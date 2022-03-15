Awards Wrap: News24 rates in INMA Global Media Awards, Forbes’ Woman Africa winners, Eatout Awards judges revealed













Winners announced at the 2022 FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Awards



Amanda Nomnqa, founder of SheIsBrave, Forbes Woman Africa Young Achievers Award Winner

The FORBES WOMAN AFRICA Leading Women Summit and awards, presented by Mastercard, celebrated Africa’s leading women in various categories. Powerhouses in technology, entertainment, business, sport and more were recognised for their individual achievements following two years of the pandemic.

“I’d like to extend my congratulations to all the winners of this year’s awards ceremony as well as extend my heartfelt thanks for their contribution to women on the African continent,” said Renuka Methil, managing editor of FORBES AFRICA and FORBES WOMAN AFRICA. “Now, more than ever, we need bold leadership that considers the greater socio-economic impact and identifies opportunities for development within and beyond Africa. These women have overcome so many challenges and, in doing so, embody this year’s theme: Resetting Everything: The New Face of Leadership.”

The Forbes Woman Africa Young Achievers Award: Amanda Nomnqa, Founder of SheIsBrave

Amanda Nomnqa is an agent of change and a leader with a passion for youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education and community development.

The Forbes Woman Africa Social Impact Award: Dr Helena Ndume, Head of Ophthalmology, Windhoek Hospital

Dr Ndume is an internationally renowned ophthalmologist who has performed sight-restoring surgeries for 35 000 Namibians, free of charge.

The Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award: Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-founder & COO, PiggyVest

Odunayo Eweniyi is the co-founder and COO of PiggyVest, the largest digital savings and micro-investment platform in Nigeria.

The Forbes Woman Africa Academic Excellence Award: Dr Claire Karekezi, Chair of the African Women in Neurosurgery (AWIN)

Dr Karekezi is a consultant neurosurgeon at the Rwanda Military Hospital in Kigali – and the country’s first female neurosurgeon.

The Forbes Woman Africa Sports Award: Tatjana Schoenmaker, World Record Holder and Olympic Gold Medallist

At the age of 20, the breaststroke specialist became the first South African woman in eight years to earn a medal in the pool at the Commonwealth Games. After breaking her own African record in the heats at the Olympics, she grabbed the silver medal in the 100m final, breaking the world record in the 200m event to win gold.

The Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award: Angélique Kidjo, Singer-songwriter, UNICEF International Goodwill Ambassador, Co-Founder of the Batonga Foundation

Four-time Grammy Award-winner Angélique Kidjo is one of the greatest international musicians today, a creative force with 16 albums to her name.

The Forbes Woman Africa Businesswoman Award: Joana Gyan Cudjoe, CEO, Golden Empire Legacy

Nana Adjoa Awo I (known in business circles as Joana Gyan Cudjoe) is a self-accomplished, successful entrepreneur.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka: Founder of Umlambo Foundation, Former Deputy President of South Africa and Former Executive Director UN Women. Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka was recently appointed by the General Assembly as chair of the UN World Tourism Organisation Ethics, and is on the board of Global Citizen and Women Deliver.

REVEALED: The judges for the 2022 Eat Out Restaurant Awards

Abigail Donnelly

In a first for Eat Out, chief judge Abigail Donnelly has announced her judging panel for the upcoming Eat Out Restaurant Awards. Joining her in 2022 are Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, chef Karen Dudley, sommelier Moses Magwaza, food activist and cookbook author Mokgadi Itsweng, and food writer and broadcaster Anna Trapido.

“Each judge has a distinct perspective and valuable expertise,” Abigail says. “I chose Jan Hendrik because, as a South African, I admire him and the industry does too. He will bring a unique South African philosophy that will inspire young chefs. Karen understands the industry like no other – she has walked and talked about every bit of it. As an award-winning sommelier, Moses will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our South African wine culture. Mokgadi’s understanding and respect for local suppliers – and her belief in sustainability and teaching where our food comes from – is beyond compare. And Anna has an incredible knowledge of South African food, people and ingredients, which I find totally inspiring.”

The Eat Out Restaurant Awards are making a return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This comes after extensive consultation with diverse voices in the restaurant industry. #EatOutAwards2022

Where sizzling sauce and hot talent meet – HYD launches its 2022 Call for Entry

Drum Unit by Dokter and Misses

Entries are now open for the fourth iteration of the Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) talent search. This face-off seeks to unearth saucy new designs for Nando’s restaurants around the world, and fire up the careers of emerging local creatives.

This time around, entrants have been tasked with designing a condiment unit which will display the brand’s acclaimed Peri Peri sauces. The challenge is to do so in such a way that these sauces and their piquant ingredients, which form an intrinsic part of the Nando’s experience, remain visible and accessible to customers throughout their visit.

The Nando’s HYD talent search is managed on behalf of Nando’s by Clout/SA. Clout/SA is a creative agency and business-to-business market-maker for South African design. The competition is sponsored by Nando’s. The end goal is to list the winning condiment unit on The Portal to Africa – Nando’s online marketplace where interior designers working on Nando’s restaurants around the world can shop for original pieces of furniture and lighting that are designed and manufactured in South Africa.

Up-and-coming designers are challenged to bring their own “sauce” by entering vibrant, yet functional, conversation pieces, whose inspiration is rooted right here at home, on the African continent.

To enter, visit //clout-sadesign.co.za/ for the online entry form and entry details. Entries close on 31 May 2022.

Tems nominated as global music star for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi has been announced as a nominee in the Global Music Star category for the 2022 edition of the slimiest Award show ever, the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards. The award show is taping live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will premiere on NickToons DStv Channel 308 on Wednesday, 13 April 2022.

With her remarkable global hits and outstanding performances and collaborations, Tems has been raking in award after award, and it appears she may be adding the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for Global Music Star to her growing list of accomplishments soon.

“Tems reminds us of why we set out on a journey to reimagine, reshape and rebrand Africa,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Paramount in Africa. “African stars like her are living proof of the rich and diverse talent that exists in Africa. Elevating African talent on a global level is the heartbeat of our brands.”

Alongside the Global Music Star Category, the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards boast other categories, including Favourite Breakout Artiste, Favourite Music Group, Favourite Music Group, Favourite Movie Actor, Favourite Female TV star and Favourite Reality show, among others.

INMA reveals finalists in 2022 Global Media Awards – and News24 leads in South Africa

Out of Order, a data journalism project

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced 333 finalists in the 2022 INMA Global Media Awards, with a prominent theme among entries being how to capture audiences and keep them close to the brand.

While pandemic coverage was a consistent topic again this year, other topics dominating entries included health, climate change, and reaching out to Millennials via concerts, competitions, awards, tech, music, and parenting.

Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), Russmedia, HT Media, Media 24, and Schibsted generated the most finalist nominations. Leading the finalist list are entries from India (60), United States (31), Austria (30), New Zealand (23), United Kingdom (23), Norway (22), Germany (19), and Australia (17).

African Wildlife Foundation and Nature’s Best Photography Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Call for Entries

Photographers of every age, background, and level of camera experience from Africa and across the globe are invited to enter the competition. The 2022 results will be revealed at the second awards ceremony and exhibition opening on October 27, 2022, at the Nairobi National Museum in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Mkapa Awards are named in honor of the late, iconic African leader and former Tanzanian President, H.E. Benjamin Mkapa, for his dedication to conservation education throughout Africa, and his passionate support of AWF programs.

Former First Lady of the Republic of Tanzania and widow to the late H.E. Benjamin Mkapa, Mrs. Anna Mkapa said, “It is an honor to see this great competition enter its second edition. It gives me great pride to be associated with an African name that will transcend the hands of time because of the integrity and passion exhibited by my late husband.”

She added, “The Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards are a true embodiment of what the late Mzee would have loved to see in every African. I would therefore like to wish all the potential entrants the best of luck as they put their talents to good use, and I look forward to announcing the winners later this year! Let us continue to make Mzee proud!”

The Mkapa Photographer of the Year will win a grand prize award of $5 000 USD, a stone elephant sculpture, and an interview in Nature’s Best Photography magazine’s 100-page Special Edition devoted to the Mkapa Photography Awards. In addition, category Winners will each receive $1 000 USD, a stone elephant sculpture, and be featured, along with selected Highly Honored photographs, in the Special Edition. All winning images and videos will be displayed at the Nairobi National Museum in Kenya and other venues across Africa and the USA.

Learn more and see the winning photos here.

#MojoAwards Third Annual Mobile Journalism Competition – and urgent call for entries on Ukraine crisis

The Mobile Journalism Awards is an annual global competition run by the Visual Editors Non-Profit to advance, identify and celebrate the best mobile journalism reporting each year. Now chairperson of the awards, Robb Montgomery, is calling for entries related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Montgomery said the valuable mobile journalism reporting being done right now to cover all aspects of the Ukraine Crisis and the global response must be hightlighted.

“Please help me spread the word to the mobile journalists you know. Their #Mojo stories need to be seen, curated and showcased. Non-fiction #Mojo stories are very important to produce share at this moment,” he said.

• The Entry Fee has been waived for the Crisis Reporting category.

• The Deadline for Mobile Journalism Awards is April 11.

The best mobile journalism stories entered in #MojoAwards will be screened at the NABSHOW on 25 April in Las Vegas.

Details here.

