Scandal! celebrates 4 000 episodes













[PRESS OFFICE] Another milestone for eMedia's local production.

Multi-award-winning daily drama Scandal! celebrates its 4 000th episode on Tuesday 18 January 2022. After almost two decades on air, Scandal! still holds its position as one of the most-watched daily dramas in South Africa, averaging five million viewers per night.

This remarkable milestone is a combination of dedicated writers, producers, directors, cast and crew who have committed their efforts to creating and delivering thought-provoking stories that have made Scandal! a household show. The show premiered on the 10 January 2005 and has stood the test of time. With over 4 000 episodes in the bag, Scandal’s strength lies in their consistent ability to challenge conventions, unearth talent and tell compelling stories.

“Ochre, the production company, is super proud of the team of brilliant professionals who have sweated blood and tears to bring 4 000 top quality episodes to South African audiences, discovering extraordinary new talents along the way,” says Grace Mahlaba, head writer for the production.

Who can forget those moments when Daniel Nyathi pretended he could not walk and was then ‘miraculously’ cured, when Abigail exploded in her car, when Dintle made love to Mangi in prison, when Quinton ripped off Thembeka’s gown to reveal her fake pregnancy tummy, when Neo, after Yvonne falsely accused a man, shot him dead right in front of her, when Romeo smoked out Mthunzi to reveal he was faking his comatose state, when Boniswa had sex with her blackmailer and then – like a black widow spider – killed him in the act. And there have been so many more unforgettable highlights.

“Families have risen and fallen: the mighty Nyathis, the brilliant Langas, the ruthless Mambas and the beloved Ngemas. We recently refreshed our set, and introduced the Kubekas to keep the storyline relevant and provide our audiences with intriguing content. We are delighted about the reaction from our viewers,” says Sanele Zulu, e.tv Scandal! Producer.

Don’t miss the 4 000th episode tonight.

Catch Scandal! Mondays – Fridays at 7.30PM on e.tv

