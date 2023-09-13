The top ten finalists across 72 categories of the 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey have been announced.
The results of the annual survey are highly anticipated on the South African retail and marketing calendar, as youths reveal the brands that resonate and which they consider ‘cool’. The winning brands in each category will be celebrated at an Awards event on 20 September 2023.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey – conducted by Yellowwood – is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth aged 8 to 24 years find on-trend and aspirational, delivering insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals alike.
This year, the ten brands that have performed most successfully across their respective categories, and are finalists for the Coolest Brand Overall award (in alphabetical order) are: Adidas, Apple, BMW, Coca-Cola, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Puma, Samsung, and Vans
Apart from recognising products and services, the survey also touches on the youth perception of sportspeople, entertainers, and celebrities. Awards for theCoolest Local Celebrity, Coolest Local Radio Personality and Coolest Local Sportsperson will also be announced on 20 September.
Partners of Sunday Times GenNext 2023 include: Gautrain Management Agency, African Bank, Converse, Doritos, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, MTN, NikNaks, Pin Pop, Proudly SA, Rookie USA, Simba Munchiez, Cliff Central, and Arena Events.
Below are category finalists in the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext survey (in alphabetical order). Only those categories listed below will be announced at the Awards event on 20 September, however all category winners will be published in the Sunday Times on 24 September 2023:
|Coolest Advertising Medium 2023
|Coolest Specialist Health & Beauty Store 2023
|Coolest Fitness App 2023
|Email Advertising/ Email Marketing
|Avon
|30 Day Fitness Challenge / 30 Day Challenge
|Clicks
|Apple Fitness
|Google / Google Ads
|Dis-Chem
|Daily Yoga
|Edgars
|Google Fit
|Magazines / Books
|Foschini
|Huawei Fitness / Huawei Health
|Newsletter
|MAC
|Nike Training Club
|Posters / Flyers / Pamphlets / Brochure
|Signature
|Planet Fitness live
|TikTok
|Sorbet
|Samsung Health App
|The Body Shop
|SweatCoin Fitness App
|YouTube
|Woolworths
|Virgin Active App
|Coolest Alcohol Brands 2023
|Coolest Hot beverage 2023
|Coolest Food Delivery App 2023
|4th Street Wines
|Cadbury Hot Chocolate
|Bolt Foods
|Belgravia London Gin
|Freshpak Rooibos Tea
|Checkers Sixty60
|Brutal Fruit
|Hug in a Mug
|Debonairs Pizza
|Cruz Vodka
|Jacobs Kronung Coffee
|KFC
|Heineken
|Milo
|McDelivery
|Hennessy Cognac
|Mugg & Bean Coffee
|Mr D Foods
|Jägermeister
|Nescafé
|Nando’s
|Savanna
|Nespresso
|Pick n Pay ASAP!
|Smirnoff
|Nestlé Hot Chocolate
|Takealot Food Delivery Service
|Tanqueray Gin
|Starbucks Coffee
|Uber Eats
|Coolest Banks 2023
|Coolest Hotel Brands 2023
|Coolest Gaming Console 2023
|ABSA
|City Lodge
|Cellphone
|African Bank
|Garden Court
|Computer / Laptop / PC
|Capitec Bank
|Hilton Hotel
|Playstation 2 / PS2
|Discovery Bank
|Hotel 224
|Playstation 3 / PS3
|FNB/ First National Bank
|Manhattan Hotel
|Playstation 4 / PS4
|Investec Bank
|Marriott Hotel
|Playstation 5 / PS5
|Nedbank
|Protea Hotels by Marriot
|PSP / Sony PSP
|Old Mutual
|Radisson Blu Hotel
|Xbox 360
|Standard Bank
|Southern Sun Hotel
|Xbox One / Xbox 1
|TymeBank
|Sun International Hotel
|Xbox Series X/ Series S
|Coolest Brand Overall 2023
|Coolest Ice Cream 2023
|Coolest Grocery Store 2023
|Adidas
|Cornetto
|Boxer Super Stores
|Apple
|Country Fresh Ice Cream
|Checkers
|BMW
|Dairy Milk (Dairymilk) Ice Cream
|Fruit & Veg / Food Lovers Market
|Coca-Cola
|Farmhouse Ice Cream
|Game Stores
|Gucci
|Magnum Ice Cream
|Makro
|Louis Vuitton
|Milky Lane Ice Cream
|OK / OK Foods
|Nike
|Ola Ice Cream
|Pick n Pay
|Puma
|Oreo
|Shoprite
|Samsung
|Woolworths Blueberry Ice Cream
|Usave
|Vans
|Woolworths Tin Roof Ice Cream
|Woolworths
|Coolest Brand That Cares About my Community 2023
|Coolest Insurance Brand 2023
|Coolest Haircare Products 2023
|Adidas
|1Life Insurance
|Aunt Jackie’s
|Blue Ribbon
|1st For Women
|Black Chic
|Gift of the Givers
|Assupol
|Dark and Lovely
|Impala Community Development Trust
|AVBOB
|Dove
|Pick n Pay
|Clientéle
|L’Oréal
|SAPS
|Discovery
|Native Child
|Sasko
|MiWay Insurance
|Organics Hair Care
|Spar
|Old Mutual
|Revlon
|Unilever
|OUTsurance
|Sofnfree
|Vodacom
|Sanlam Insurance
|TRESemmé
|Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2023
|Coolest Kids TV Channels 2023
|Coolest Radio Stations 2023
|Bokomo Corn Flakes
|Boomerang (302)
|5FM
|Cheerios / Nestlé Cheerios
|Cartoon Network (301)
|Gagasi FM 99.5FM
|FUTURELIFE Cereal
|Disney Channel (303)
|Good Hope FM 94.7
|Kellogg’s All Bran
|Disney Jnr (309)
|Heart 104.9 FM
|Kellogg’s Coco Pops
|Disney XD (304)
|KFM 94.5
|Kellogg’s Froot Loops
|eToonz (311)
|Lesedi FM 88.4
|Kellogg’s Rice Krispies
|Jim Jam (310)
|METRO FM 96.4
|Morvite
|Nickelodeon (305)
|Motsweding FM
|Nestlé Milo Cereal
|NickToons (308)
|Radio 2000 FM 97.5
|ProNutro
|SABC 1 (191)
|Thobela FM
|Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 2023
|Coolest Local Celebrities 2023
|Coolest Sit-Down Restaurants 2023
|Adidas Impossible is Nothing Campaign
|AKA / Kiernan Jarryd Forbes
|Debonairs Pizza
|Generation NEXT Campaign / GenNext
|Black Coffee / Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo
|KFC
|HYDC Harambee Youth Development Campaign
|Bonang Matheba / Queen B
|McDonald’s
|KFC’s Add Hope Campaign
|Connie Ferguson
|Mugg & Bean
|LoveLife Campaign
|DJ Kabza De Small / Kabelo Motha
|Nando’s
|Mr Price Foundation
|DJ Zinhle / Zintle
|Ocean Basket (OB)
|MTN Pulse/ #OnThePulse Campaign
|Makhadzi
|Panarottis
|R350 SASSA SRD Grant Campaign
|Nomzamo Mbatha
|RocoMamas
|Vodacom NXT LVL Get A Gig Campaign
|Somizi Mhlongo
|Spur Steak Ranches
|Youth for Future (Y4F)
|Trevor Noah
|Wimpy
|Coolest Cartoon Shows 2023
|Coolest Local Entertainment Destination 2023
|Coolest Sauces Brands 2023
|Cocomelon
|Garden Route
|All Gold
|Dragon Ball Z (DBZ)
|Gold Reef City
|Crosse & Blackwell
|Mickey Mouse
|Konka
|Knorr
|Mr. Bean: The Animated Series
|Kruger National Park
|Maggi
|Regular Show
|Robben Island
|Mrs Ball’s
|Sofia The First / Sophia The First
|Sun City
|Nando’s
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|Table Mountain
|Six Gun Grill / 6 Gun Grill Sauces
|Supa Strikas
|The Sudwala Caves
|Spur Sauce
|Teen Titans Go!
|uShaka Marine World
|Steers
|Tom & Jerry
|V & A Waterfront
|Wellingtons
|Coolest Cellphone Brands 2023
|Coolest Local Radio Personalities 2023
|Coolest Savings & Investment Platform 2023
|Hisense
|Anele Mdoda (Anele And The Club)
|African Bank
|Huawei
|Dineo Ranaka
|Capitec
|iPhone
|DJ Fresh / Thato Sikwane
|EasyEquities
|Itel
|DJ Mo Flava
|FNB Investor Platform
|LG
|Lerato Kganyago / LKG
|JSE / Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|Mobicel
|Selbeyonce (Selby Mkhize) Ukhozi FM
|Nedbank
|Nokia
|Skhumbuzo Hlophe (Skhumba) Kaya FM 95.9
|Old Mutual Invest
|Oppo
|Somizi Mhlongo
|Sanlam
|Samsung
|Thando Thabethe
|Standard Bank
|Xiaomi
|Thuso Motaung
|TymeBank
|Coolest Chocolates 2023
|Coolest Local TV Programmes/series 2023
|Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2023
|Aero
|Blood & Water
|Adidas
|BAR ONE
|Durban Gen
|Bathu
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|House Of Zwide
|Converse
|Cadbury Lunch Bar
|Imbewu: The Seed
|Drip Footwear (Root of fame)
|Cadbury PS
|Skeem Saam
|Gucci
|Cadbury Top Deck
|The Queen
|Jordan / Air Jordan
|Dairy Milk Bubbly
|The River
|Nike
|Ferrero Rocher
|The Wife
|Puma
|Kit Kat
|Uyajola 9/9
|Timberland
|Lindt / Lindt Lindor / Lindt Milk Chocolate
|Uzalo
|Vans
|Coolest Clothing Brands 2023
|Coolest Local Sportspeople 2023
|Coolest Shopping Malls 2023
|Adidas
|AB De Villiers
|Canal Walk
|Chanel
|Benni McCarthy
|Eastgate Shopping Centre
|Fabiani
|Bryan Habana
|Gateway
|Lacoste
|Caster Semenya
|Mall of Africa
|Louis Vuitton
|Itumeleng Khune
|Mall of the North
|Mr Price
|Percy Tau
|Maponya
|Nike
|Siya Kolisi
|Menlyn
|Puma
|Themba Zwane
|Pavillion
|Redbat
|Thembinkosi Lorch
|Sandton City
|ZARA
|Wayde van Niekerk
|V&A Waterfront
|Coolest Clothing Stores 2023
|Coolest Loyalty programme 2023
|Coolest Shower Gel 2023
|Cotton On
|Capitec Live Better
|Avon Shower Gel
|H&M
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Dove Shower Gel / Body Wash
|Markham
|Click ClubCard
|Lux Shower Gel
|Mr Price / MRP
|FNB eBucks
|Nivea Shower Gel
|Nike
|MTN
|Oh So Heavenly Shower Gel
|Sportscene
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|Other
|Studio 88
|Shoprite Xtra Savings
|Protex Shower Gel
|The Fix
|Spar Rewards
|Radox Shower Gel
|Woolworths
|The North Face XPLR Pass Loyalty Programme
|Sanex Shower Gel
|ZARA
|Vodabucks
|Vaseline Body Wash / Shower Gel
|Coolest Cold beverage 2023
|Coolest Make-Up Brands 2023
|Coolest Skincare Products 2023
|Appletiser
|Avon
|Avon
|Cappy
|Clinique
|Dawn
|Coca-Cola
|Estée Lauder
|Dove
|Jive Cooldrinks
|L’Oréal
|Eucerin
|Lipton Iced Tea
|MAC Cosmetics
|Gentle Magic
|Liqui Fruit
|Maybelline
|L’Oréal
|Pepsi
|Nivea
|Neutrogena
|Sprite
|Revlon
|Nivea
|Stoney
|Signature
|Portia M
|Tropika
|Yardley
|Vaseline
|Coolest Colleges 2023
|Coolest Male Deodorants 2023
|Coolest Snack Brand 2023
|Boston City Campus
|Brut
|#Hello Snacks
|Capricorn College / Capricorn TVET College / Senwa
|Diesel
|BB Snacks
|CityVarsity College
|Hugo Boss
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Damelin College
|Nivea / Nivea Men
|Doritos
|Harvard College
|Old Spice
|Fritos
|IIE Rosebank College
|Playboy
|Go-Slos
|Richfield College
|Sanex
|Maynards
|Stanford College
|Shield / Shield for Men
|Oreos
|SWGC South West Gauteng College / Mlapo College
|Solo
|Pringles
|Tshwane North TVET College / TNC / Pretoria North
|Yardley English Blazer
|Simba Chips
|Coolest Company to work for 2023
|Coolest Motor Vehicles Brands 2023
|Coolest Soap Bars 2023
|Anglo American Platinum
|Audi
|Dettol Bar Soap
|Apple
|BMW
|Dove Beauty Cream Bar
|Coca-Cola
|Jeep
|Johnson & Johnson Soap
|Department of Education
|Lamborghini
|Lifebuoy Soap
|Mercedes-Benz
|Lux Soap
|Government Department / Public Sector
|Porsche
|Nivea Soap
|Mercedes-Benz
|Range Rover
|Palmolive Soap
|SABC
|Rolls Royce
|Protex Soap
|Sasol
|Toyota
|Sunlight Bar Soap
|Transnet
|VW
|Sunlight Green Bar
|Coolest Console Games 2023
|Coolest Music Store/Website/Streaming 2023
|Coolest Social Media App 2023
|FIFA
|Deezer
|Call of Duty
|Fakaza
|Dragon Ball Games
|Google Play Music
|Grand Theft Auto / GTA
|iTunes
|Moya
|Ludo
|JOOX Music
|Snapchat
|NBA
|Mp3 Juice
|Telegram
|Need for Speed
|Netflix
|TikTok
|Street Fighter 6
|SoundCloud
|Subway Surfer
|Spotify
|WWE
|VidMate
|YouTube
|Coolest Daily Newspaper 2023
|Coolest Online Accommodations Booking Sites 2023
|Coolest Spreads 2023
|Cape Times
|Airbnb
|Black Cat Peanut Butter
|Daily Dispatch
|Booking.com
|Blossom
|Daily News
|Computicket.com
|Chocnut Spread
|Daily Sun
|Kayak.com
|Flora Margarine Spread
|Daily Times Newspaper
|Safari.com
|Melrose
|Isolezwe
|Shot Left
|Nutella
|Sowetan
|Travel.com / Travel
|Rama
|The Citizen
|Travelstart
|Stork Margarine / Country Spread
|The Star
|TripAdvisor / Trip Advisor / Travel Advisor
|Sunshine D
|The Sun
|Trivago / Hotel Trivago
|Yum Yum Peanut Butter
|Digital learning Platform 2023
|Coolest Travel Destinations 2023
|Coolest Stationery Store 2023
|Coursera
|Cape Town
|Checkers
|Google Classroom
|Dubai
|CNA
|Google Play Books
|Durban
|Crazy Store
|K53
|Johannesburg
|Game Stores
|LinkedIn Learning
|Maldives
|Makro
|Mindset Learn 319
|Mauritius
|PEP Stores
|Moodle
|Mpumalanga
|PNA
|Skillshare
|New York
|Shoprite
|Vodacom e-School
|Paris
|Typo
|YouTube
|Zanzibar
|Van Schaik Bookstore
|Coolest Energy Drinks 2023
|Coolest Local Online Influencer 2023
|Coolest Sweets 2023
|Dragon Energy Drink
|Boity Thulo
|Amajoya
|Energade
|Connie Ferguson / Harriet Maake the Queen
|Beacon Sweets
|Lucozade
|Mac G
|Cadbury Eclairs
|MoFaya Energy Drink
|Mihlali Ndamase
|M&Ms
|Predator Energy Drink
|Neevan Ferris
|Manhattan Marshmallows
|Prime
|Nomzamo Mbatha
|Maynards
|Reboost Energy
|Refiloe Maele Phoolo / Cassper Nyovest
|Pin Pop
|Red Bull
|Seemah
|Skittles
|Score Energy Drink
|Somizi Mhlongo / Somgaga
|Stumbo
|Switch Energy Drink
|Zozibini Tunzi / Zozi
|Yogueta
|Coolest Fast-Food Places 2023
|Coolest Online Store 2023
|Coolest Technology Brand 2023
|Burger King
|Amazon
|Apple
|Chicken Licken
|Mr Price/MRP
|Debonairs Pizza
|SHEIN
|Hisense
|Hungry Lion
|Sportscene
|Huawei
|KFC
|Superbalist
|LG
|McDonald’s
|Takealot
|META (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp)
|Nando’s
|The FIX
|Samsung
|RocoMamas
|Woolworths
|Sony
|Spur Steak Ranches
|Zando
|Tesla
|Steers
|Zara
|TikTok
|Coolest Female Deodorants 2023
|Coolest Petrol Stations 2023
|Coolest Tinned Food 2023
|Avon
|Astron Petrol Station
|All Gold
|Avon Far Away
|BP
|Bull Brand
|Dove / Dove for Women
|Caltex
|Glenryck
|Elizabeth Arden Red Door
|Elegant Petrol Station
|Heinz
|Mitchum
|Engen
|KOO
|Nivea / Nivea Women
|Puma
|Lucky Star
|Oh So Heavenly
|Sasol
|Pot O Gold
|PlayGirl
|Shell
|Rhodes
|Revlon
|Total / TotalEnergies
|Saldanha
|Yardley
|Viva Garage
|Woolworths
|Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2023
|Coolest Public Transport Brand 2023
|Coolest Telecomms Provider 2023
|Always Pads
|Bolt
|Cell C
|Avon
|City To City
|China Mobile
|Dettol
|Gautrain
|Green Telecoms
|Dove
|Greyhound
|MTN
|GynaGuard Products
|InDriver
|Mweb
|Kotex
|Intercape
|Rain
|Lil- Lets
|Metrobus
|Telkom
|Nivea / Nivea Women
|MyCiti Bus
|Vodacom
|Oh So Heavenly
|Translux
|VOX Telecom
|Stay Free / Stayfree
|Uber
|Vuma
|Coolest Weekly Newspapers 2023
|Coolest TV/ Streaming/Content Platforms 2023
|Coolest Toy Store 2023
|City Press Newspaper / City News
|Disney Plus / Disney +
|Babies R Us
|Rapport Newspaper
|DStv Now
|Baby City
|Rising Sun
|Crazy Store
|Sunday Sun
|Game
|Sunday Times
|Netflix
|Makro
|Sunday World
|Showmax
|Shoprite
|The Guardian Newspaper
|Spotify
|Takealot
|The Mail & Guardian
|TikTok
|Toy Kingdom
|The Sunday News
|Toys R Us
|TygerBurger Newspaper
|YouTube
|ToyZone
|Coolest Accessory & Jewellery Store
|Coolest Universities 2023
|Coolest TV Channels 2023
|2days Fashion
|Central University of Technology / CUT University
|BET
|American Swiss
|Mangosuthu University of Technology / MUT
|Cartoon Network / CN
|Be Style
|North West University / NWU / PUKKE
|Channel O
|Claires / Claires
|Sol Plaatje University
|Disney Channel
|Deonne le Roux Jewellers
|Stanford University
|M-Net
|Gold Star
|UNISA / University of South Africa
|Moja Love
|Honey Fashion Accessories
|University of Fort Hare / UFH
|MTV Base
|J’s Accessories
|University of Oxford
|Mzansi Magic
|Lady7
|University of Venda / UNIVEN
|Studio Universal
|MJ Fashion
|Yale University
|TLC Entertainment
ICYMI, here is the line-up of Sunday Times GenNext events to lock into calendars:
20 September – Sunday Times GenNext Awards
The Coolest brands as voted for by South Africa’s youth will be awarded across numerous categories. The Sunday Times GenNext research study reaches youth across South Africa with surveys conducted by Yellowwood in schools amongst tweens and teens, and an online survey completed by young adults in tertiary institutions.
24 September – Publication of the Sunday Times GenNext Supplement
Share how you’re embracing the youth’s point of view to connect them with your brand. Become part of the game by placing your advert in the Sunday Times GenNext annual supplement, where the latest trends and insights from this year’s youth marketing awards ceremony will be revealed.
28 September – Sunday Times GenNext Youth Marketing Conference
Brand leaders and marketing experts are convened to discuss the latest trends and preferences in the youth sector, and share insights for the benefit of marketers and brand owners.
