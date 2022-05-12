Media Moves: Media Host acquires PEAR, Lance Claasen is RISE FM’s new station manager, Connect wins Spur corporate business













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Media monitoring powerhouse Media Host acquires PEAR

Shanaaz Nel

Media Host is solidifying its leadership in the fields of marketing, advertising workflow, distribution solutions, and broadcast monitoring, with the acquisition of Professional Evaluation and Research (Pty) Ltd. (PEAR), and plans to expand the group across Africa.

Media Host acquired PEAR, the first female black-owned media monitoring and research company in South Africa. PEAR, alongside Adlytics and Adstream, now operates as a subsidiary of the Media Host group, with PEAR founder and CEO Shanaaz Nel taking the reins as Group CEO. Mike Smit, founder and former managing director of Media Host, will serve on the board and move into the role of chief strategy officer of the group.

The acquisition builds a strong, integrated entity delivering end-to-end logistics and content distribution services, with a host of advanced research and analytical tools to increase brands’ knowledge and presence across the media landscape.

With world-class tools built in-house to monitor and analyse media content, PEAR has been an industry leader since 2009. PEAR’s systems allow customers to track and report on content across South African, African and international print, radio, TV and digital media to assign value to exposure, analyse sentiment and explore competitor marketing. PEAR’s monitoring covers over 3 000 print publications, over 120 radio stations, 966 million websites, and social media channels.

People moves

Lance Claasen Is RISE FM’s new station manager

Lance Claasen is the new station manager for Rise FM. Claasen was appointed last week. The Mbombela-based station has not had a station manager for two months.

“Lance has a clear mandate – to build on the foundation laid by the turnaround team over the past two months, focus on people, make the station a conducive place to work in. Above all we want him to lead our efforts to grow the station in both revenue and listenership,” announced Pule Molebeledi, MD for News and Media.

Claasen is a media professional with over 20 years’ experience. His primary passion and expertise is in broadcasting having worked for Cape Talk in Cape Town, 702 and Kaya FM in Johannesburg. He has also written for print media (Business Day and Sowetan), digital (Daily Maverick and Media Online). He also brings with him some television broadcasting having worked at ANN7.

During his stint at Kaya FM, Claasen headed up the station’s news and talk division, where he was responsible for special projects like elections coverage, as well as the station’s coverage on the passing of Nelson Mandela. He has been a judge on SAB Environmental Journalist of the year. Lance holds a BA (Hons): Drama from Wits University; an MBA from Henley Business School; and a Diploma in Digital Marketing from UCT.

DUKE Advertising appoints New MD

DUKE Advertising has announced the promotion of Zanele Zwane from her role of business unit director, to that of managing director. Zwane takes over from Aileen Sauerman who has opted to take some time off to focus on her role as mother to her two young children.

“I fully support Aileen’s decision to spend time with her family during this crucial period in their lives, and hope that she rejoins the DUKE Group at a later stage. Aileen will be sorely missed. I am also confident in Zanele’s ability to take the lead at DUKE Advertising. She has proven herself to be an invaluable member of the team during the time she has been with us,” said Wayne Naido, CEO of DUKE Group.

Zwane has over 16 years’ experience in the area of marketing and advertising, having worked across territories on brands such as Coca Cola, Vodacom, MTN, AbinBev, Massmart, Nedbank, LG, Guiness Africa, Procter & Gamble, Kimberley Clark and British Petroleum, to name a few.

HOT 102.7FM and Charisse van der Merwe drive new partnership with ‘HOT Racing’

Charisse van Merwe

HOT 102.7FM has bolstered its team with the conclusion of another strategic sports partnership that will see Johannesburg’s newest commercial radio station reach an even wider audience and get behind one of the rising stars of South African motorsport.

23-year-old Charisse van Merwe races in the Pozidrive VW Challenge, a South African regional circuit racing championship that has been running since 1989, and the partnership with HOT 102.7FM sees the two parties come together to form ‘HOT Racing’ – a completely new brand in local motorsport.

“Not only is Charisse an emerging star in her sport, but she’s also shaking up a sport that has traditionally been dominated by male drivers,” said HOT 102.7FM MD, Lloyd Madurai. “As Joburg’s newest commercial radio station, disrupting the existing radio landscape and bringing a completely new, fresh and fun approach to radio, this partnership resonates deeply with us and fits perfectly with the HOT 102.7FM brand.”

Business moves

Connect wins Spur Corporate business

Local media agency Connect, an M&C Saatchi Group South Africa company, has been appointed as the agency of choice across the portfolio of Spur Corporation brands – including Spur Steak Ranches, Rocomamas, Panarottis and John Dory’s.

“Winning a portfolio of brands that are as loved and hold as much heritage within the South African market is very exciting for us. We feel that an authentic connection was made with the Spur Marketing team and we can’t wait to get involved,” said Martin MacGregor, M&C Saatchi Group South Africa’s media partner.

The media team behind the pitch looks forward to implementing an innovative approach that includes showing up in interesting spaces using a bespoke media stack that reaches both existing and new audiences.

Adding Nando’s to the expanding Eclipse client coup

Eclipse Communications is the appointed agency to manage the Public Relations account of Nando’s, one of South Africa’s favourite restaurant and condiments brands. The scope of work includes landing key messages outlined in its marketing priorities calendar, leveraging sponsorship and events, campaign communications, product and new and refurbished restaurant launches, reputation management and creative PR-led ideas and campaigns.

The Nando’s win is a high watermark for the agency, which boasts an impressive track record spanning over 20 years, along with a wealth of experience in managing various corporate, arts & entertainment and consumer & lifestyle clients.

“The pitch process was highly competitive and rigorous, with multiple stages and testing scenarios. However, we had great conviction in the creative concepts and value-based solutions that we proposed and are so pleased that this was recognised by the Nando’s team,” explained Eclipse Communications Managing Partner and Africa Lead, Cheryl Reddy.

Nando’s GM Marketing for Brand Strategy and Communication, Justine Cullinan, said, “As a much-loved and deeply recognisable brand in the South African landscape, we take great care in selecting our agency partners. We certainly take the role of PR very seriously in developing our brand communications. We were looking for an agency willing to continually push the envelope for Nando’s and a partner that understands the importance of big and small ideas enabling Nando’s to add value to the lives of our consumers and South Africans in general.”

Hook, Line & Sinker bags luxury fashion reseller, Luxity

Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Hermès, Chanel and Gucci are just some of the premium fashion brands housed at South Africa’s largest pre-owned luxuryreseller, Luxity. Integrated communications agency, Hook, Line & Sinker has been awarded the Public Relations account to actively manage a tailored B2B and B2C media and marketing 12-month campaign.

Established in 2016, Luxity is the country’s first omnichannel retailer that buys and resells pre-owned, authentic luxury items across the continent. The online and physical stores in Nelson Mandela Square, Cape Quarter and Menlyn Maine provide some of the world’s most exclusive brands whilst safeguarding consumer trust and contributing to the circular economy.

Research indicates that the luxury market is surging with an annual growth rate of 10–15% over the next decade[i]. Hook, Line & Sinker Head Honcho, Adam Hunter, says that Luxity’s remarkable growth in the local market has arrived at the perfect time, when sustainable fashion is a hot topic, putting them at the forefront of a clothing revolution.

SABCSport launches new sport programmes on Metro FM And Radio 2000

SABC Sport launched exciting new weekdays sport programmes on METRO FM and Radio 2000 on Monday.

The new METRO FM sports show, ‘METRO FM Sport Night Amplified with Andile’ is a positive change to maintain optimal performance of SABC Sport and METRO FM brands. It is also a strategic response to the highly competitive and fragmented media environment. Andile Ncube, who has made an incredible mark as one of the country’s best sports radio and television resenters, will deliver the show.

Radio 2000’s ‘Game Time’ presented by Motshidisi Mohono isset to deliver a cross-generational appeal to the stations’ audience. Mohono is an award-winning sport broadcaster who has vast experience in various established sport environments. She brings a wealth of knowledge in different sporting codes to the show making her a perfect fit to present the magazine show.

Gary Rathbone, Head of SABC Sport, said the strategic focus is to ensure SABC Sport optimally uses its various platforms to become the ultimate sporting home to the nation.

Telkom partners with Mzansi’s personalities to deliver all things Monate

Telkom has announced new additions of Mzansi personalities to join the brand on its journey to Connect South Africans to a better life. Following the success of the African Language influencers partnership, the brand felt it prudent to expand beyond languages and partner with personalities that resonate with diverse audiences from the youth, budding entrepreneurs, lifestyle, and multi-cultural audiences. This is in line with the brand’s ethos to leave no man behind in a connected world. These fantastic personalities include social media sensation Lasizwe, award-winning DJ Zinhle, TV personality Carina Nel and radio personality Felix Hlophe.

Other additional personalities joining Telkom include; one of Mzansi’s most adored twelebs, Aubrey Senyolo, also known as ‘Mr Airtime’, international TV personality Jonathan Boyton Lee, Radio, TV presenter and producer, model and TV presenter Marciel Hopkins and one of Mzansi’s most adored social media couple Rego and Dise. The team of influencer partners will be using their -digital presence to educate and connect with South African consumers through their diverse forms of content creation to drive engagement and education around Telkom’s offering.

Additionally, Telkom will continue the partnership with radio personalities Khutso Theledi, television personality Zizo Tshwete, radio personality DJ Brian Rikhotso, actor, TV and Radio personality Selby Mkhize, award-winning radio and TV personality Seipati “Twasa” Seoke, a radio legend in her own right Dudu ‘Lady D’ Khoza to continue help drive the brand’s vision to reach diverse communities in a language that they understand from IsiXhosa, IsiZulu, Afrikaans, Sesotho, Tsonga, and English.

Zoho unifies marketing operations with new platform driving business growth and improved customer experience

Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, has announced Zoho Marketing Plus, a unified platform that brings together marketing activities across campaign ideation, creation, execution, management, and measurement, providing stakeholders across the entire marketing organisation with a single, shared view of critical information for improved collaboration and results.

The new marketing platform increases the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving marketing leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences and behaviours so they can deliver dynamic, high-value customer experiences that drive brand affinity and customer happiness.

“Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed, and marketers are struggling to keep up. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles, data, and ROI,” said Andrew Bourne, regional manager for Africa.

Citizen Watches SA named official timing sponsor of the 2022 Sasol Solar Challenge

The Sasol Solar Challenge has announced that Citizen Watches SA, which is part of the Citizen Watch global network, has joined the event as the official timing sponsor.

“Time management is the essence of success of the Sasol Solar Challenge,” said Robert Walker, director and owner of the Sasol Solar Challenge. “This year’s event will be travelling through more than 20 different towns and making stops along the route to conduct activities including school and team activations. Teams will be challenged on the route by one another and timing will be an integral part of each team’s success. Time-keeping will be a crucial role in tracking and ensuring successful delivery of all these activities. Therefore, we are excited to have the global brand as an official timing sponsor.”

Citizen Watches SA will ensure that the event runs on time and that the teams, officials and organisers have the best time pieces available to do this.

hoola Modern Agency delivers remarkable impact for local and international partners.

hoola was recently appointed as the BKB Group’s digital agency on a full service account; this announcement follows in the wake of BKB’s listing on the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) in March 2022, confirming the agency’s belief that they are ready and able to deliver remarkable impact in the international market.

“We value strong and agile partnerships with brave clients that deliver remarkable impact in both business and brand, through collaboration,” said hoola founder and CEO, Danie Brink. “It is both humbling and exciting to have successfully established ourselves in the international market and secure projects with clients of this caliber, while still scaling the business in a sustainable way.”

This is by no means the only high-profile client that hoola has recently partnered with. The agency is currently developing and rolling-out a digital campaign for automotive giant HELLA’s Mining Division, producing creative work for the world-renowned Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), and successfully delivered a hybrid digital and in-store campaign for OK Zimbabwe’s iconic – OK Grand Challenge.

Making moves

kykNET’s Kassie-Kuiers celebrates 500K views milestone

The much-talked-about series, spearheaded by award-winning broadcaster and digital strategist Renaldo Schwarp, made its debut in November 2021 and has since been raking in the numbers, surpassing half-million views in less than six months since its inception.

‘Kassie-Kuiers met Renaldo Schwarp’ is an interactive entertainment extravaganza that spotlights kykNET most popular shows like Binnelanders, Suidooster, and fan favourite, Boer Soek ‘n Vrou. Heated and humorous, Schwarp not only delivers the latest scoops and TV news, but he also brings viewers closer to their favourite stars by asking burning questions.

This digital exclusive from kykNET broadcasts weekly on the channel’s digital properties and the podcast lovers, the show is also available on all major podcast platforms.

On the success of the show, Schwarp explains that it has exceeded all expectations: “When we started production on this, I would’ve never imagined that the numbers would grow at this rate. Reaching the half-million mark in less than six months still blows my mind and truly excites me for what we can achieve with digital products in the broadcast space.”

Schwarp, who is currently hosting a weeknight show on OFM, is no stranger to the digital arena. He has worked across multiple media brands, including Media24, Primedia Broadcasting, and more recently Kagiso Media as Jacaranda FM’s digital lead.

CASTLE LAGER BRAND TAKES SHO’T LEFT ON THE ROAD TO BECOME SA’S BEACON OF HOPE

Castle Lager has always been a brand that represents the values of resilience and unity, bringing together South Africans, through their favourite pastimes, for over 126 years.

“What drives pride within us as a Proudly South African Beer, is that Castle Lager reflects the characteristics and patriotism of South Africans, such as resilience in the face of challenges, a strong sense of community and what we believe is better defined as ‘courageous optimism’. It’s our love of our people, that makes us South African and ultimately, Mzansi’s favourite beer,” explained Castle Lager brand director, Wendy Bedforth.

Through these insights and with this spirit, the Castle Lager brand will position itself as a beacon of hope, inspiring action amongst our consumers, moving forward. “Consequently, the new brand direction will focus on the power of community. Castle Lager will be the brand that brings hope and would like to play a role in paying tribute to the amazing communities within South Africa, while reshaping and inspiring our people to take action for the South Africa we all believe is possible.”

The precursor to this shift already started in 2020 with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the brand contributed R7 million towards the Solidarity Fund. “The past two years have been marred by a pandemic, and that has made the power of community even more important in what it means to be South African. We see these examples with the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods, where many businesses and brands, including Castle, came to the support party to help. On our part, we did this through partnering with Gift of the Givers, donating R500 000 to this cause and playing a role in inspiring South Africans to take action,” added Bedforth.

As a brand that is invested in the spirit of community and friendship, it was a natural progression for Castle Lager to become the brand that brings hope.

In support of this worthy cause, Castle Lager will give up its valuable brand assets in support of the community businesses that make up the fabric of our nation, later this year. This will serve as a demonstration of our commitment to our communities and our people. Through this, the brand will be able to contribute towards beautifying our Kasi’s all around Mzansi, and uplifting local businesses to the benefit of the township economy.

Snacks – a tasty selection of bite-size best-you-knows delivered to your inbox

HaveYouHeard’s observational insights team has launched Snacks, a weekly delivery of news, inspiration, great work and WTF moments from the global zeitgeist.

Presented in an easily digestible format, snacks keeps readers up-to-date with the events and people shaping culture, saving them from mining through myriad social feeds.

Compiled by the agency’s culture lead and editor of cultural content platform @thisisin__, Brett Rogers, and his team, Snacks has been snapped up by HaveYouHeard’s clients and staff. Rogers, however, wants to share it with anyone and everyone interested in staying on the pulse of what’s happening in the world.

“The more informed we are as an industry of curious minds, the more innovative, interesting and relevant we become in the work we produce,” says Rogers.

While there may not be such a thing as free lunch, Snacks is free to subscribers, delivered to your mailbox every Monday. Sign up here or follow HaveYouHeard on LinkedIn where editions are posted weekly as well. To review past editions, visit //haveyouheard.co.za/snacks.

Google News Initiative Announces the Launch of the Digital Immersion Programme for South Africa

The Google News Initiative has announced the opening of the Digital Immersion Programme, South Africa edition. The Digital Immersion programme is a five day interactive workshop for key decision makers, designed to accelerate a publisher’s journey toward digital reader revenue.

The programme is designed for publishers at the beginning of their digital reader revenue journey and is aimed at organisations looking for rapid and actionable solutions to help in their transition to digital reader revenue. Publishers participating in the 2022 South Africa edition include: Caxton Digital, Arena Holdings, Sunday World, Sabido, Primedia Broadcasting, among others.

“I’m thrilled to be joined by news leaders across South Africa next week at the Digital Immersion programme,” said Dr. Alistair Mokoena, Country Director, South Africa, Google. “I look forward to hearing from the speakers and participants on new strategies for accelerating and sustaining digital reader revenue.”

The South Africa edition will feature expert speakers from the Financial Times, FT Strategies and Google. Read more on the program here.

The Digital Immersion Program for South Africa is one way that the Google News Initiative is providing training and resources to help accelerate publisher’s digital growth. Read more about Google’s commitment to supporting the future of news and journalism in South Africa in this blog post.

Marketing Indaba back at CTICC with its LIVE in-person marketing conference

It is time for marketers to take time out and gather to re-group, re-think, strategise, learn and re-connect at this year’s in-person Marketing Indaba in Cape Town. This popular marketing conference is open for marketing professionals from all industries and will be presented at the CTICC on 25 & 26 May 2022.

Successful marketing requires strategic vision and skilful execution. To stand out from the rest, marketers must be dynamic and master their craft. Marketing Indaba offers marketers the opportunity to stay informed and gain new perspectives on current and future marketing trends. Delegates agree that this conference always sparks new and practical ideas that can be implemented immediately for marketing success and business growth.

Presentations at Marketing Indaba covers a wide range of topics from marketing strategies, marketing trends, audience and target market development to branding, promotions, digital media, content creation, metaverse marketing, market research, customer experience, customer relations and more.

Speakers will deliver content that revolve around innovative ways of marketing, brand building and communications. This year 95% of the speakers are new to Marketing Indaba and more than 14 speakers will present during the two-day line-up.

Speakers include: Arthur Charlez (Consultant), Samantha Hogg (GinjaNinja), Ancillar Nombewu (Keynote Speaker), Monde Twala (Paramount), Ohawekazi Mdikane (Momentum Corporate CMO), André Steenekamp (Mark1), Brandon de Kock (BrandMapp), Carrie Linder (Hu$tler Marketing), Johann van Zyl (Nfinity), Philile Granie Mphemba (Keynote), Wayne Bischoff (Mediamark), Mike Handcock (Circle of Excellence), Odette Bucher (Digital Coach), Ted Frazer (Marketing Strategist) and Magriet Groenwald (Marketing Strategist).

These experts in their respective fields will share their experiences, learnings, best practices, advice, and tips during the programme. Marketing Indaba is for sure a must-attend event for all marketing managers and marketing assistants.

Marketers across all industries are welcome and invited to attend. Tickets are available online at www.marketingindaba.com or from the organiser’s office, CADEK Media at Tel: 021 854 4700.

Play Africa’s Design Thinking Fellowship empowers children through creative education

Play Africa is excited to announce that applications are open for the second cohort of the 2022 Design Thinking with Children Fellowship Programme.

The Fellowship programme forms part of Play Africa’s mission to create more child-friendly, safe and playful African cities through child-centred placemaking. Through the Fellowship, Play Africa will provide participants with the practical skills and the resources to implement design thinking workshops with children ages 7-12 and beyond.

Applications are open for Play Africa’s 2022 Design Thinking with Children Fellowship Programme

JOHANNESBURG (10 May 2022) – Play Africa, Southern Africa’s pioneering children’s museum and education makerspace based at Constitution Hill, has announced that applications are open for the second cohort of its 2022 Design Thinking with Children Fellowship programme.

The Fellowship programme is designed to empower children to think creatively as they develop innovative solutions to real world challenges. This unparalleled learning experience builds children’s confidence as problem-solvers, helping nurture the next generation of African creators, innovators and inventors. By empowering children to prototype new solutions for safer and more playful cities, we pioneer inclusive, creative education in Africa.

The Play Africa Fellowship programme welcomes applicants from a wide range of professions such as architecture, urban planning, design thinking, education, children’s advocacy and community development. The programme is also open to parents and guardians.

“Children are change makers who have a right to the city and deserve communities that serve their needs while reflecting their ideas and thinking,” says Zviko Kanyoka, programme manager at Play Africa. “So we’re looking for applicants who are passionate about empowering children to make their voices and ideas heard to transform their communities and cities”.

As part of the programme, Play Africa has developed an easy-to-use toolkit to build the capacity of placemakers, educators and others to lead a participatory creative education workshop that empowers children to solve real-world challenges that can positively influences the development of more child-friendly, safe and playful urban environments, with a focus on African cities and towns.

Through the Fellowship training, Play Africa will equip participants with the practical skills and the toolkit resource to implement design thinking workshops with children ages 7-12 and beyond. By the end of the training, Fellows will be able to run Play Africa’s Design Thinking with Children workshop in their own community and will receive a certificate acknowledging their successful completion.

The Design Thinking with Children programme is made possible with the support from The BIC Corporate Foundation that focuses on supporting partners and programmes which create stronger and more inclusive, creative communities while inspiring and equipping our children and young adults to make their mark on our world.

