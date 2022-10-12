RSG celebrates 85 years of colour and sound!













[PARTNER CONTENT] The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) only Afrikaans radio station, RSG, celebrates 85 years of successful and excellent broadcasting in October 2022.

With programming and music that is relevant, stimulating and entertaining, RSG remains the favourite radio station for many South Africans, after 85 years of broadcasting.

The national radio station targets the modern, progressive Afrikaans speaking community, regardless of demographic background. It seeks to appeal to forward-thinking Afrikaans speaking citizens between the ages of 35-49, from the upper SEM’s (7-10) and has just over 1.3 million listeners tuning in per week (RAMS June 2021-May 2022).

Throughout the month of October, the station will celebrate 85 years of Afrikaans radio, with a variety of programmes that will make any listener tune in for more. Listeners can visit rsg.co.za for the full line-up of music, drama, documentaries and competitions.

The celebrations will conclude at the end of the month on a high note with a live concert of the oldest show on South African radio – U Eie Keuse (Your Own Choice). This two -hour long concert will be broadcast live from the M1 Studio in Auckland Park on Saturday, 29 October 2022. The concert will start at 20:00 and will be hosted by Willem Pelser. He will take the audience on a musical journey of the most popular requests from RSG’s listeners over the past few years, led by a world class orchestra and top soloists.

The station’s talk shows, news and actuality programmes, lifestyle trends, documentaries, radio dramas as well as entertainment and information programmes are some of the elements that make RSG one of a kind. In addition, RSG continuously addresses pertinent issues and empowers listeners through specific programming that focuses on topics and themes that resonate with the audience.

According to Louise Jooste, RSG’s business manager, “As one of the SABC’s oldest radio platform, RSG is more than just a radio station. It is a friend, confidant, a historical archive and an integral part of our listener’s way of living. RSG is a home where listeners will find something that they like or that is of value to them.”

More information can be found at rsg.co.za, on Twitter (@zarsg) and Instagram (@rsg_100104fm) Make sure you are tuned in on RSG to be part of the festivities.

