It’s one small step from going digital to owning crypto













The annual report on all things digital released by Hootsuite/WeAreSocial/DataReportal at end January includes an interesting new metric: Ownership of crypto currency.

First, we note some context information, starting with internet usage. The number of internet users worldwide has climbed to 4.95 billion or 62.5% of the world’s total population (7.91 billion) as at end 2021. There has been a non-stop, steady climb for many years, as internet users grew from 2.43 billion in January 2013 to 3.28 billion in January 2016 and 4.21 billion in January 2019.

There is still wide variation across regions and countries, with Southern Africa at 66%, Northern Europe at 98%, North America at 92%, Central Africa at 24% and Eastern Africa at 26%. South Africa is at 68.2%, while the worldwide average is 68%. Denmark, Ireland and UAE have a 99% rate, while the comparison figures in Africa are: Morocco – 84.1%; Egypt – 71.9%; Ghana – 53%; Nigeria – 51%; Kenya – 42%.

Second, we see that in terms of internet users aged 16-64 who use online financial services each month, South Africa is right out in front, at 51. 5%. The worldwide average is 28.8%, while Denmark, Ireland and UAE are at 37.8%, 40.5% and 24.7%, respectively.

The comparative figures in Africa are: Morocco – 10.9%, Egypt – 13.7%, Ghana -12.3%, Nigeria – 33.1%; Kenya 28.6%. The list of 19 top reasons for using the internet has ‘Managing finances and savings’ at number 13.

Third, we see that ownership of cryptocurrency shows that the percentage of internet users aged 16-64 who own some form of cryptocurrency are: Nigeria (leading in Africa) (19.4%), followed by South Africa (13.4%). The other African countries included in the dataset of 48 countries are: Kenya (12.5%); Egypt (5.6%); Ghana (5.3%); Morocco (3.1%). The worldwide average is 10.2%, while Thailand is in the lead (20.1%) in this dataset and Russia is last (2%).

Data is also provided for ownership in five age groups:

Age group 16-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 Use of online financial services 22.8% 29% 30.1% 33.3% 34.8 Ownership of crypto currency 9.8% 12.5% 10.6% 7.85% 4.5%

This is the first time this data has appeared in the annual report, which is exciting to see. But perhaps these first numbers reflect some hesitancy among respondents to confirm ownership of cryptocurrency.

(Source: All data was extracted from the annual data reported by Hootsuite /WeAreSocial /DataReportal (//wearesocial.com/uk/blog/2022/01/digital-2022-another-year-of-bumper-growth-2/).

