.com to be a part of the industries transformation journey.



MTV Base wins Marketing Edge Outstanding Entertainment Company of the Decade Award

The home of Youth Culture and Entertainment, MTV Base, has been recognised as the Outstanding Entertainment platform of the Decade at the 8th Annual Awards of Excellence hosted by Nigeria’s leading marketing industry publication, Marketing Edge.

According to the organisers, MTV Base was honoured for its widespread impact across the African entertainment space, with particular reference to its innovative and creative content that spotlights and showcases African talent and culture as well as its commitment to amplifying positive, progressive and engaging narrative about the continent to an Pan-African and global audience.

Monde Twala, senior VP and GM of ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said “Since its continental entry in 2005, MTV Base has taken up the important role of showcasing the best of Africa’s talent to the world. From the days of the legendary song, “African Queen” by 2Baba, to the more recent “Essence” by Wizkid, MTV Base has remained one of the biggest supporters of African entertainment, providing an important platform and showcase of the vibrancy that is the hallmark of African entertainment. We are humbled by this recognition, this is motivation to continue to give African talent a voice on the global stage.”

The Marketing Edge Annual National Marketing Summit and Awards is a yearly event organised by Marketing Edge magazine, one of Nigeria’s leading brands and marketing publications. The Award seeks to recognise the contributions of local and global thought leaders, academics, captains of industries and outstanding professionals from the marketing communications industry and beyond.

RX Africa celebrates MICE Award winners to top off Women’s Month

Carol Weaving

Specialist B2B media company 3S Media has announced the winners of its 2021 Women in MICE Awards with RX Africa receiving honours in various categories.

Launched in 2014, these Awards are a showcase of the extraordinary achievements made by some of the industry’s top players within the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sector.

“All our teams have contributed to a successful journey through a very difficult time, and we are particularly proud of those members recognised by the Women in MICE Awards,” says Carol Weaving, Managing Director of RX Africa. “This is a great achievement to end off August which is recognised as Women’s Month in South Africa,” she adds.

The RX Africa team members who were lauded for their outstanding contribution are:

Industry Contribution of the Year (shared): Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism, and Creative Industries, RX Africa

Innovator of the Year: Carol Weaving, Managing Director, RX Africa

Health & Safety Standards Representative of the Year: Carmen Wagener, Portfolio Director: Operations, RX Africa

Enterprise Team of the Year: RX Africa

“The women named this year have gone above and beyond our expectations, given the difficulties our industry faced. As a team, RX Africa could not be happier,” says Weaving.

The producers of the Women in MICE Awards will announce the date of the awards ceremony at a later stage.

SA Adventurer, Dineo Maduna, wins lifestyle-changing Free Range Fund

Dineo Maduna

South African adventurer, Dineo Zonke Maduna, has been announced winner of the coveted Free Range Fund which comes with a R350 000.00 prize from Corona, allowing her to pursue her outdoor-driven passion projects as fulltime activities, unencumbered by routine and the pressure of having to derive an income.

It was the eye-opening statistic where 90% of our time is spent indoors that inspired the Free Range Human Series. It has since given birth to the Free Range Fund. This fund was specifically set up by Corona to identify brave individuals, who have taken the leap fully from their original routines into their passion projects, and found meaning in their lives outdoors.

A former quantity surveyor, Dineo’s love of travel spurred her to embark on an epic adventure three years ago, quitting her job to travel to 30 countries before turning 30. In the process not only did her journey take her to five continents but, when Dineo returned home, she had a life-changing realisation: what if she could turn her passion for travel outdoors into a permanent occupation?

“My passion became my business when I identified that South Africans not only love the outdoors, but travelling too,” said Dineo of having been inspired to open her own travel agency and curate packages for the adventurous traveller, from hosting overnight Drakensberg hikes to outdoor journeys in her native Mpumalanga.

“Winning this fund will not only impact my life in every way but also take my business to the next level. I am going to acquire new skills, invest in hiking equipment and expand my business with a legitimate online presence. It will transform my dream job into a wonderful chance to make a difference in other people’s lives. This for me is the power of this fund, and the idea that outside we live again.”

Said Marsha Kumire, Brand Director of High End Africa at ABInbev: “We believe that our best selves are experienced outside and, with the Free Range Fund, it is Corona’s intention to globally recognize those who have left unfulfilling indoor lives to follow their passions and live an authentic, purpose-driven life close to nature. Dineo is not only a fitting example but also a wonderful inspiration.”

And if you were wondering, Philippines is Dineo’s favourite international destination while locally she loves to explore the province of Mpumalanga.

