Bayer names MediaCom as global media agency













WPP’s MediaCom has won the global Bayer account, taking over as its full-service media agency following a competitive process.

Costin Mihaila, global client president at MediaCom and team Bayer lead at WPP, will head up the account, with full handover in the markets new to the agency taking place as of 1 January 2022. The pitch process was managed by MediaSense.

“We’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with MediaCom globally for the Consumer Health Division as well as the Pharmaceuticals US Business, after a fierce competitive process. The agency proved that it shares our vision and commitment to create a customised data-focused solution that will help us deliver on our Media for Growth ambition while also exceeding on its sustainability commitment and ‘Media for Good’ vision. I am confident that together we will realise our ambition to be the best in our industry. While congratulating MediaCom I would like to also take this opportunity to recognise and appreciate the three partners involved in the review process for their professionalism, commitment and shared values with Bayer,” said Patricia Corsi, chief marketing and digital officer at Bayer.

The agency network will contribute to driving Bayer’s modernised marketing strategy, with best-in-class data and content integration as a key driver for business growth. The agency will also support Bayer’s ongoing commitment to ‘Media For Good’, ensuring that both companies continue to develop their initiatives and leadership in I&D, sustainability and brand communications suitability.

“I’m thrilled that we have built on our existing strong relationship with Bayer. We are now in a solid position to deliver a step-change in media thinking and activation that drives growth and celebrates the good that the company’s brands provide. Our new working relationship will enable us to see the bigger picture for Bayer and deliver smarter, more personalised and relevant messages across the business,” said Nick Lawson, Global CEO of MediaCom.

MediaCom will fully leverage WPP’s Choreograph to deliver the expertise and insight required for Bayer to lead the industry in the critical area of data-driven marketing.

MediaCom previously worked with Bayer across 65 markets, but this consolidation will add crucial markets such as Germany, China and Russia to its remit and ensure further synergies for both companies. Consolidating the global business for the first time will also deliver enhanced best practice sharing, simpler ways of working, as well as consistency of approach, improved data and reporting

