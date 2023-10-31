The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Gold, gold and more gold for New Media in New York

New Media scored a trifecta at the prestigious 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, taking top honours in three hotly contested categories.

Tech Talk with Vodacom won Best Science or Technology Podcast, Woolworths TASTE won Best Social Media/Online Community in the Consumer category for its Instagram and TikTok presence, and long-standing TASTE food director Abigail Donnelly won Best Series of Articles in the Custom/Content Marketing category. TASTE’s deputy food editor, Khanya Mzongwana, received an honourable mention in the same category as Donnelly.

New Media’s head of growth, Jeanine Boshoff, was in the Big Apple to accept the trophies at a glitzy gala event at The Edison Ballroom in Times Square.

New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are a favourite of ours, as they recognise editorial and design excellence from across the globe. To stand out among thousands of entries is a true honour and testament to the passion for craft that our Purple People possess. I could not be prouder of their storytelling abilities and the exceptional work they deliver for our Vodacom and Woolworths clients.”

New Media’s nods at the Eddie & Ozzie Awards follow a gold win at the local New Generation Awards for Blogging Excellence by an Agency – also for Vodacom. This was the third time in four years New Media and Vodacom had won that award.

Vodacom’s portfolio manager for social media and content marketing, Sunaina Parbhu, says: “The Tech Talk with Vodacom podcast leverages a powerful medium to discuss emerging tech in an easy-to-understand way, bringing listeners along the journey with us as we uncover and expand on the latest trends. After all technology is nothing without humanity. We’re thrilled that the podcast, with our partners New Media, has achieved international recognition at the Eddie & Ozzie Awards.”

Alkemi wins big at global PR best practice awards

The Alkemi Collective walked away with four awards at this year’s Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) Best Practice Awards. The PRGN is a global network of 50 independent public relations firms around the world.

“We are committed to making magic happen for our clients. From ordinary to extraordinary, we help to unleash the magic of Africa’s brands. This kind of acknowledgement from our industry peers show us that our hard work is paying off and we are humbled to receive these trophies,” said Bradly Howland, CEO of The Alkemi Collective.

The agency won in four categories:

Agency Marketing – A Silver Award, for the rebranding of HWB Communications to The Alkemi Collective.

Advocacy & Awareness – A Bronze Award, for “Feenix – Were I the last”.

Integrated Campaigns – A Silver Award, for “Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company – Revitalising Table Mountain”.

Product Launch – A Bronze Award, for “Rael Levitt and ‘It Takes a Tsunami’ book launch”.

This has been a good year for the agency, with three wins at the PRISM Awards in July:

Best Mid-Sized PR Agency (Silver)

Travel And Tourism (Bronze) for “Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company – Revitalising Table Mountain”.

Public Relations and Communication Industry Advancement (Gold) – Bradly Howland.

The awards, said Howland, serve a very important purpose. “We are always trying to innovate and improve and to do more for our clients. These trophies show us that we’re on the right track and we thank everyone who voted for us.”

Dynamic Speakers for PROMAX Africa Conference Ahead of Awards Ceremony

The PROMAX Africa Awards are just days away and as with previous years, the event kicks off with a conference with expert speakers from various parts of the world. Netflix, Disney+, Paramount, eTV and Openview join PROMAX Africa 2023 as Gold Sponsors, with Disney+ playing host to the pre-award drinks on the day, which takes place on 2 November at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

As the leading association for entertainment marketing, PROMAX Africa brings together content creators, marketers and designers reflecting a vibrant community – and provides opportunities to learn, grow, connect and be inspired. This year is no different, as the event plays host to some of the most dynamic creatives.

Lee Hunt, a renowned marketer and strategist with over 40 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry.

Charlie Mawer is the BAFTA-nominated and multiple award-winning Executive Creative Director of London-based agency Red Bee Creative.

Bennum Van Jaarsveld has more than 21 years of media communications industry experience, and is corporate Communications Manager for e.tv/eMedia.

Wanuri Kahiu is a Kenyan producer, film director and author.

Maurice Marable has firmly established himself as one of the preeminent filmmakers working in the business with multiple high-profile projects.

SABC announces gold sponsorship at Promax Africa

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the country’s public broadcaster, is proud to announce its Gold Sponsorship of PROMAX Africa 2023, the premier marketing and promotions event for the African broadcasting industry. The event will be held on 2 November at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton and will see creatives from across the country converge to celebrate excellence in the field of marketing promotions.

The national broadcaster has been a supporter of the awards since its inception, 18 years ago, and has won multiple awards in previous years. The event is a full-day affair and includes a conference ahead of the awards and includes a list of prominent and dynamic group of speakers from around the globe.

As a Gold Sponsor of PROMAX Africa, the SABC will play host to the event lunch and speaker session with Emmy Nominated director, Maurice Marable.

The SABC’s Acting Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Ms Mmoni Seapolelo said the SABC’s role in supporting initiatives of this nature was “to ensure the sustainability of the industry and promote creative excellence in Marketing. We are prouder that this year’s theme for the Promax Awards, The Multiverse – Everything, Everywhere, All at Once resonates well with the SABC’s brand campaign, Everywhere for Everyone, Always. The two brands are aligned that telling stories in recent times requires using various methods and reaching out to everyone everywhere”.

Meet the stellar line up of judges for the 5th edition of the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards

For the fifth annual edition of the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards, a renowned panel of six local and international judges will bring a strong global perspective to the evaluation process. This will be the second year that this same panel will be judging the awards.

“We are confident that this dynamic panel, with wide-ranging and multidisciplinary expertise, will offer a refined outlook that matches the calibre of talented makers, designers, creators, thought-leaders, and innovators who have entered the 2023 awards,” says Twyg founder Jackie May.

The jury members for 2023 are Omoyemi Akerele, Mimma Viglezio, Esethu Cenga, Dr Sipho Mbatha, Sharon Armstrong and Nisha Kanabar.

Jacaranda FM Wins the Hearts and Ears of Pretoria for a Decade

Jacaranda FM has been voted Best Local Radio Station by 55% of all votes tallied, outpacing Groot FM and Pretoria FM as local radio station favourites.

Another feather in the ‘More Music You Love’ stations’ cap is that Martin Bester, host of the Breakfast with Martin Bester show has walked away with Best Local Radio Personality!

has been driving Mzansi to work and keeping us company, or in stiches, or in tears, every Monday to Friday from 6-9am. Martin’s in-depth radio knowledge ensures that he knows what his audience wants to hear, responding with beautifully crafted story telling that genuinely builds anticipation and a community around that ‘What’s next?!’ moment.

As the ultimate champion for local people, places, and products, Martin has his finger on the pulse of local events, stories, and makers. Martin is softy at heart, often raising money for animal shelters, rescuing dogs, and bringing the Good Morning Angels feature to life every Wednesday morning. If you’ve ever tuned in and cried – don’t worry we all have, including Martin who loves nothing more than to use the Jacaranda FM platform to change lives.