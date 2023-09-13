The top ten finalists across 72 categories of the 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey have been announced.

The results of the annual survey are highly anticipated on the South African retail and marketing calendar, as youths reveal the brands that resonate and which they consider ‘cool’. The winning brands in each category will be celebrated at an Awards event on 20 September 2023.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey – conducted by Yellowwood – is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth aged 8 to 24 years find on-trend and aspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals alike.

This year, the ten brands that have performed most successfully across their respective categories, and are finalists for the Coolest Brand Overall award (in alphabetical order) are: Adidas, Apple, BMW, Coca-Cola, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Puma, Samsung, and Vans

Apart from recognising products and services, the survey also touches on the youth perception of sportspeople, entertainers, and celebrities. Awards for theCoolest Local Celebrity, Coolest Local Radio Personality and Coolest Local Sportsperson will also be announced on 20 September.

Partners of Sunday Times GenNext 2023 include: Gautrain Management Agency, African Bank, Converse, Doritos, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, MTN, NikNaks, Pin Pop, Proudly SA, Rookie USA, Simba Munchiez, Cliff Central, and Arena Events.

Below are category finalists in the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext survey (in alphabetical order). Only those categories listed below will be announced at the Awards event on 20 September, however all category winners will be published in the Sunday Times on 24 September 2023:

Coolest Advertising Medium 2023 Coolest Specialist Health & Beauty Store 2023 Coolest Fitness App 2023 Email Advertising/ Email Marketing Avon 30 Day Fitness Challenge / 30 Day Challenge Facebook Clicks Apple Fitness Google / Google Ads Dis-Chem Daily Yoga Instagram Edgars Google Fit Magazines / Books Foschini Huawei Fitness / Huawei Health Newsletter MAC Nike Training Club Posters / Flyers / Pamphlets / Brochure Signature Planet Fitness live TikTok Sorbet Samsung Health App Twitter The Body Shop SweatCoin Fitness App YouTube Woolworths Virgin Active App Coolest Alcohol Brands 2023 Coolest Hot beverage 2023 Coolest Food Delivery App 2023 4th Street Wines Cadbury Hot Chocolate Bolt Foods Belgravia London Gin Freshpak Rooibos Tea Checkers Sixty60 Brutal Fruit Hug in a Mug Debonairs Pizza Cruz Vodka Jacobs Kronung Coffee KFC Heineken Milo McDelivery Hennessy Cognac Mugg & Bean Coffee Mr D Foods Jägermeister Nescafé Nando’s Savanna Nespresso Pick n Pay ASAP! Smirnoff Nestlé Hot Chocolate Takealot Food Delivery Service Tanqueray Gin Starbucks Coffee Uber Eats Coolest Banks 2023 Coolest Hotel Brands 2023 Coolest Gaming Console 2023 ABSA City Lodge Cellphone African Bank Garden Court Computer / Laptop / PC Capitec Bank Hilton Hotel Playstation 2 / PS2 Discovery Bank Hotel 224 Playstation 3 / PS3 FNB/ First National Bank Manhattan Hotel Playstation 4 / PS4 Investec Bank Marriott Hotel Playstation 5 / PS5 Nedbank Protea Hotels by Marriot PSP / Sony PSP Old Mutual Radisson Blu Hotel Xbox 360 Standard Bank Southern Sun Hotel Xbox One / Xbox 1 TymeBank Sun International Hotel Xbox Series X/ Series S Coolest Brand Overall 2023 Coolest Ice Cream 2023 Coolest Grocery Store 2023 Adidas Cornetto Boxer Super Stores Apple Country Fresh Ice Cream Checkers BMW Dairy Milk (Dairymilk) Ice Cream Fruit & Veg / Food Lovers Market Coca-Cola Farmhouse Ice Cream Game Stores Gucci Magnum Ice Cream Makro Louis Vuitton Milky Lane Ice Cream OK / OK Foods Nike Ola Ice Cream Pick n Pay Puma Oreo Shoprite Samsung Woolworths Blueberry Ice Cream Usave Vans Woolworths Tin Roof Ice Cream Woolworths Coolest Brand That Cares About my Community 2023 Coolest Insurance Brand 2023 Coolest Haircare Products 2023 Adidas 1Life Insurance Aunt Jackie’s Blue Ribbon 1st For Women Black Chic Gift of the Givers Assupol Dark and Lovely Impala Community Development Trust AVBOB Dove Pick n Pay Clientéle L’Oréal SAPS Discovery Native Child Sasko MiWay Insurance Organics Hair Care Spar Old Mutual Revlon Unilever OUTsurance Sofnfree Vodacom Sanlam Insurance TRESemmé Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2023 Coolest Kids TV Channels 2023 Coolest Radio Stations 2023 Bokomo Corn Flakes Boomerang (302) 5FM Cheerios / Nestlé Cheerios Cartoon Network (301) Gagasi FM 99.5FM FUTURELIFE Cereal Disney Channel (303) Good Hope FM 94.7 Kellogg’s All Bran Disney Jnr (309) Heart 104.9 FM Kellogg’s Coco Pops Disney XD (304) KFM 94.5 Kellogg’s Froot Loops eToonz (311) Lesedi FM 88.4 Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Jim Jam (310) METRO FM 96.4 Morvite Nickelodeon (305) Motsweding FM Nestlé Milo Cereal NickToons (308) Radio 2000 FM 97.5 ProNutro SABC 1 (191) Thobela FM Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 2023 Coolest Local Celebrities 2023 Coolest Sit-Down Restaurants 2023 Adidas Impossible is Nothing Campaign AKA / Kiernan Jarryd Forbes Debonairs Pizza Generation NEXT Campaign / GenNext Black Coffee / Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo KFC HYDC Harambee Youth Development Campaign Bonang Matheba / Queen B McDonald’s KFC’s Add Hope Campaign Connie Ferguson Mugg & Bean LoveLife Campaign DJ Kabza De Small / Kabelo Motha Nando’s Mr Price Foundation DJ Zinhle / Zintle Ocean Basket (OB) MTN Pulse/ #OnThePulse Campaign Makhadzi Panarottis R350 SASSA SRD Grant Campaign Nomzamo Mbatha RocoMamas Vodacom NXT LVL Get A Gig Campaign Somizi Mhlongo Spur Steak Ranches Youth for Future (Y4F) Trevor Noah Wimpy Coolest Cartoon Shows 2023 Coolest Local Entertainment Destination 2023 Coolest Sauces Brands 2023 Cocomelon Garden Route All Gold Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) Gold Reef City Crosse & Blackwell Mickey Mouse Konka Knorr Mr. Bean: The Animated Series Kruger National Park Maggi Regular Show Robben Island Mrs Ball’s Sofia The First / Sophia The First Sun City Nando’s SpongeBob SquarePants Table Mountain Six Gun Grill / 6 Gun Grill Sauces Supa Strikas The Sudwala Caves Spur Sauce Teen Titans Go! uShaka Marine World Steers Tom & Jerry V & A Waterfront Wellingtons Coolest Cellphone Brands 2023 Coolest Local Radio Personalities 2023 Coolest Savings & Investment Platform 2023 Hisense Anele Mdoda (Anele And The Club) African Bank Huawei Dineo Ranaka Capitec iPhone DJ Fresh / Thato Sikwane EasyEquities Itel DJ Mo Flava FNB Investor Platform LG Lerato Kganyago / LKG JSE / Johannesburg Stock Exchange Mobicel Selbeyonce (Selby Mkhize) Ukhozi FM Nedbank Nokia Skhumbuzo Hlophe (Skhumba) Kaya FM 95.9 Old Mutual Invest Oppo Somizi Mhlongo Sanlam Samsung Thando Thabethe Standard Bank Xiaomi Thuso Motaung TymeBank Coolest Chocolates 2023 Coolest Local TV Programmes/series 2023 Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2023 Aero Blood & Water Adidas BAR ONE Durban Gen Bathu Cadbury Dairy Milk House Of Zwide Converse Cadbury Lunch Bar Imbewu: The Seed Drip Footwear (Root of fame) Cadbury PS Skeem Saam Gucci Cadbury Top Deck The Queen Jordan / Air Jordan Dairy Milk Bubbly The River Nike Ferrero Rocher The Wife Puma Kit Kat Uyajola 9/9 Timberland Lindt / Lindt Lindor / Lindt Milk Chocolate Uzalo Vans Coolest Clothing Brands 2023 Coolest Local Sportspeople 2023 Coolest Shopping Malls 2023 Adidas AB De Villiers Canal Walk Chanel Benni McCarthy Eastgate Shopping Centre Fabiani Bryan Habana Gateway Lacoste Caster Semenya Mall of Africa Louis Vuitton Itumeleng Khune Mall of the North Mr Price Percy Tau Maponya Nike Siya Kolisi Menlyn Puma Themba Zwane Pavillion Redbat Thembinkosi Lorch Sandton City ZARA Wayde van Niekerk V&A Waterfront Coolest Clothing Stores 2023 Coolest Loyalty programme 2023 Coolest Shower Gel 2023 Cotton On Capitec Live Better Avon Shower Gel H&M Checkers Xtra Savings Dove Shower Gel / Body Wash Markham Click ClubCard Lux Shower Gel Mr Price / MRP FNB eBucks Nivea Shower Gel Nike MTN Oh So Heavenly Shower Gel Sportscene Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Other Studio 88 Shoprite Xtra Savings Protex Shower Gel The Fix Spar Rewards Radox Shower Gel Woolworths The North Face XPLR Pass Loyalty Programme Sanex Shower Gel ZARA Vodabucks Vaseline Body Wash / Shower Gel Coolest Cold beverage 2023 Coolest Make-Up Brands 2023 Coolest Skincare Products 2023 Appletiser Avon Avon Cappy Clinique Dawn Coca-Cola Estée Lauder Dove Jive Cooldrinks L’Oréal Eucerin Lipton Iced Tea MAC Cosmetics Gentle Magic Liqui Fruit Maybelline L’Oréal Pepsi Nivea Neutrogena Sprite Revlon Nivea Stoney Signature Portia M Tropika Yardley Vaseline Coolest Colleges 2023 Coolest Male Deodorants 2023 Coolest Snack Brand 2023 Boston City Campus Brut #Hello Snacks Capricorn College / Capricorn TVET College / Senwa Diesel BB Snacks CityVarsity College Hugo Boss Cadbury Dairy Milk Damelin College Nivea / Nivea Men Doritos Harvard College Old Spice Fritos IIE Rosebank College Playboy Go-Slos Richfield College Sanex Maynards Stanford College Shield / Shield for Men Oreos SWGC South West Gauteng College / Mlapo College Solo Pringles Tshwane North TVET College / TNC / Pretoria North Yardley English Blazer Simba Chips Coolest Company to work for 2023 Coolest Motor Vehicles Brands 2023 Coolest Soap Bars 2023 Anglo American Platinum Audi Dettol Bar Soap Apple BMW Dove Beauty Cream Bar Coca-Cola Jeep Johnson & Johnson Soap Department of Education Lamborghini Lifebuoy Soap Google Mercedes-Benz Lux Soap Government Department / Public Sector Porsche Nivea Soap Mercedes-Benz Range Rover Palmolive Soap SABC Rolls Royce Protex Soap Sasol Toyota Sunlight Bar Soap Transnet VW Sunlight Green Bar Coolest Console Games 2023 Coolest Music Store/Website/Streaming 2023 Coolest Social Media App 2023 FIFA Deezer Facebook Call of Duty Fakaza Instagram Dragon Ball Games Google Play Music LinkedIn Grand Theft Auto / GTA iTunes Moya Ludo JOOX Music Snapchat NBA Mp3 Juice Telegram Need for Speed Netflix TikTok Street Fighter 6 SoundCloud Twitter Subway Surfer Spotify WhatsApp WWE VidMate YouTube Coolest Daily Newspaper 2023 Coolest Online Accommodations Booking Sites 2023 Coolest Spreads 2023 Cape Times Airbnb Black Cat Peanut Butter Daily Dispatch Booking.com Blossom Daily News Computicket.com Chocnut Spread Daily Sun Kayak.com Flora Margarine Spread Daily Times Newspaper Safari.com Melrose Isolezwe Shot Left Nutella Sowetan Travel.com / Travel Rama The Citizen Travelstart Stork Margarine / Country Spread The Star TripAdvisor / Trip Advisor / Travel Advisor Sunshine D The Sun Trivago / Hotel Trivago Yum Yum Peanut Butter Digital learning Platform 2023 Coolest Travel Destinations 2023 Coolest Stationery Store 2023 Coursera Cape Town Checkers Google Classroom Dubai CNA Google Play Books Durban Crazy Store K53 Johannesburg Game Stores LinkedIn Learning Maldives Makro Mindset Learn 319 Mauritius PEP Stores Moodle Mpumalanga PNA Skillshare New York Shoprite Vodacom e-School Paris Typo YouTube Zanzibar Van Schaik Bookstore Coolest Energy Drinks 2023 Coolest Local Online Influencer 2023 Coolest Sweets 2023 Dragon Energy Drink Boity Thulo Amajoya Energade Connie Ferguson / Harriet Maake the Queen Beacon Sweets Lucozade Mac G Cadbury Eclairs MoFaya Energy Drink Mihlali Ndamase M&Ms Predator Energy Drink Neevan Ferris Manhattan Marshmallows Prime Nomzamo Mbatha Maynards Reboost Energy Refiloe Maele Phoolo / Cassper Nyovest Pin Pop Red Bull Seemah Skittles Score Energy Drink Somizi Mhlongo / Somgaga Stumbo Switch Energy Drink Zozibini Tunzi / Zozi Yogueta Coolest Fast-Food Places 2023 Coolest Online Store 2023 Coolest Technology Brand 2023 Burger King Amazon Apple Chicken Licken Mr Price/MRP Google Debonairs Pizza SHEIN Hisense Hungry Lion Sportscene Huawei KFC Superbalist LG McDonald’s Takealot META (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) Nando’s The FIX Samsung RocoMamas Woolworths Sony Spur Steak Ranches Zando Tesla Steers Zara TikTok Coolest Female Deodorants 2023 Coolest Petrol Stations 2023 Coolest Tinned Food 2023 Avon Astron Petrol Station All Gold Avon Far Away BP Bull Brand Dove / Dove for Women Caltex Glenryck Elizabeth Arden Red Door Elegant Petrol Station Heinz Mitchum Engen KOO Nivea / Nivea Women Puma Lucky Star Oh So Heavenly Sasol Pot O Gold PlayGirl Shell Rhodes Revlon Total / TotalEnergies Saldanha Yardley Viva Garage Woolworths Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2023 Coolest Public Transport Brand 2023 Coolest Telecomms Provider 2023 Always Pads Bolt Cell C Avon City To City China Mobile Dettol Gautrain Green Telecoms Dove Greyhound MTN GynaGuard Products InDriver Mweb Kotex Intercape Rain Lil- Lets Metrobus Telkom Nivea / Nivea Women MyCiti Bus Vodacom Oh So Heavenly Translux VOX Telecom Stay Free / Stayfree Uber Vuma Coolest Weekly Newspapers 2023 Coolest TV/ Streaming/Content Platforms 2023 Coolest Toy Store 2023 City Press Newspaper / City News Disney Plus / Disney + Babies R Us Rapport Newspaper DStv Now Baby City Rising Sun Facebook Crazy Store Sunday Sun Instagram Game Sunday Times Netflix Makro Sunday World Showmax Shoprite The Guardian Newspaper Spotify Takealot The Mail & Guardian TikTok Toy Kingdom The Sunday News Twitter Toys R Us TygerBurger Newspaper YouTube ToyZone Coolest Accessory & Jewellery Store Coolest Universities 2023 Coolest TV Channels 2023 2days Fashion Central University of Technology / CUT University BET American Swiss Mangosuthu University of Technology / MUT Cartoon Network / CN Be Style North West University / NWU / PUKKE Channel O Claires / Claires Sol Plaatje University Disney Channel Deonne le Roux Jewellers Stanford University M-Net Gold Star UNISA / University of South Africa Moja Love Honey Fashion Accessories University of Fort Hare / UFH MTV Base J’s Accessories University of Oxford Mzansi Magic Lady7 University of Venda / UNIVEN Studio Universal MJ Fashion Yale University TLC Entertainment

ICYMI, here is the line-up of Sunday Times GenNext events to lock into calendars:

20 September – Sunday Times GenNext Awards

The Coolest brands as voted for by South Africa’s youth will be awarded across numerous categories. The Sunday Times GenNext research study reaches youth across South Africa with surveys conducted by Yellowwood in schools amongst tweens and teens, and an online survey completed by young adults in tertiary institutions.

24 September – Publication of the Sunday Times GenNext Supplement

Share how you’re embracing the youth’s point of view to connect them with your brand. Become part of the game by placing your advert in the Sunday Times GenNext annual supplement, where the latest trends and insights from this year’s youth marketing awards ceremony will be revealed.

28 September – Sunday Times GenNext Youth Marketing Conference

Brand leaders and marketing experts are convened to discuss the latest trends and preferences in the youth sector, and share insights for the benefit of marketers and brand owners.

