The Payback: When the money you stole is not there …













[PRESS OFFICE] A notorious gang leader returns from prison to set up his new life and to claim the money he left with his gang, after a heist they performed … only to discover that the money is not there. The only way to repay him, is for his old friends to join him in pulling off one more heist!

The year is 2010, at the height of the Soccer World Cup. Everyone is celebrating the wins, meeting at parks to watch matches and going to stadiums. But four dirt-bag friends Ntsimbi; Mary; Bazooka and Vincent, are planning the mother of all heists. Mary is to serve as the decoy girl. They manage to pull off the job successfully, and they make it to their base, feeling victorious.

That night they throw a huge party to celebrate their windfall. As they revel in their win, the police pounce on them. In a shootout, Mary, Vincent and the rest make off with the bag full of money, whilst Ntsimbi is apprehended. Does he give out his associate’s names, or will he go to prison alone?

Paul Maila (Vincent), Eve Rasimeni (Naomi), Thami Nqoco (Bazooka), Motsoaledi Setuma (Mary) star in this action-packed movie with a surprise love twist. The locally produced movie is produced by The Final Chapter, directed by Zuko Nodada & Thandeka Nodada.

The Payback is available now, exclusive to eVOD.

A year and over 500 000 registrations later. A year of 11 locally produced eVOD Original shows and movies. A year of unlimited entertainment and downloads.

eVOD is eMedia’s online streaming service which launched in August 2021. The streaming service has seen steady growth and surpassed modest forecasts when it registered 500,000 users within the 12-month space since launch. It is seen as the fastest-growing, subscription- free streaming service in South Africa.

Some of the most popular movies viewed on eVOD include Piet’s Sake (starring the late Jamie Bartlett), Atlantis, Abafana Ababi, and lately Umbrella Men – one of the most recently added locally produced movies. Verdeelde Liefde, Is’Phindiselo, and Housewives are some of the most viewed series – showing strong affinity for local content. House of Zwide, Elif, and Dr. Ali are among the most viewed using the Catch-Up feature on eVOD.

eMedia follows a strong focus and investment in local productions, creating work and exposure in the local economy, and celebrating exceptional local talent in South Africa. We are continually adding new viewing content and recently released another riveting movie, An Eye for an Eye, and a brand-new series, Umbali, in July 2022. Whatever It Takes (another eVOD Original) was added to the list of choice movies earlier this month. All of these are exclusive to the eVOD platform.

To assist viewers during load shedding, eVOD now live streams the channels eExtra and e.tv between 17:00 and 22:00 on load shedding days to enable viewers to keep watching their favourite shows.

We are excited about the growth of eVOD and the strong affinity and support for local content. eVOD hopes to enable many more South Africans to view ‘your shows, your way’ on any device and at any time.

Recent releases

An Eye for An Eye: Movie

A good and honest man, Caesar Khumalo, is caught up in the murder of his brother, Khulu. Subsequently, he is framed for killing a police officer; he is presented with a certain death or jail time and with little choice but to flee the country and hide out. Years later, he returns to Johannesburg to bury his deceased Granny. Caesar’s arrival is noticed, and he is hunted down by a police detective Capt. Vosloo wants him behind bars and a crime boss, The Don, who wants him dead. Caesar doesn’t seem to have much reason to stay and plans to skip town again, but before he does, he visits his ex-girlfriend, Lucy, and discovers that he is a father to Zack. Presented with a new life, he decides to stand his ground and prove his innocence by helping Vosloo capture The Don. After failing to capture Caesar, The Don kidnaps and ransoms Lucy in exchange for the evidence Caesar has on

him. Caesar has no choice but to meet The Don and his gang head-on in a gun battle where only one will survive. //youtu.be/sMLomLV3w3I

uMbali: Series

When Mbali’s boyfriend, Siya, is arrested and the family’s main financial support is lost, the gorgeous street-smart Mbali makes a solemn promise that she will do whatever it takes to leave the township for a taste of the ‘good life. Will this slay queen survive the concrete jungle? //youtu.be/uEJie_DYcAc

Whatever it Takes: Movie

A young mother with a sickly child is left with nobody to care for her when the sole breadwinner, her brother, is killed. With nowhere else to turn, she takes matters into her own hands, going for a life of crime, forming an all-woman gang that goes head to head with a violent ATM bombing gang and the police force. //youtu.be/UrtOZKSDb00

