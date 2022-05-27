Clare O’Neil is Primedia Group’s new chief operations officer













Clare O’Neil has been appointed as the Primedia Group’s new chief operations officer. A highly experienced media, broadcasting and marketing specialist and thought leader, O’Neil is one of the most respected doyennes in the industry.

O’Neil will coordinate Primedia’s operational growth through upscaling synergies across the Group, directing group marketing and research strategies, and unpacking new innovative data initiatives.

“With Clare’s passion for transforming businesses and developing talent, she is set to make a significant contribution to Primedia,” said Primedia Group chairperson, Phumzile Langeni, in a press release.

“Her extensive mentoring of young talent, particularly of young women, will be of immense value. Clare’s appointment as Primedia’s COO comes at a time when the Board and the CEO, Jonathan Procter, are purposefully focusing on ensuring that young female talent throughout our businesses is recognised and uplifted in line with our holistic transformation agenda.”

O’Neil has previously held leadership positions at e.tv as commercial sales director, at the SABC as general manager of TV Sales and she also established and led the Broadcast Research Council (BRC). Her public service includes serving on the SABC board from 2010 to 2013, which returned the broadcaster back to solvency.

“I view mv role as one of facilitator. It is my job to create an environment that ensures and delivers on the overall corporate strategy,” said O’Neil. “My passion lies not only in optimizing operations and ensuring that they are future fit, but in developing people. One of the things that drew me to this position is that increasingly Primedia is a creative place abundant with young enthusiastic talent. I look forward to working with the formidable team at Primedia.”

She has also successfully stewarded and transformed an out-of-home sales agency that focused on empowering Young Black Women. In 2005 O’Neil was named one of the top five Women in Media at the MTN Women in Media Awards.

———





Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.