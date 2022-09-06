Primedia Outdoor celebrates women in a big way













[PRESS OFFICE] Primedia Outdoor joined in the Women’s Month celebrations by showcasing its astounding female staff and clients.

Women across Primedia’s OOH network were invited to share their own personalised messages and photos in line with supplied topics:

Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future. The concept of Generation Equality is a global campaign and links South Africa to global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030. Tell us why you’re proud to be a woman. Tell us why you are proud of the women in your life.

In total, there were 38 submissions from staff and women in the media industry screened across Primedia Outdoor’s roadside digital billboards located in South Africa during the month of August 2022.

“Women’s Month presented the perfect opportunity for us at Primedia Outdoor to really shine the spotlight on some of the incredibly talented women in our industry, celebrating their uniqueness and the creativity that they bring to what we do,” commented Dave Roberts, CEO of Primedia Outdoor.

“We received such positive feedback on this campaign! So many OOH industry players were over the moon to see their faces flighted alongside their inspirational messages during Women’s Month – for some, it was their first time seeing their own face on a billboard, which in itself is rather exciting,” commented Jorja Wilkins, marketing and marketing services executive at Primedia Outdoor.

Primedia Outdoor wishes to thank all the special women in the OOH industry for their contributions to this Women’s Month campaign and for all the hard work they put in to making the industry what it is. A very Happy Women’s Month to all!

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 17 times, 1 visits today)