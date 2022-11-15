Awards Wrap: Showmax Promax Africa’s Marketing Team of the Year, Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards finalists revealed, Dentsu Creative SA scores global accolade













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Showmax named Marketing Team of the Year at the 2022 Promax Africa Awards

Showmax was named Marketing Team of the Year at the 2022 Promax Africa Awards, the awards for the entertainment marketing community.

The team’s recent successes include the launch of the first Showmax Original telenovela The Wife, which became the most popular title on Showmax ever and trended at the top of Twitter every Thursday throughout its first two seasons, and at #1 again last Thursday, 10 November 2022, when S3 premiered.

In addition, Clearwater’s radio ad for Sex in Afrikaanswon Gold for Best Radio Promotion, while Showmax also picked up Silvers for Devilsdorp’s Integrated Marketing Campaign and The Real Housewives of Lagos’ Social Media Campaign, which generated over 21 million video views, over 386 000 tweets using the #RHOLagos hashtag, and 133% growth across all of the Showmax social media accounts for Nigeria.

Paying subscribers to Showmax grew 50% year on year, according to the interim results released by MultiChoice last week, for the period ending 30 September 2022.

The Promax Africa wins follow Golds for Devilsdorp at the 2022 PRISM Awards (for Best Arts and Entertainment PR for Devilsdorp) and 2022 New Generation Awards (for Best Use of Podcast/Vlog). Similarly, in 2021, Showmax won Online Strategy of the Year at The New Generation Awards; ranked seventh overall in digital agencies at The Loeries; won Promax Golds for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign and Best Promotion for a Streaming Service; and Best Visual Effects at the coveted Ciclope Africa and Middle East Awards.

“Getting Africans watching and talking about films, series and documentaries must be one of the most fun briefs around,” said Lauren McInnes, Showmax’s head of brand and marketing. “Showmax content dominated both the SAFTAs and Emmys this year, so we couldn’t have asked for a stronger lineup to promote.”

DENTSU CREATIVE South Africa wins global acclaim

DENTSU CREATIVE, formerly known as John Brown Media, with client Old Mutual have just walked off with global accolades for Best Global Integrated Content Campaign of the Year, at the annual Global Content Awards, held virtually on 10 November 2022.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement, and it’s brilliant to have our work with Old Mutual Corporate recognised on the global stage.

It’s especially rewarding to have won for Nine Yards, a content-led campaign set up to guide SMEs through the depths of Covid-19 and the challenging post-pandemic build-back period, supporting this audience when they needed it most,” said Natalie Wilson, managing director, DENTSU CREATIVE.

The Global Content Awards celebrate excellence in content marketing and rewards agencies and in-house teams across the world who are creating high quality, valuable content which attracts, informs, engages and retains an audience to ultimately deliver traffic and profit.

Finalists announced for Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022

Sama Sama is a finalist

Twyg has revealed the finalists for the fourth annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards. “With over 100 entries pouring in over the past few weeks, we are proud to say we received some really exciting and original sustainable fashion work,” said Jackie May, founder and editor of Twyg.

Esethu Cenga, co-Founder and CEO at Rewoven and jury member, said she was excited to see design with purpose, and that “embodies the aspirational aspect of being a sustainable brand”.

Fellow jury member, Nisha Kanabar, founder of Industrie Africa, agreed, “We saw everything in this year’s entries from striking designs and great cultural and social consideration.”

The finalists for each Awards category are listed below. The Changemaker Award presented by Country Road is chosen from the winners of these categories.

Accessory Award

Hamethop

St. Reign

PICHULIK

Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa

VIVIERS Studio

Droomer – Cleo Droomer

Rethread

Nicholas Coutts Award

Filkile Zamagcino Sokhulu

Leandi Mulder

Laaniraani

Student Award presented by Levi’s South Africa

Aidan Peters

Fashion Students Archive

Artfits

Textiles and Mills Award

Adeles Mohair

ZURI and IMANI

Trans-seasonal Award

Lesiba Mabitsela

Sama Sama

The BAM collective

African Renaissance Designs

Retail Award

Merchants on Long

Wisi-Oi-Marketplace

Petit Fox

CMT and Manufacturer Award

Sparrow Society

Gerber and Co

Woodstock Laundry

Influencer Award

Bhumehl

Khensani

Xzavier Zulu

Flume wins 11 awards at the annual Assegai Awards

The annual Assegai Direct & Integrated Marketing Awards took place at The Venue in Melrose Arch on Thursday 10 November 2022, and independent full-service digital marketing agency, Flume, walked away with 11 awards.

The Assegai Awards acknowledge and award those whose Integrated Marketing campaigns deliver exceptional results. Since their inception, the Assegai Awards have striven to benchmark the South African Direct Marketing industry, to highlight best-in-class examples and encourage all players in the industry to work towards achieving greatness in their campaigns. The ultimate goal remains to keep raising the bar for the whole industry.

The accolades that Flume was awarded are:

Leader: Woolworths Valentines Day 2022 (Mobile)

Silver: Canon Festive Campaign 2021 (Video content)

Silver: Woolworths Valentines Day 2022 (Retail & E-Tail)

Silver: Nedbank MoneyEDGE (Shared value)

Gold: Canon Festive Campaign 2021 (Branded content)

Leader: The Capital Hotels SEO (Travel, hospitality and transportation)

Leader: The Capital Hotels SEO (Campaigns under R500 000)

Leader: Regent (Customer Acquisition Campaign)

Bronze: Woolworths Christmas 2021 Campaign (Data-driven technology)

Silver: Woolworths Easter Campaign 2022 (Retail & E-Tail)

Silver: Woolworths Easter Campaign 2022 (Mobile)

“We’re privileged to work with clients that give us the opportunity to create work that matters. These awards are testament to the great team we have at Flume,” says Jacques Du Bruyn, Managing Director of Flume.

Flume first opened its doors in 2013 and over the years has expanded into a full-service digital marketing agency, integrating all aspects of digital marketing to provide best-in-class outcomes. With a staff complement of just over 100, headquartered out of Johannesburg and with offices in Cape Town and Europe, Flume currently serves a multitude of clients from around the world and in various regions.

Flow Communications scoops five Assegai Awards, bringing overall awards tally to 100



Flow Communications won five Direct Marketing Association of South Africa Assegai Awards for 2022, bringing the integrated marketing agency’s total awards tally to 100 since 2005.

Flow won five Assegai awards for three clients at the awards evening held at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on 10 November 2022:

• Marine Protected Areas: MPA Day: a Silver Award in the campaign for under R500 000 category

• The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR campaign: a Leader Award in the campaign for under R500 000 category

• The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre 4IR campaign: a Silver Award in the technology and communications category

• Hollard Do It On Purpose: a Leader Award in the financial services category

• Marine Protected Areas: MPA Day: a Leader award in the campaign for corporate social responsibility/social good

“We are thrilled! To have been honoured with five Assegais last night, and now to have hit 100 awards since we started the agency is unbelievable,” says Flow Communications CEO Tara Turkington. “Our goal has always been to do work we love, with people we like, making a difference in the world. That seems to be the winning formula.”

What’s new for Cannes Lions 2023

Introducing the Entertainment Lions for Gaming: The Entertainment Lions for Gaming celebrate creative work that connects people to brands through gameplay.

Entries will need to demonstrate how brands successfully tapped into complex gaming communities and seamlessly added real value to the overall gaming experience while driving commercial success.

Updating the Eligibility Period: The end of the previous eligibility period came after the final deadline, leaving little time for some work to sit in market and demonstrate measurable impact.

For 2023, the work submitted must have aired, launched or been released to the public for the first time between 21 Feb 2022 and 23 April 2023. (If only part of the campaign falls into this window, see the Rules for more information).

Refresh to Creative B2B Lions: Following its inaugural year, the Creative B2B Lion has been refreshed by removing the distinction between Products and Services across the categories to better reflect the B2B industry.

In addition a new ‘Integrated Campaign’ category has been introduced to ensure that the Lion recognises the multi-touchpoint, multi-stakeholder nature of the buying journey for B2B creative work.

The weightings of the judging criteria have also been altered to place more emphasis on the strategy of the work.

Refresh to Pharma Lions: The Pharma Lions have been refreshed for 2023, to ensure the Lion clearly distinguishes the difference between Pharma work that faces heavy regulation and Health & Wellness work which can air without the same stringent restrictions.

All work entered into Pharma Lions must be aimed at specific practitioners and patient groups in relation to the management of a disease or medical condition diagnosed and treated by a healthcare professional.

In addition, the sections have been restructured so that all Regulated work and Non-Regulated work are now separate, and the Health Mediums have also been updated to align more closely with the specialisms of the Lions.

Refresh to Mobile Lions:The definition of Mobile Lions has been updated for 2023 to include all applications of portable devices and mobile technology, In addition, categories across the Lion have been amended to celebrate work that focuses on how the mobile device was central to the user experience.

Entries will need to demonstrate creativity through the application of technology on portable platforms; work where a hand-held or wearable environment is central to the idea and the experience and enables key aspects of the execution.

Introduction of the Metaverse across the Lions: Cannes Lions 2023 will see the introduction of the Metaverse into categories focused on New Realities and Emerging Tech. For the purposes of the Awards, the use of the Metaverse is defined as ‘the creative application of immersive experiences which creatively push the boundaries of technology’.

Other category descriptions across the Lions have been expanded to include virtual worlds, new realities and the associated technology and innovations.

A focus on Impact, Effectiveness and Growth: For Impact, Effectiveness and Growth, entrants will be asked to provide information that demonstrates the impact of the creative work, taking into account the wide variety of metrics that showcase the effectiveness of creativity.

All Lions except Digital Craft, Film Craft and Industry Craft will have this question as part of the written submission.

Embedding Sustainability across the Lions: Cannes Lions is a proud member of Ad Net Zero and as part of this, we want to support the industry’s drive to reduce the carbon impact of developing, producing and airing creative work to real net zero by 2030.

Starting this year, all entrants will be encouraged to provide information that outlines their C02 emissions as part of the production process, using AdNet Zero’s five-point Action Plan as a guide. In this first year, the information won’t be used as part of the judging process, but will be used to help set a baseline to use for future criteria.

A drive for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: For 2023, entrants will be encouraged to provide information about the composition of the teams involved ‘behind the camera’ and any relevant information about the brand or agency’s DE&I agenda. Whilst this information won’t be part of the written submission, and so won’t contribute towards judging, it is intended to measure progress and help inform future criteria.

This move builds on the objectification and harmful stereotypes criteria introduced in 2017 and will contribute to the ongoing partnerships by continuing to work closely with the Geena Davis Institute for Gender in Media, and the Unstereotype Alliance.

Bestmed Excels in Customer Experience

From left to right- Sarina de Beer (Ask Afrika), Maria Petousis, Elmarie Jooste (Bestmed), Denelle Morais (Bestmed), Andrea Rademeyer (Ask Afrika), Refiloe Latha (Bestmed)

Bestmed Medical Scheme, the fourth largest open medical scheme and the largest self-administered medical scheme in the country, received top honours in the Medical Aid Companies category at the latest Ask Afrika Orange Index Awards, held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg recently.

The Ask Afrika Orange Index, which is hailed as one of the most referenced customer experience benchmarks in South Africa, reveals that customer satisfaction has improved, with strong-performing brands like Bestmed benefiting from a focus on fairness, overall service, emotion, channel satisfaction and reputation.

“Our ‘Personally Yours’ approach to delivering services adds value for our members and is a winning formula for us. We remain committed to our essence of by members, for members so we can continue to respond with agility to members’ needs.

“Receiving this recognition for the second time in three years is a big honour. We are immensely proud of this award as it is testament to our hard work and commitment to quality service and healthcare,” said Denelle Morais, manager marketing and communications at Bestmed Medical Scheme.

Clover Mama Afrika wins 15th consecutive Diamond Arrow Award in the PMR.africa Excellence Awards

During September and October, PMR.africa completed its annual national survey to assess companies and institutions in South Africa perceived to enhance economic development, growth and stability through their Corporate Care – Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programmes and initiatives.

The Clover Mama Afrika project achieved the highest rating in the Business Category: Food Manufacturers/Processors, earning us our 15th prestigious Diamond Arrow Award. The Clover Mama Afrika project scored 4.27 out of a possible 5.00.

“Winning this award for the fifteenth consecutive time proves that the positive impact the project makes on South African communities does get noticed by the greater business community. It also serves as inspiration for everyone who is involved in Clover Mama Afrika to keep up this valuable work,” exclaims Prof Elain Vlok, Clover Manager, Clover Mama Afrika Trust. “The Clover Mama Afrika team is grateful for the unwavering support we receive from our project partners, suppliers and sponsors across South Africa,” Vlok concludes.

2023 INMA Global Media Awards competition now open for entries

The 2023 INMA Global Media Awards competition is now open for entries – with a deadline of 27 January.

The INMA Global Media Awards competition rewards outstanding achievement in news brands, use of media features, product, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, and newsroom.

While INMA has rewarded excellence in news media since 1937, no year quite compares to the past 12 months of a global pandemic that has profoundly impacted the media business.

INMA aspires in 2022 to capture the progress of the news industry’s transformation and reinvention, accelerated by the developments of the past year.

We invite you to submit entries in 20 categories across 2 segments of media company so that 40+ judges can make an even-handed comparison of campaigns and initiatives worldwide.

