Awards Wrap: MOST Awards reveal focus group feedback, Galliova Awards entries now open, Woolworths partners with Eat Out Awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

MOST Awards voting and focus group feedback

The MOST Awards are back as an acknowledgement of those in the media industry who have been working against-the-odds and continue to provide exceptional professional service to brands and marketers. The awards celebrate excellence in the media industry and encourage healthy competition and, as a result, better performance.

Each year the MOST Awards hosts a focus group with industry leaders to receive input on the methodology, criteria and awards. In March this year, an online focus group was hosted with participants from SA’s major hubs: Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

A key takeout was that radical changes to the methodology, performance criteria and listings were not necessary. The idea of having large, medium and small categories were raised, but did not receive overwhelming support. Rather, it’s important to note that it’s possible for a company of any size to win the overall prize – and this is one of the biggest strengths of the MOST Awards: size is not an important factor in measuring performance.

However, in the Marketing Services category, the criteria did need to be refined to ensure that performance is measured, rather than the size of a company’s Trade Marketing budget. With this in mind, Trade Marketing managers were invited to an online session to discuss and debate the category. During the session, the criteria was amended to be more inclusive and ensure the impact and value add was highlighted within trade marketing, market intelligence and communications management.

With the proliferation of media, the categorisation by media type and media channel will need to be reviewed since most media brands have an online presence. For now, however, it was decided through a unanimous vote that the categorisation by media type and channel remains the most pragmatic solution.

Voting for the 2022 MOST Awards – originally scheduled to open on 11 April 2022 – will now run from 21 April to 3 June 2022, as requested by the industry.To ensure your company is listed in the MOST Awards voting, please click here.

Early sponsors of the 2022 MOST Awards include DStv Media Sales, Paramount Africa, The MediaShop and Mediamark.

Exciting new categories in the 2022 Galliova Food and Health Writers’ Awards

Since its inception 33 years ago, the South African Poultry Association’s (SAPA’s) Galliova Awards have been at the forefront of innovation as the first awards to recognise South African food and health writers. In 2022 this acknowledgment continues, with the awards making several changes to maintain relevancy with the evolving media landscape.

“To ensure we consistently keep up with the South African media’s transformations, and that the Galliova Awards remain relevant during these changing times, we have revised some of the categories, criteria, and scoring, and have adjusted the prize money to accommodate additional categories. The time for eligible published work has been brought forward to ensure greater emphasis is placed on the quality (as opposed to the quantity) of work submitted. We’re also proud to announce that the total value of the cash prizes has increased to R189 000,” explained Aziz Sulliman, chairperson of SAPA.

The awards are sponsored by the Egg and Broiler Producers of SAPA, and celebrate the country’s best magazine, newspaper, and online food and health writers. They recognise excellence in food writing, visual appeal, food styling, and the promotion of South African eggs and chicken, as well as evidence-based health reporting, including nutrition related to eggs and chicken.

This year marks the return of the Galliova Food Writer Award and with it, the introduction of the Galliova Food Stylist Award. Although both categories recognise excellence in the overall promotion of food culture, the writing award specifically honours outstanding food writing, and the stylist award exceptional visual appeal.

A second new category debuts this year – the Galliova Champion. This award acknowledges one of the winners from the six award categories for the most outstanding overall contribution.

The digital food influencer category has been renamed the Galliova Digital Content Creator and is open to South African digital food content creators with a credible and up-to-date website and at least two linked social media platforms.

Full details of the entry criteria, prize money, and category amendments can be found at //www.sapoultry.co.za/galliova-awards/

Woolworths partners with the Eat Out Restaurant Awards

It’s a brand-new era for the Eat Out Restaurant Awards, with Eat Out welcoming premium food retailer Woolworths as its headline partner for 2022.

Eat Out brand custodian Aileen Lamb said: “Woolies sponsored the Eat Out Sustainability Award for many years, and we’re ecstatic to welcome them as the title sponsor for the full ceremony in 2022. It’s now officially the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards!

“Our chefs, front-of-house and kitchen teams have had to dig deep as our industry took one blow after another over the past two years. The strength, resilience and sense of community they have shown has inspired us at Eat Out, and they deserve our wholehearted support and praise as they continue to inspire us with their craft. With Woolworths as our headline partner, we are ready to give our inspirational restaurant community the celebration of a lifetime this year.”

Returning after a two-year hiatus, and with Abigail Donnelly back at the helm as chief judge, the 2022 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards will also feature five of the country’s most respected industry experts as judges. Joining Abigail in giving a rating – rather than a ranking – to each of the country’s best restaurants are Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, chef Karen Dudley, sommelier Moses Magwaza, food activist and cookbook author Mokgadi Itsweng, and food writer and broadcaster Anna Trapido.

Woolworths Foods’ Chief Executive Officer, Zyda Rylands, said: “Quality, flavour and innovation are at the heart of everything Woolworths offers – these attributes deliver The Woolies Difference our customers have come to love. These qualities are built over years of investment in and partnership with local artisans and producers who share our passion for sustainable, innovative, quality products. Partnering with Eat Out means having the opportunity to recognise and reward restaurants and chefs who share our values without ever compromising on excellence. It’s an opportunity to show customers that those who care, win.”

‘Fairy-tale destination’ lucky for #RealGoodTravelBook winner

As part of OFM’s goal of turning 2022 into #Twenty20You, another lucky listener was rewarded with a significant prize. OFM’s Real Good Travel Book competition with Hinterland and Hinterland Fuels formally ended on 30 March 2022 with the awarding of the grand prize of R15 000 to the winner.

The OFM team surprised 33-year-old Mari le Roux from Hartbeesfontein in the North West at her workplace in Klerksdorp with a huge cheque. She won the prize in the lucky draw after sharing one of her favourite Central South African travel experiences online to enter the Competition.

“We try to explore South Africa rather than travel abroad. My entry was about ‘De KrantzHuis’ in Niewoudtville in the Northern Cape. It’s an amazing place. It is a house built on a cliff. I think it’s the only place in South Africa where you feel like you’re waking up on clouds. And the sunset is incredible,” Le Roux said shortly after she was announced as winner.

She further says that the “pocket money” will come in handy when she and her loved one departs on their next travel adventure in two weeks.

Derik Wolmarans, managing director of Hinterland Fuels, and the sponsor of the competition, also attended the prize giving.

“It is important for us to get involved because our customers are here in Central South Africa. And it’s always nice to give back. We can’t actually believe that the winner came from Klerksdorp. It was a big surprise for us! ”

G-Star RAW Denim Foundation awarded the 2022 Lotus Leadership Award

New York: The G-Star RAW Denim (GSRD) Foundation has been awarded the 2022 Lotus Leadership Award, honouring their contribution to women empowerment and gender equality in Asia.

In 2007, G-Star founded its own corporate foundation as part of their bigger sustainability strategy. In addition to improving its impact on people and planet throughout their entire supply chain, the GSRD Foundation invests in communities where G-Star products are made (e.g. India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and China). With the GSRD Foundation, they aim to give back to local communities through educational and entrepreneurial programs for young adults, mostly young women. To do so in the most effective manner, the GSRD Foundation deliberately works with expert partners who best understand the local needs and dilemmas.

This month, the denim brand’s corporate foundation celebrates its 15 year anniversary, a festive moment in itself, now simultaneously rewarded with the prestigious 2022 Lotus Leadership Award that they were given because of their ‘significant contribution to empower women and promote gender equality’.

“We are very honoured with this award. When trying to explain our mission we always say that we don’t believe in charity, we believe in self-empowerment,” the Foundation said.

To date, the GSRD Foundation has been part of 99 programmes, positively impacting the lives of 852,776 young adults in the countries where G-Star products are made.

Attacq Ranks Third Position for Intellidex Inaugural Investor Relations Awards for Mid-cap Category

Attacq has been awarded third place in the mid-cap companies’ category for the inaugural Intellidex Top Investor Relations Survey. This accolade represents the extensive effort and thought Attacq has put into building strong and transparent relationships with its investor community and continuously seeking ways to enhance its quality of engagement and reporting.

Investors, as providers of capital, are a crucial part of any listed company’s stakeholder universe. Therefore, upholding best practice and world-class investor relations can contribute to a listed entity’s success. It is imperative to have such barometers to assess the market’s perception of a business and indicate the achievements or shortcomings in terms of the quality of engagement with investors and analysts.

Attacq head of investor relations, Brenda Botha, said, “Attacq prides itself in consistent, meaningful and open engagement with all stakeholders. We are delighted to see that the analyst community recognises the value and effort we put into establishing and deepening our relationships with them and the initiatives to uphold our reputation.”

Intellidex surveyed the analyst community on both the buy and sell-side to find out how well they think South Africa’s listed companies are handling their investor relations. Companies are assessed on factors such as the accessibility of management, the quality of the integrated annual report, the ethics of the company’s investor relations professionals, and the timing and clarity of market communications. Attacq is delighted to have been regarded so highly in the eyes of the analyst community across these aspects.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.