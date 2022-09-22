Lester Kiewit new morning drive on CapeTalk as Clarence Ford joins team













With Refilwe Moloto leaving Cape Talk to take up a new challenge, Lester Kiewit is the new host of the talk station’s morning drive show. Clarence Ford steps into Kiewit’s former position as presenter of the mid-morning slot.

“The new show, billed Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit, covers everything you need to know to start your day while also helping you stay as close to the story as possible,” says Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk station manager of Kiewit’s new role.

Kiewit says while such early mornings might be tricky initially, he is “looking forward to the new show and hope to bring something fresh and dynamic. Early mornings may be a challenge for my body clock but I’m relishing the opportunity to unpack the news. We want to create memorable moments that our audiences will re-share with others.”

Moloto says her nearly four years at CapeTalk and Primedia Broadcasting have been “the surprise journey of a lifetime. I have truly embraced my experience and have been bowled over by how warmly audiences have embraced me back – in Cape Town and beyond. While I will miss my morning audience dearly, I am thrilled about my new role and can’t wait to tackle the challenge of curating world class content for the diverse audiences that Primedia serves across the group.” She leaves in order to expand her career by creating business-related content for a range of PMB platforms for audio, online and visual platforms.

Meanwhile Ford, who recently left Heart FM after 24 years on the station, says he is energised by the challenge and hopes he can “continue the spirit of transformation and influence real change in the radio medium by bringing open discussions that raise uncomfortable topics that people remember long after the show has ended for the day”.

Cape Talk turns 25 years old this year. Van Staden says, “We’re looking forward to these changes and it fits well with our quarter of a century in radio. Turning 25 is a milestone and in the broadcast media that has seen many fly-by-nights, it is something we are incredibly proud of.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 127 times, 36 visits today)