The marketer’s roadmap to email marketing mastery













[PRESS OFFICE] Email is a powerful channel many marketers need to use thanks to returns reaching as high as $44 for every $1 spent. But when you’re learning the ropes, you soon realise that email marketing is a niche all on its own. How do you go from getting started to more advanced email functionality, like personalisation and journey automation?

We’ve plotted it out for you. Here’s what you need to know…

The email growth journey

So many marketers get into email marketing, learn some of the basics, and that’s where it ends. They send a bulk email and that’s it – goal achieved. Is this you? You might be missing out on incredible value, especially with stats like these:

72% of consumers will only engage with personalised messaging. ( SmarterHQ )

of consumers will only engage with personalised messaging. ( ) 75% of consumers are more likely to buy from retailers that know them by name, recommend products based on past purchases, or know their purchase history. ( Accenture )

of consumers are more likely to buy from retailers that know them by name, recommend products based on past purchases, or know their purchase history. ( ) 80% of marketing automation users see improved lead generation, and 77% see more conversions. ( Invespcro )

of marketing automation users see improved lead generation, and 77% see more conversions. ( ) 90% higher customer retention rates can come from omnichannel marketing automation. ( Instapage )

Sending bulk emails is just the beginning.

So, to guide marketers on how to maximise your email skills development, we’ve plotted out the journey for you. With this strategy, you’ll know, step by step, how to send the best bulk emails possible (a strong foundation is critical), and then how to get the most out of tools like personalisation and automation.

Level 1: Bulk communicator

A Bulk Communicator creates and distributes bulk emails, providing the same email experience for everyone on their database. If you’re on this level, you need to know the fundamentals of email marketing to help you manage your database (subscribes and unsubscribes), and to create, send, and schedule your communications.

Once you’ve mastered email marketing essentials like subscription forms, database management, email copywriting, design, and basic engagement tracking, you’ll be more equipped to get the most out of your bulk messages. From here, you’ll also be ideally positioned to start exploring the basics of email personalisation.

Level 2: Message personaliser

A Message Personaliser is someone who’s got the hang of bulk email and has just started dipping their toes into personalising their messages. They’re ideally positioned to learn things like how to greet a person by name in their emails, A/B testing two versions of an email to see which one performs best, managing data for personalisation (like tags and filters), and using cool features like dynamic content.

Personalisation can seem quite complex at first, so the idea is to start with the basics and go from there. When Message Personalisers are confident with their level of personalisation, it’s time to progress to the final level: Communication Automator.

Level 3: Communication automator

A Communication Automator is an advanced email marketing professional who’s dabbled in personalisation enough to see the value in using automated journeys to hyper-personalise their broader customer experience.

Marketers at this level learn to understand what an email workflow is, what triggers can be used to send an email to a specific contact, and what behaviours can be tracked to help customise which email they receive. They’ll also start to get an idea of what you can use workflows for, like welcome emails, ecommerce, or lead nurturing.

Advanced Communication Automators use this insight to begin automating entire functions within their businesses, saving time, resources, and consistently improving efficiencies in their organisations – all while improving client retention thanks to the personalised experience they have with their communications.

Optimise your email marketing

The journey to optimising your business with email personalisation and automation doesn’t need to be a confusing or lonely one. When you partner with a platform that already understands where you are and what you need to get to the next level, it’s as simple as taking the next step. Everlytic helps you sharpen your email marketing – even if you’re a seasoned marketing campaigner. Book a demo to find out more about how Everlytic can help you reach your goals.

This article first appeared on the Everlytic Blog on 20 June 2022.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 3 times, 8 visits today)