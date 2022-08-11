The Radio Awards #MyStation competition receives a record number of votes













The twelfth iteration of The Radio Awards has seen a record of more than 1.1 million MyStation votes being received from listeners of radio across the country. This number exceeds the achievement of just under 880 000 entries received in 2021.

The MyStation Competition gives listeners the opportunity to vote for their favourite station, and to stand the chance to win an incredible prize. Listeners voted online at no charge by completing the voting form at www.radioawards.co.za.

The lucky listener who wins the R40 000 cash prize will be announced on 14 September 2022 via the official Radio Awards website and social media pages.

The voting results will determine the winners of two separate MyStation awards: Most Votes for the station that generates the highest number of online votes; and the Most Loyal Listener for the station that has the most votes as a ratio against their audience numbers.

This year’s awards programme received more than 1 700 entries across general and nomination categories from 173 radio stations and podcasters nationwide. This number surpasses the achievement of 1 500 entries received in 2021.

“The Awards continue to go from strength-to-strength, and it has been fantastic to see the enthusiasm that stations have displayed this year. We are delighted about the level of industry participation, and we look forward to hosting yet another show-stopping awards,” says Taryn Westoby, general manager of Arena Events who manage and own The Radio Awards.

Judging of the general category entries commenced on 14 June 2020, by an adjudication body of 40 broadcast and media industry professionals

The results will be reviewed by BDO South Africa, who have been appointed as the auditors of The 2022 Radio Awards. BDO South Africa is a global organisation which extends across 167 countries, with 7 offices and 1 400 professionals in South Africa.

The Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 26 November 2022. Further information on the Awards will be communicated in due course.

Mark these dates!

6 September 2022 – Finalist announcement for general categories

14 September 2022 – Lucky winner announcement of the MyStation Competition

23 September 2022 – Finalist announcement for nomination categories

26 November 2022 – The Radio Awards ceremony

For further enquiries about The Radio Awards, please contact Melissa De Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa

