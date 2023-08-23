Derek Watts died almost 36 years to the date he and co-anchor Ruda Landman launched Carte Blanche on M-Net in August 1988. He lost his life to cancer on his birthday.

News broke on Tuesday afternoon that Watts had lost his battle against the illness that saw him step away from Carte Blanche in July this year. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning surrounded by loved ones. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his #CarteBlanche family,” the investigative journalism TV show’s presenters confirmed.

And MultiChoice then extended its condolences to Watts’ family, friends and loved ones. “We remember him as a dedicated investigative journalist and a longstanding presenter of Carte Blanche. His unwavering commitment to his work and his determination in the face of challenges were truly remarkable. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May they find solace in the cherished memories they shared and may Derek’s legacy continue to inspire us all,” said Nomsa Philiso, MultiChoice CEO of General Entertainment.

Carte Blanche colleague Bongani Bingwa led the tributes that began pouring in from around South Africa. “One of the kindest, most generous professionals to ever do it. The room disappeared when he spoke to you. Even as a colleague, he made me feel like I was Mother Theresa. Condolences to Belinda and his children, Tyrone and Kirstin.,” he wrote on X.

Another Carte Blanche journalist, Macfarlane Moleli, wrote, “Oh Papa D my beloved Oom Derek, im broken. I was looking forward to bringing that Tri Series medal for IRONMAN South Africa to you. I gave you my finisher shirt from PE and told you that if you feel weak just wear my IronMan shirt and you will get stronger. Who is going to wait for me at the finish line in Mossel Bay Papa D? Your hand around my shoulder as i struggled through ironman, and you believing in me will forever be in my heart for the rest of my life. Thank you to Aunty Bellinda and the kids for sharing you with us and allowing us the pleasure of enjoying your greatness. I do not know a kinder more loving and sincere human being. MamaFlo and Mama Patsy prayed for you everyday and asked me every time about your well being, it hurts telling them that you are no more. Oh Papa D, our giant tree.”

But the tributes didn’t just come in from fellow journalists. Watts is beloved of millions of ordinary South Africans who tuned into Carte Blanche every Sunday night for a dose of excellent investigative journalism. Carte Blanche remains appointment viewing on M-Net, and to a man, they say ‘Sunday nights will never be the same again”.

You have to be a legend for Nando’s to turn around a tribute ad in less time than it takes to grill a perfect peri-peri chicken.

Watts was synonymous with Carte Blanche. While Landman retired from the show in 2007, he continued, the veteran broadcaster with a team of top South African talent unearthing the truths of our times. But he loved writing about cars too. He told The Citizen, ““I have been writing about cars for about two decades. I love it, it is structured and makes me feel like I am in control.”

Motoring journalist Peter Frost wrote, “To most he was Carte Blanche, but to me he was a petrolhead, a regular at launches. His was a happy presence, always smiling, ready for a laugh, stuck up never, good with the car washers as well as the glitterati. We shared a few cabins, most memorably a TT, his legs around his ears even as he waxed lyrical about the Audi’s acres of space. Big tree fallen. Make use of every opportunity, every second. Derek certainly did.”

As fellow motoring journalist Ciro De Siena wrote on X, “A career longer than most of us can remember and yet it still feels like he’s gone too soon. That is the mark of a person who makes such a positive impact that you never ever want them to go. I am terribly sad to hear of #DerekWatts‘s passing. A great tree has fallen.”

His wasn’t the only tree analogy – Watts stood an impressive two metres tall.

The Southern Africa Dakar Group posted, “A great tree has fallen. Thank you Derek Watts; your legacy will not be forgotten. Rest in peace #derekwatts”.

Echoed by top enduro rider and Dakar winner Kirsten Landman, who added, “Grew up watching you on TV, and it was a Pleasure to have met you. Rest In Peace Derek.”

Friends and colleagues recounted special times with Watts.

Alan Ford

Alan Ford posted on Facebook from Watt’s home. “26 years ago I met my hero, the legendary Derek Watts! Other the years we have worked together and celebrated so many special life moments. Both Derek and his wonderful wife, Belinda Watts have become incredibly dear friends in my life!

“Tonight I sat with Belinda, and we spoke about how incredible his life and legacy was, and all the great moments shared! Derek was an inspiration, a mentor, a Brave fighter for justice, but most of all he was my kind, funny, compassionate friend!

“We sat just a few weeks ago planning a new television venture, but that was not meant to be!

“I am deeply saddened today, but I am so proud to have known you, and to have been in your life D! I am so proud, of the role you played in Sponsors of Brave – inspiring our nation!

“My deepest sympathies to Belinda, Kirsty, Ty and all the family! Derek is at peace, but lived a full, great life!

“I love, and will miss you my dear friend!

“May Your Dear Brave Soul Rest In Peace!

After speaking to Belinda today, she has asked in lieu of flowers please support The Kirsty Watts Foundation: https://www.kirstywattsfoundation.org.za/

David O’Sullivan

The thing I will remember most about Derek Watts is that you had to be wary of him. I’m not referring to his Carte Blanche exploits. Let me explain.

He and his wonderful wife Belinda had invited Jacqui O’Sullivan and I for supper. Derek was eager for me to sample an imported beer that he had bought that morning. It was delicious and I drained it. He refilled my glass a couple more times, ignoring my questions about the identity of the beer. I was being set up.

After half an hour Jacqui pulled me aside. “You are drunk!”. I was feeling a bit woozy, but surely not after three beers? Derek was amused. The beer was 14% alcohol and he had happily watch me glug it back. I was on the sparkling water after that.

At Dan Nicholl‘s wedding, an event that still makes my liver shrink, Derek commandeered a bottle of tequila and circulated among the guests, offering them tequila shots. No one turns down a chance to have tequila shots with Derek. He got that reception moving at high speed very quickly. Deep into the evening, as Rob Louw tried to fight him off, Derek insisted that tequila didn’t make you drunk, it sobered you up. Those who believed him regret their idiocy to this day.

Derek stood out for many reasons, not least because of his height. His longevity at Carte Blanche made him part of many South Africans’ household every Sunday night. His face was instantly familiar, and he dealt with his fame with ease. If I had lunch with Derek at a restaurant, I had to be prepared to share our time with the countless people who came over for a photo. If this was tedious for Derek, he never showed it. In fact, he seemed to love it. I got used to being a photographer, tasked with preserving the memory for his fans.

Walking with Derek in a public place was slow going. You would be chatting away to him, and suddenly you realised you were alone, talking to yourself. Derek had stopped to chat to someone who’d approached him. You’d have to wait until Derek finished his conversation and only then could you move on.

Initially I thought he knew all the people he was talking to, because he gave them so much of his attention.

“Who ARE all those friends of yours?”

“No idea. They seemed nice.”

I have fond memories of working with Derek when I was a member of Carte Blanche’s legal team and 20 years after that when we were presenters on Carte Blanche’s Oscar Pistorius Trial Channel. When I think of this self-effacing, gentle, fun-loving, giant of a man, with a ready smile and laugh, I immediately remember his unhurried gait, his goofy laugh, his impish sense of humour, his kindness and his humility. And his ability to get a party going.

RIP Derek. Much love to Belinda, Kirsty and Tyrone.

Chantal Rutter Dros

It feels as though it was too early for you to go, Derek Watts. I share the sentiment of most South Africans that Sunday nights will never be same. Your reputation stretched from Parliament to Pofadder … and everywhere in between. You had the remarkable ability to make everyone feel special. The first time I met you I was a new CB anchor. We shared a bottle of wine in Hyde Park … and from then we always stayed in contact. You will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to your family, friends and all the rest of us who had the privilege of knowing you. #RIPDerek

Liz Fish

Your warm chuckle and dad jokes, we had so many hilarious moments together. Your incredible kindness and respect for people, you were a great teacher, a wonderful friend and a true legend who always had time to take a picture with someone no matter what pressure we were under to get to the next location. Your ability to ask the hard hitting questions but never with malice or disrespect. Your incredible love for your family, always making time to call them on those long drives. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made to tell another great story. To the very last you were so brave and positive. Hamba kahle dear friend, lala salama, safari njema.

Watts on his memorable moments

Watts’ long career had many memorable moments. He listed a few Carte Blanche highlights on his website.

MOST MEMORABLE Standing at Mt Everest with Kathy O’Dowd. Wearing just a thin track suit. Cold, stark, beautiful and once in a lifetime feeling of exhilaration.

NERVE-WRACKING Taking a hired car into Bosnia during the war and walking down Sniper’s Alley. Then being arrested and sent across the bridge. Never seen destruction on that scale and didn’t want to become part of it.

EXCITING Boarding the aircraft carrier George Washington during the Gulf War. Scream of jet fighters taking off, thump as they landed back on deck after missions. Bombs and missiles being wheeled around. The American war machine on the move.

FAVOURITE DESTINATION America where we have done stories as diverse as a street sweeper from Cape Town becoming an opera star to NASA’s bid to put man on Mars.

WORST Rick Lomba being killed by a tiger while we were doing a story on the removal of animals from the Luanda Zoo.

MOST EMBARRASSING Following the trail of the primate hunters in Cameroun and, when the driver couldn’t get us back to the Hilton Hotel in Yaunde, eating the evidence!

MOST IMPACT Deep diving with Trevor Hutton in Namibia and trying to get down to 15 metres. He’d just broken the world record at 66 m! OR Tuli Elephants…the country was enraged. Thousands of calls, faxes and e- mails. Newspapers and radio stations around the country. How we broke story with Daphne Shelldrake.

MOST INTERESTING PERSON Deepak Chopra – His ideas seem radical and esoteric but are based on medical and scientific research…right down to the last atom!