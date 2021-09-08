MOST Awards Magazine: All the winners













The winners of the 12th MOST Awards were announced during an online, live-streamed awards ceremony on 8 September 2021.

Hosted by Ayanda MVP and Clement Manyathela, the event celebrated excellence in the media industry – from media owners across print, digital, cinema, broadcast and out of home (OOH) platforms, through to specialist and full-service media agencies. The awards encourage exceptional service delivery and healthy professional competition. Category winners were determined by their peers, with 2021 being marked by record industry voting. Freshly Ground Insights (FGI) conducted the industry-wide MOST survey, with results reviewed by BDO.

Sponsors of the 2021 MOST Awards are Jacaranda FM, Primedia Broadcasting, Carat, DStv Media Sales, Mercurial Media, Mediamark, The MediaShop, ViacomCBS Africa, Black Media Outdoor, YFM, Nalesa Media, Torque Media, Arena Holdings, Ebony+Ivory, Mediology, 702, 947, Cape Talk, Kfm, Malfy Gin and Thirst.

In this special issue of The Media magazine, researcher Brad Aigner analyses the results in an in-depth piece, and we celebrate the winners of the individual awards.

CLICK ON THE COVER TO READ THE MAGAZINE.

