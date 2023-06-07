5FM is calling out for people under the age of 25 to engage with 5 Extra by submitting their DJ mixes or music via the 5FM App – or simply reaching out and sharing their amazing and unique stories for the opportunity to be featured on 5 Extra.

On Monday, 5FM launched an online pop- up station on its App, dedicated to all the hottest content and tunes, exclusively created by under 25s, to celebrate Youth Month.

“What sets ‘5FM Extra – Youth Month Edition’ apart from other pop-up radio stations is that the station is being curated and created exclusively by the youth, for the youth,” said 5FM’s business manager, JD Mostert, “We continue to look for new ways in which to place our audience at the absolute epicentre of what we have to offer, and ‘5 Extra – Youth Month Edition’ provides the perfect opportunity to do exactly that – showcasing the phenomenal talent and potential of South Africa’s youth.”

The station will feature artists under the age of 25, DJ mixes from the youngest and freshest masters of the decks who are making the country move to their beat, as well as engaging information and entertainment pieces reflecting the voice of the youth.

Furthermore, ‘5 Extra – Youth Month Edition’ will be featuring special radio shows, compiled and presented by South African campus radio stations, reinforcing the station’s passion for building strong relationships with the young movers and shakers, developing top talent, giving back and, most importantly, impacting and moving young people in South Africa to change lives for the better.