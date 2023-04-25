Good Hope FM has announced that A-list presenter, actress, model, MC, voice artist, life coach, speaker and philanthropist, Mishka Loesch, will be joining the station on 1 May 2023. She’ll be moving in behind the mic on The Big Breakfast with Stan Mars as news anchor.

The 31-year-old, Stellenbosch-born Loesch, formerly Mishka Patel, was part of the on- air team at the station before, but took a little over a year’s break to focus on a new business venture. “I had to make a choice then, and even though it was 100% the correct decision for me at the time, I am so thrilled to be back,” she said in a press release.

“The business is in a great place, and I am ready to have my voice heard again. I am especially thrilled because I’m back in a brand-new role, a new team and a new time slot – exciting times!”

She says that coming from a TV background, where many broadcasts aren’t live, radio appeals to her because of its immediacy, the fact that it sees one’s personality and your mind taking centre stage, and the fact that it provides a connection with listeners on a level that is unique and truly special.

Crazy radio team

As a loyal Big Breakfast listener, Mishka is looking forward to joining one of the craziest radio teams on the planet: “I’ve worked with both Stan and producer Andriques (Petersen) before on weekends and they are incredible people. Both took me under their wings when I was a newbie. Dalin Oliver is just the funniest and kindest person, and being part of a team that’s absolutely committed to building something great, something next level is something I’m super stoked about.”