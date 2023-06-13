The increasingly fast-paced and demanding nature of the advertising industry often takes its toll on professionals – and the youth cohort is particularly vulnerable to burnout.

In South Africa, where the industry is rapidly evolving, it has now become imperative for advertising agencies to prioritise the well-being of their young staff. Sadly, the industry often fails in this respect.

Young professionals in advertising face unique challenges that contribute to burnout. These include long working hours, tight deadlines, intense competition, and lofty expectations. Additionally, the digital revolution has added new layers of complexity, as young marketers are expected to navigate a rapidly evolving landscape of social media, data analytics, and emerging technologies.

Burnout negatively impacts client service. Exhausted and demotivated staff members may struggle to maintain clear communication, meet project deadlines, and deliver high-quality work consistently.

Limits ability

Clients, who are critical to an agency’s success, may become dissatisfied with the level of service they receive, leading to strained relationships and potential business loss.

And while creativity is the lifeblood of advertising, burnout stifles inventive thinking. When young professionals are overwhelmed by exhaustion and stress, their ability to generate ideas and execute them effectively is compromised. This not only limits the agency’s ability to deliver impactful campaigns but also hampers its competitive edge in a constantly evolving market.

The approach to managing young agency professionals starts with creating a work environment that encourages open dialogue, empathy, and support. Managers need to regularly check in with their teams, offering guidance and resources to manage workload effectively.

The offsite debate

In a margin-pressure environment this may seem like a luxury, but employees must be encouraged to maintain a healthy work-life balance by implementing flexible working hours, remote work options and regular breaks.

The offsite debate is a contentious one as agencies do perform better with constant corridor communication, but good managers should know how to find a judicious sweet spot.

Agencies that encourage hobbies, physical activity and social connections outside work will also gain a competitive edge, again with a caveat that social connection is not code for excessive behaviour. Too many agencies pay lip service to ongoing training and upskilling programmes to equip young professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the industry. There is no doubt this boosts their confidence, job satisfaction and overall resilience.

Sense of community

While this should be de rigueur for agencies, fostering a culture of teamwork and collaboration do perform better, this fosters a sense of community and reduces the feeling of isolation. The well-being of the young employees in South Africa’s advertising industry should be a top priority for agencies.

By addressing burnout, they can ensure that their young professionals are equipped to deliver exceptional client service and produce creative output that sets them apart.

Andrew Shuttleworth is chief operating officer of The Brave Group.