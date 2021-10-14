Media Moves: OMC changes research and software partners, Lynn Gaines to head Sasani Studios, ViacomCBS International Studios launches VIS Social Impact













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: OMC announces change in OOH audience research and software partners

Due to the nature of the Outdoor Measurement Council’s research and the requirements of its members and the industry, the industry body is changing its audience research and software supplier. The implication of this change means that at the end of December 2021, the OMC will be ending its journey with Cuende Infometrics, primary supplier of both the data and the software.

In South Africa, the software was licenced through Telmar, who provided technical and software support. The OMC, Cuende and Telmar have enjoyed a six-year tenure with Cuende’s systems allowing the OMC to bring credible audience research to the South African OOH media owners and media agencies alike.

As of the 1st of January 2022, the OMC will be ready to switch over to new partners, MGEDATA. MGEDATA measures OOH audiences in more than 20 countries around the world, using a range of approaches and methods. They measure OOH audiences in Britain, France, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, and the UAE among others, giving them a good mix of experience of different sized markets.

Not only is MGEDATA able to supply the OMC with a more advanced inventory management system (IMS), which digitally maps all the panels to be measured alongside other information about the physical characteristics of the panel and the frame, but it will also implement its inventory delivery system (IDS). This system is cited as being the world’s leading OOH data delivery system and will supply OMC members and the industry with similar media analytics, campaign building and post analysis functions. Digital panels will be evaluated within the IDS system making it a completely automated system.

“Our MGEDATA destination has many positives for our members and the industry, of which the biggest is that all members will have access to software systems, which are web based, and the media agencies will also be able to access the IDS system. Details of the costing structure will be shared at the end of November 2021,” said the OMC’s Trish Guilford.

The OMC will continue with its Travel Survey conducted by Ask Afrika and Kuper Research will continue to be its scrutiny partner. Rigorous scrutiny and system checks will be done to ensure an easy transition from one system to the other.

People moves

eMedia appoints its own as new managing director for Sasani Studios

Lynn Gaines

Lynn Gaines has been appointed as managing director for Sasani Studios, a natural progression after a longstanding television career.

Gaines has been in the television industry for 30 years, of which the last 15 years has been within the eMedia group as executive producer, and lately in the role as series producer for Imbewu – one of eMedia’s locally produced series.

“I have always been passionate about producing and love seeing the final product packaged and delivered to millions of viewers on air. I am incredibly excited about my new role as managing director at Sasani and look forward to many new projects coming up. I am also very proud to be recognised by my company and in the industry,” said Gaines

Sasani Studios is one of the subsidiaries in the eMedia Holdings group and is the venue where, among others, one of eMedia’s top performing soapies, Scandal! is filmed. The series has aired almost 4 000 episodes after 16 years and is one of South Africa’s most loved local dramas with 5.6 million viewers per night. (Scandal! launched on 10 January 2005).

“At eMedia we believe in nurturing talent and promoting our own from within. Lynn has been with the group for many years, and we are very proud to have her steer Sasani. She is talented and the appointment was an obvious choice for us. This is a celebration of the exceptional individuals we have in our midst,” says Antonio Lee, COO of eMedia Investments.

Gaines says she believes in keeping a healthy work/life balance and she pursues her passions of cooking and gardening in her spare time. Spending time with her daughter is her absolute favourite thing to do.

Renée Schönborn joins Logical Truth as it gears up with expanded offering

Renée Schönborn

Employee marketing company, Logical Truth has appointed of Renée Schönborn as partner and head of training and coaching.

Schönborn started communications consultancy, Little Black Book PR in 2005, which she successfully ran for 17 years. During this time, she worked with a close network of trusted associates, strategising, implementing and managing communications campaigns on behalf of her clients, both in the B2B and B2C sectors. A few years ago, she broadened her scope of work and qualified as a professional coach, opening a coaching practice alongside her communications business.

“My experience as a business owner and communications specialist across multiple industries gives me a broad perspective when it comes to understanding the challenges facing people in the workplace today. I find great purpose in working with clients to unlock their potential and reach their goals. Joining Logical Truth is a fantastic opportunity for me to blend my two worlds – communications and coaching. I am really delighted to be part of this team,” said Schönborn.

Terri Brown founded Logical Truth in 2015. Brown is an award winning employee engagement specialist. Brown works with a multidisciplinary team delivering an integrated solution to employee engagement and internal marketing. The company has worked with clients such as Liberty, TUHF, MultiChoice, Standard Bank, Brown’s Jewellers, Crawford Schools, Intaprop, Neopak, Virgin Money among others.

FASTA welcomes Khalipha Ntloko as digital marketing and communications manager

Khalipha Ntloko

FASTA, a digital lending fintech business, has welcomed Khalipha Ntloko as its new digital marketing and communications manager.

Effective from 1 October 2021, this sees Ntloko working on marketing initiatives that highlights a new way to pay for tech-savvy shoppers.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining FASTA at a time where the fintech industry is booming, and the desire to meet the needs of customers is at an all-time high for businesses across South Africa. This is a new, challenging yet exciting journey for me, and I look forward to working with a team that aims to provide all South Africans with access to finance,” said Ntloko.

FASTA is a digital finance business offering consumers a new payment method for their online and in-store purchases using instant credit. Enabled through innovative technology, FASTA provides customers with access to credit in minutes. FASTA’s self-service application process is entirely online.

“I’m delighted to have Khalipha join our team and look forward to what she brings to FASTA, and to us growing as a team with the massive potential she has,” said Karen Senior, head of marketing at FASTA.

Business moves

ViacomCBS International Studios launches VIS Social Impact

ViacomCBS International Studios has announced the launch of VIS Social Impact. The new studio division will develop groundbreaking social impact-driven content addressing climate, equity, and health for the ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including Paramount+, as well as for third-party partners.

VIS Social Impact is part of Content for Change, a global ViacomCBS initiative that aims to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes and hate through the company’s culture, creative supply chain, and ultimately the content it creates.

“For decades, we’ve told stories that matter, and we understand the significant role entertainment plays in shaping minds and ultimately driving change. Now with VIS Social Impact, we will harness the power of storytelling to challenge stereotypes, shift perceptions, and create meaningful change in the critical areas of climate, equity and health,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, VCNI.

“Through ViacomCBS’ massive global footprint and the work of this new studio, we have a responsibility to elevate voices that need to be heard, and to use our content to make a tangible impact on the world’s biggest challenges.”

The first VIS Social Impact commission is Protest & Progress, from world-renowned, history-making photographer and social activist, Misan Harriman. In the 3×60 docuseries to premiere on ViacomCBS’ premium streaming service, Paramount+, at the end of next year, Harriman travels around the world to uncover the stories behind some of the most powerful images and art forms that have defined a moment and a movement. The series will aim not only to educate on the importance of protests, but inspire audiences to remember their voice matters.

Ogilvy’s winning weeks

The re-energised Ogilvy management team, under the partnership of Vicki Buys (managing director, Cape Town) and Camilla Clerke (executive creatived, Cape Town) have brought home two wins in two weeks.

Ogilvy has just been awarded the Bridgestone business through a rigorous tender process. This win comes a few days after being awarded the BP Convenience Summer Promotion after a three-way pitch for this project.

“There is a revitalised energy in our business around getting back to our entrepreneurial roots and embracing the energy of a scrappy upstart with the creative legacy and experience that Ogilvy, and our blue chip brands brings to the table,” said Buys.

“We believe that this is the start of many impactful things to come,” added Clerke, “not just in adding to our impressive client roster but in terms of the opportunity to create more outstanding work that works”.

HOT 102.7FM is new official radio media partner of Lions Cricket

“We are incredibly excited to have partnered with the Imperial Lions and Imperial Wanderers. We look forward to welcoming cricket fans back to the stadium and bringing in a new revitalized, fun vibe for fans and spectators as well as getting the HOT 102.7FM audience behind the iconic Imperial Lions, who have always been the pride of Joburg,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM.

“HOT 102.7FM’s reach extends across the greater Johannesburg area and beyond and their audience is directly aligned with our fans and patrons,” said Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of Lions Cricket. “We’re confident that HOT 102.7FM will be the ideal partner and that they will help us to promote the teams, the wonderful game and to bring Joburgers back to the stadium to support The Pride of Jozi – The Imperial Lions”

“We’re cautiously optimistic that with a relaxation in lockdown conditions we will soon be able to welcome fans back to the stadium to watch live matches and to support our wonderful team,” added Leaf-Wright.

Beware! Chicken Licken fake Facebook page

Chicken Licken has beeb made aware of a fake Facebook account known to post derogatory and discriminatory content using its logo and brand identity.

“We would like to alert our customers and the public on this fake account which is not the official Chicken Licken account and does not reflect what we stand for as a business,” the company said in a statement.

“As a proudly South African fast-food chicken outlet loved by many across races and cultures; we are extremely disturbed by the disparaging and harmful content on that page which seeks to damage our reputation and brand.”

An investigation has been launched and it has been reported to Facebook with a request to urgently intervene.

The official Facebook page is Chicken Licken SA.

First of its kind payment solution soon to be launched

South Africa’s leading payment solutions provider, Pay@, has announced its partnership with FinChatBot, a global technology company specialising in conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Together, they are developing a first of its kind payment solution for the South African market that will launch in the last quarter of 2021, with plans to expand it to other territories in the future. By combining conversational AI with the ability to process payments via a number of channels (including in-store, mobile payment processing apps, EFT and bank card payments over USSD, and WhatsApp, among other channels), the solution aims to improve customer engagement, reduce friction, and take the hassle out of payments and collections for industries such as insurers, lenders, municipalities and ecommerce operators.

Making moves

First Africa Book and Design festival will reimagine story telling

The first Africa Book and Design Festival (ABDF) is set to launch on 11 – 13 November 2021 in South Africa. The festival celebrates African excellence in literature and esign and encourages intra-African cultural exchange by connecting African authors and book designers under one roof while connecting their works to Africa’s growing consumer market.

The goal of the festival is to demonstrate the value of reading and design thinking to Africa’s younger generations with one of the key messages being that ‘If you don’t read, make sure your children do’ because books open the mind in ways that no other medium can. Due to Covid-19 regulations, the launch will be a hybrid event of physical (limited capacity) and virtual experiences.

Content will be unpacked in small settings to allow attendees to stream discussions and presentations from various authors on the ABDF website, YouTube and other social platforms, with a virtual exhibition experience that will allow book sellers to showcase and sell African works that are a must have in your personal library.

The festival is supported by South Africa’s Department of Sports, Arts & Culture: Literacy Department with the intention to expanding the literary conversation to Africa’s young audience.

“Covid-19 has forced the world to think local and for the most part, local means one’s country. But for Africans it is important that we continue to engage at a continental and global level. Not only to enable our authors to continue to access a larger consumer base but for all of us to connect to our shared African history, our shared culture and our shared goal – to continue to create new narratives for and about our people,” said Lisa Combrink, Head: Literacy, Department of Sports, Arts and Culture

Diary

South African Freelancers’ Association rates survey deadline looms

Surveys due in by 4pm on 15 October.

